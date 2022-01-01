Glendale restaurants you'll love
Glendale's top cuisines
Must-try Glendale restaurants
Barrio Queen
7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tamale Trio
|$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
|Tacos At Home
|$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
|Chiles en Nogada
|$25.00
A roasted poblano pepper filled with chicken, apples, pears, dried apricots, golden raisins, walnuts, onions and garlic.
Covered in a delicate almond cream sauce, finished with the colors of the Mexican flag: fresh cilantro, queso fresco, almond slices and pomegranate seeds.
Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and calabacitas.
PIZZA • GRILL
Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks
6729 N 57th Dr, Glendale
|Popular items
|Ribeye Salad
|$15.00
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
|Wings
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State 48 Funk House Brewery
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese Burger
|$16.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.00
|Disco Fries
|$13.00
GRILL
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
|Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
|Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Piacenza
4702 W Laurel Lane, Glendale
|Popular items
|Flatbread Sandwiches
|$14.00
Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.
|BYO Pasta
|$15.00
Made to order! Choose your pasta, sauce & protein. Served with Pesto bread.
|Bolo Pasta
Made to order! Your choice of pasta with Bolognese sauce served with Pesto bread.
Tandoori Times - Glendale
5626 W Bell Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tandoori Chicken (Full)
|$21.00
Spring chicken marinated in secret tandoori masala & barbecued to perfection
|Chicken Makhani GF
|$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
|Seasoned Rice GF & VEGAN
|$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.50
|Green Chile Burro
|$7.50
|Baby Bandito
|$6.75
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
KETTS PLACE
5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE
|Popular items
|Original Buffalo Wings
Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.
|White Pizza
Garlic oil, 3 chesses (provolone, mozzarella, romano), fresh garlic and Italian basil
|Make Your Own Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough
Naughty Tacos
8040 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Plate #1
|$15.00
3 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
|Plate #2
|$18.00
4 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$6.00
Please request your drink when you pick up your order.
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Popular items
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Western Breakfast Bagel
|$5.99
Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese
|BBQ Brisket
|$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
Haldi Glendale
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer
|$15.00
Green goodness. Aka Saag. Spinach sauce with gentle onion and tomato base cooked with paneer chunks.
|Butter Chicken Masala
|$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with chicken, cut onions & bell peppers.
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.00
one-pot meal with long grain basmati, chicken and aromatic spices slow-cooked to perfection. Served with raitha.
PASTA
Mac Shack
6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b, Glendale
|Popular items
|Buffalo Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bread Crumbs
|CheesyMac's BBQ
Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese Blend, Green Onions, Ritz Cracker Crumbs and Barbecue Drizzle
|Loaded Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Blend, Green Onions, Topped with Ranch Dressing and Crumbled Cheetos
Pureheart
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Spanish Elote
|$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
|Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
|Croquetas
|$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III
5912 w glandale ave, GLENDALE
|Popular items
|CEVICHE DE CAMARON
|$24.00
|Fry Bleu Roll
|$16.00
|Taco Pescado
|$4.00
PIZZA • BBQ
La Piazza Al Forno
5803 W Glendale Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|NAPOLETANA D.O.C
|$14.50
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ANCHOVIES, CAPERS, PARMESAN, OLIVES, BASIL
|RAVIOLI FRITTI
|$9.50
CHEESE RAVIOLI BREADED, FRIED AND SERVED WITH MARINARA
|DOLCE DIAVOLA ROMAN
|$25.50
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, SOPRESSATA, HOT HONEY, CHILI FLAKES
SANDWICHES
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale
|Popular items
|THE BREAKFAST BAGEL
|$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|ICED MACCHIATO
|$5.57
|ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE
|$6.25
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
brushfire Catering
14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito box
|$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
|Burrito Box
|$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
Tastea
9184 W. North Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|20oz Bootea Shaker
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
FRENCH FRIES
Filiberto's- Glendale
5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|#13 Chimichanga Plate
|$12.56
Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill
12224 North 51st Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|The Dozen
|$16.99
Fresh jumbo chicken wings fried crisp and tossed in classic Buffalo Sauce, Med or Hot or choose from Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot Sauce or BBQ. Served with Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery and carrots
Longshots Bar & Grill
13610 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 30, Scottsdale
Pad Thai Cafe
n.a, Glendale
Los Gueros Burgers & More LLC
N/A, Glendale
Throne Brewing-Glendale
17035 N 67th Ave Suite 6, Glendale
Feednix Tacos
3023 E Flower st, phoenix
Tim Finnegan's
17045 N 59th Ave #103,, Glendale
Pokitrition- Westgate
9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale