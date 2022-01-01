Glendale restaurants you'll love

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glendale

Glendale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Glendale restaurants

Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tamale Trio$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
Tacos At Home$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
Chiles en Nogada$25.00
A roasted poblano pepper filled with chicken, apples, pears, dried apricots, golden raisins, walnuts, onions and garlic.
Covered in a delicate almond cream sauce, finished with the colors of the Mexican flag: fresh cilantro, queso fresco, almond slices and pomegranate seeds.
Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and calabacitas.
More about Barrio Queen
Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks image

PIZZA • GRILL

Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks

6729 N 57th Dr, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye Salad$15.00
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Wings$8.00
More about Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks
State 48 Funk House Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Funk House Brewery

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale

Avg 2.6 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese Burger$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Disco Fries$13.00
More about State 48 Funk House Brewery
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife image

GRILL

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
More about The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
Piacenza image

 

Piacenza

4702 W Laurel Lane, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flatbread Sandwiches$14.00
Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.
BYO Pasta$15.00
Made to order! Choose your pasta, sauce & protein. Served with Pesto bread.
Bolo Pasta
Made to order! Your choice of pasta with Bolognese sauce served with Pesto bread.
More about Piacenza
Tandoori Times - Glendale image

 

Tandoori Times - Glendale

5626 W Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken (Full)$21.00
Spring chicken marinated in secret tandoori masala & barbecued to perfection
Chicken Makhani GF$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
Seasoned Rice GF & VEGAN$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
More about Tandoori Times - Glendale
Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.50
Green Chile Burro$7.50
Baby Bandito$6.75
More about Bonitas
KETTS PLACE image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

KETTS PLACE

5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Buffalo Wings
Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.
White Pizza
Garlic oil, 3 chesses (provolone, mozzarella, romano), fresh garlic and Italian basil
Make Your Own Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough
More about KETTS PLACE
Naughty Tacos image

 

Naughty Tacos

8040 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plate #1$15.00
3 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
Plate #2$18.00
4 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Please request your drink when you pick up your order.
More about Naughty Tacos
Chompie's - Arrowhead image

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Western Breakfast Bagel$5.99
Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese
BBQ Brisket$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Haldi Glendale image

 

Haldi Glendale

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Palak Paneer$15.00
Green goodness. Aka Saag. Spinach sauce with gentle onion and tomato base cooked with paneer chunks.
Butter Chicken Masala$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with chicken, cut onions & bell peppers.
Chicken Biryani$15.00
one-pot meal with long grain basmati, chicken and aromatic spices slow-cooked to perfection. Served with raitha.
More about Haldi Glendale
Mac Shack image

PASTA

Mac Shack

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bread Crumbs
CheesyMac's BBQ
Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese Blend, Green Onions, Ritz Cracker Crumbs and Barbecue Drizzle
Loaded Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Blend, Green Onions, Topped with Ranch Dressing and Crumbled Cheetos
More about Mac Shack
Pureheart image

 

Pureheart

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Elote$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
Croquetas$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
More about Pureheart
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III image

 

Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III

5912 w glandale ave, GLENDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CEVICHE DE CAMARON$24.00
Fry Bleu Roll$16.00
Taco Pescado$4.00
More about Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III
La Piazza Al Forno image

PIZZA • BBQ

La Piazza Al Forno

5803 W Glendale Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NAPOLETANA D.O.C$14.50
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ANCHOVIES, CAPERS, PARMESAN, OLIVES, BASIL
RAVIOLI FRITTI$9.50
CHEESE RAVIOLI BREADED, FRIED AND SERVED WITH MARINARA
DOLCE DIAVOLA ROMAN$25.50
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, SOPRESSATA, HOT HONEY, CHILI FLAKES
More about La Piazza Al Forno
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (1595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
ICED MACCHIATO$5.57
ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE$6.25
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
brushfire Catering image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

brushfire Catering

14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito box$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
Burrito Box$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
More about brushfire Catering
Tastea image

 

Tastea

9184 W. North Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
Filiberto's- Glendale image

FRENCH FRIES

Filiberto's- Glendale

5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#13 Chimichanga Plate$12.56
Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi
More about Filiberto's- Glendale
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

6770 N Sunrise Blvd G-211, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill image

 

Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

12224 North 51st Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Dozen$16.99
Fresh jumbo chicken wings fried crisp and tossed in classic Buffalo Sauce, Med or Hot or choose from Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot Sauce or BBQ. Served with Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery and carrots
More about Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill
Urban Margarita image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Margarita

6685 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
More about Urban Margarita
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Culichi

9380 W Westgate Blvd Ste D-103, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tacos Culichi
Longshots Bar & Grill image

 

Longshots Bar & Grill

13610 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 30, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Longshots Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

n.a, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Los Gueros Burgers & More LLC image

 

Los Gueros Burgers & More LLC

N/A, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Los Gueros Burgers & More LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Throne Brewing-Glendale

17035 N 67th Ave Suite 6, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Throne Brewing-Glendale
Restaurant banner

 

Feednix Tacos

3023 E Flower st, phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Feednix Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Tim Finnegan's

17045 N 59th Ave #103,, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tim Finnegan's
Restaurant banner

 

Pokitrition- Westgate

9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pokitrition- Westgate

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Glendale

Tacos

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Garlic Naan

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Glendale to explore

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Glendale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston