Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III

review star

No reviews yet

5912 w glandale ave

GLENDALE, AZ 85301

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Alfredo El Guero Palma
AGUA DE ORCHATA
Ostiones Especiales ( 6 Media Orden )

Mariscos Botanas

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Torre De Mariscos El Dorado

$30.00

Botana MZ

$44.00

Botana La Cachonda

$44.00

BOTANA LA PIRUJA

$45.00

Camarón para Pelar

$30.00

Chicharrones de Róbalo

$20.00

Camarones Ahogados

$27.00

Botana de Callo De Acha

$43.00

Ostiones en su Concha

$25.00+

Ostiones Especiales ( 6 Media Orden )

$19.00

Ostiones Especiales (12)

$38.00

Especial El Dorado

$45.00

Toritos de Camarón

$16.00

COCO LAVADO

$27.00

Aguacate Relleno

$14.00

Botana Camaron

$19.50

CHAROLA DE MARISCOS (GDE)

$170.00

CHAROLA DE MARISCOS (MED)

$100.00

MULA ( Docena )

$22.00

MULA ( 1/2 Docena )

$11.00

MULA ( EXTRA )

$4.00

CHAROLA DE CEVICHE (GDE)

$150.00

CHAROLA DE CEVICHE (MED)

$90.00

BOTANA LARRY HERNANDEZ ( P/5 Personas )

$75.00

Ceviches Y Aguachiles

Aguachiles Verdes o Rojos

$32.00

Aguachile JC

$34.00

Aguachile de Lobina

$25.00

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$24.00

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$16.00

Guacamoles

Guacamole de Mariscos

$17.00

Guacamole El Dorado

$15.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Cocteles

Camarón

$19.00+

Camarón y Pulpo

$19.00+

Campechana Especial

$22.00+

Agasajo

$27.00

Caldos

Caldo 7 Mares

$25.00

Caldo Camaron

$22.00

Caldo Camaron y Pulpo

$22.00

Caldo Pescado

$22.00

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Tostadas

T- Ceviche de Camarón

$9.00

T- Aguachile

$13.00

T- La Chikis

$19.00

T- Camarón Cocido

$13.00

T- Camarón y Pulpo

$16.00

T- Kate del Castillo

$20.00

T- Jaiba Crab

$13.00

T- Del Patrón

$19.00

T- El Dorado

$15.00

T- Sinaloa

$17.00

Tostada De Ceviche Pescado

$6.00

Tostada De Callo

$19.00

Molcajetes

Campechano Especial

$30.00

Aguachile Verde o Rojo

$35.00

Mixto

$33.00

El Placozo

$38.00

El Pariente

$38.00

Aguachile Especial 701

$40.00

Molcajete El Dorado (Calientes)

$30.00

Molcajete El Chavo Felix

$35.00

Platillos de Camaron

Camaron Cucaracha

$26.00

Camaron Al Chipotle

$25.00

Camaron Culichi

$25.00

Camaron Costa Azul

$28.00

Camaron Empanizados

$20.00

Camarones El Pelavacas

$25.00

Camaron Boston

$20.00

CamaronA la Diabla

$22.00

Langostinos Al Ajillo Zerafin Zambada

$25.00

Platillos de Pescado

Filete de Pescado Puebla

$28.00

Filete a la Diabla

$27.00

Filete Relleno a la Diabla

$28.00

Filete Culichi

$26.00

Filete Relleno Ovidio Guzman

$30.00

Filete Empapelado

$30.00

Filete Zarandeado

$30.00

Mojarra Frita Seasoned

$20.00

Salmón al Grill

$25.00

Salmon El Mayito Gordo

$28.00

Pescado Frito Huauchinango

$25.00+

Filete Empanizado

$18.00

Seafood Tacos

Taco Turco

Taco Turco

$18.00

Colored Tortillas filled with sealed Tuna, Veg & Chipotle Dressing. Allergies. Gluten

Taco De Marlín

$18.00

Taco Gobernador

$18.00

Taco Camarón

$15.00

Taco Pescado

$15.00

Pasta Con Mariscos

Chips

$4.00

Pasta Alfredo El Guero Palma

$25.00

Pasta Esp. De Mariscos Mayo Zambada

$27.00

Cortes de Carne

NY Steak

$27.00+

Ribeye Steak

$35.00+

Corte De Carne Ribeye 16 Oz

$40.00

Ribeye Steak /w Lobster Tail

$65.00+

Corte de Carne Ribeye y Langosta Cabron y Vago

$70.00+

Ribeye Aguachile

$45.00

Hamburguesas & Wings

Solo papas

Sonorita Burger

$21.00

Chef’s Burger

$21.00

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Chicken Burger

$15.00

Boneless Wings (10 Oz)

$14.00

Papas Fritas

$4.50

Kids Menu

Camarones Empanizados Niños

$10.00

Tiritas de Pescado

$10.00

Nuggets de Pollo

$10.00

Hamburguesa de Res

$10.00

Postres

Pastel de Chocolate con Cajeta

$4.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$4.00

Pastel de Calabaza

$4.00

Flan Mexican

$4.00

Nieve Tempura

$9.00

FELIZ CUMPLEANOS

CHURROS CON NIEVE

$6.90

NIEVE DE VAINILLA

$5.00

Tacos

Taco Asada

$15.00

Taco Del Patrón

$25.00

Taco La Patrona

$25.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Solo Queso

$6.00

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$10.00

Quesadilla Camarón

$11.00

Quesadilla de Pescado

$11.00

Quesadilla Marlín

$13.00

Quesadilla La Carreta

$10.99

Side

Side de Frijoles

$4.00

Side de Tortillas (4 tortillas)

$2.00

Side de Cebollas

$2.00

Side de Chiles Jalapeños Toreados (4 chiles)

$2.50

Side de Arroz

$4.00

Side de Pan

$3.00

Entradas y Rollos Naturales

Chily

$7.00+

Guamuchilito Roll

$19.00

*Aguachile Roll

$19.00

Kardashian’s Roll

$20.00

California Roll

$15.00

Botas Blancas Roll

$17.00

El Señor de los Cielos

$17.00

Perruski

$18.00

Rollos Empanizados

Sinaloa Roll

$18.00

El Mochomo Roll

$22.00

Cordon Bleu Roll

$15.00

Chapito Roll

$19.00

Tres Quesos

$15.00

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$16.00

Culichi Roll

$18.00

Horneados Baked Rolls

Fry Bleu Roll

$18.00

El Dorado Roll

$19.00

Placozo Roll

$20.00

Mediterráneo Roll

$20.00

El Doradito Roll

$18.00

Entradas

Serranito Tuna Sashimi

$23.00

Serranito Salmon Sashimi

$23.00

Serranito Mixed Sashimi

$24.00

Dragon Balls

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Calamari

$17.00

Ensaladas

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Tataki Salad

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Sushi Japones

Mango Roll

$17.00

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Sakura Roll

$18.00+

Platillos Japoneses

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$25.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

El Dorado Teriyaki

$24.00

Amiyaki Steak

$25.00

Sensei Chicken

$20.00

Special Yakimeshi

$25.00

Yami Salmon

$25.00

Specialty Drinks

Ojitos Azules

$12.50
La Diosa

La Diosa

$12.50

Empress Gin, St. Germain & Lavender Syrup

La Nina Fresa

$12.50

Coco Verde

$12.50

La Mula

$9.50

El Viejon

$10.50

La Piruja ( BEBIDA )

$11.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.50

El Alterado

$12.50

Paloma

$11.00

Piña Colada de Champagne

$11.00

MALIBU PINEAPPLE

$12.50

MALIBU STRAWBERRY

$12.50

PURO ORO C/MINI MOET

$22.00

Cantaritos

Cantaritos Don Julio

$14.50

Margaritas

El Dorado

$11.50

Tarmarindo

$6.00

Fresa

$6.00

Pepino

$6.00

Sandia

$6.00

Spicy Mango

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Jalapeno

$6.00

Pina

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Margarita Limon

$6.00

Clasicos

Pina Colada Mojito

$11.50

Fresa Colada

$11.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

AMF

$10.00

Pink Pussy ( TRAGO )

$9.00

Sake Bomb

$10.50

Sangria Preparanda

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosas Flight

$20.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Banderitas Flight 3 Shots

$15.00

Banderitas Flight 5 Shots

$20.00

CLERICOT

$10.00

Piña Colada Regular

$11.50

Tequila Sunrise

$11.50

Sex on The Beach

$11.50

Shots

Baby Mango

$4.00

Oyster Shots

$5.00

Pink Pussy ( SHOT )

$5.00

Banderitas

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00

GUMMY BEAR

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$6.00

Fireball

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

DON JULIO 70

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

BABY MANGO JUMBO

$40.00

Fuego de Tierra (4 Shots)

$56.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$18.00

CLASE AZUL MEZCAL

$22.00

CLASE AZUL AÑEJO

$27.00

EL TEQUILEÑO BLANCO

$5.00

EL TEQUILEÑO PLATINO

$8.00

EL TEQUILEÑO REP.

$6.00

EL TEQUILEÑO REPOSADO RARE

$12.00

CASA DRAGONES TEQ. JOVEN

$25.00

IBIZA

$5.00

BABY MANGO PULPO ( 6 )

$24.00

SHOT DE COLORES ( 6 )

$18.00

Micheladas

Michelada Especial

$12.00

Michelada Cubana

$8.00

Michelada Salt & Lemon

$8.00

Clamato Preparado ( No Alcohol )

$10.00

Cerveza

Modelo 12 Oz (Only)

$4.00

CORONA SELTZER (ONLY)

$5.00

TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER

$5.00

DOS EQUIS XX LIME & LEMON

$7.00

12oz Coors Light

$5.00

12oz Guiness

$10.00

Smirnoff Ice Bottles

$4.00

Ultra 32 oz

$10.00

Ultra 12oz

$4.00

Ultra 7oz

$3.00

Michelob Gold

$5.00

32 Oz Bud Light

$10.00

12 Oz Bud Light

$4.00

7oz Bud Light

$3.00

32oz Budweiser

$10.00

12oz Budweiser

$4.00

7oz Budweiser

$3.00

32oz Heineken

$10.00

12oz Heineken

$4.00

7oz Heineken

$3.00

32oz Heineken 00

$10.00

12oz Heineken 00

$4.00

7oz Heineken 00

$3.00

32oz Bluemoon

$10.00

12oz Bluemoon

$4.00

7oz Bluemoon

$3.00

32oz Tecate Light

$10.00

12oz Tecate Light

$4.00

7oz Tecate Light

$3.00

32oz Tecate Roja

$10.00

12oz Tecate Roja

$4.00

7oz Tecate Roja

$3.00

32oz Modelo Especial

$10.00

12oz Modelo Especial

$4.00

7oz Modelo Especial

$3.00

32oz Modelo Negra

$10.00Out of stock

12oz Modelo Negra

$4.00

7oz Modelo Negra

$3.00Out of stock

32oz Dos Equis Lager

$10.00

12oz Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

7oz Dos Equis Lager

$3.00

32oz Victoria

$10.00

12oz Victoria

$4.00

7oz Victoria

$3.00

32oz Pacifico

$10.00Out of stock

12oz Pacifico

$4.00

7oz Pacifico

$3.00Out of stock

32oz Corona Familiar

$10.00

12oz Corona Familiar

$4.00

7oz Corona Familiar

$3.00

32oz Corona Extra

$10.00

12oz Corona Extra

$4.00

7oz Corona Extra

$3.00

12oz Corona Premier

$4.00

32oz Carta Blanca

$10.00

12oz Carta Blanca

$4.00

7oz Carta Blanca

$3.00

32oz Miller Lite

$10.00

12oz Miller Lite

$4.00

7oz Miller Lite

$3.00

CAFE

CAFE

$4.00

VASO CON SAL Y LIMON

VASO CON SAL Y LIMON

$2.00

LA TOXICA

TOXICA DE FRESA

$22.00

TOXICA DE MANGO

$22.00

EXTRAS

Callo de Acha

$7.00

Camaron

$6.00

Caracol

$4.00

Pulpo

$6.00

Aguacate

$2.50

Chips y Salsa

$3.00

Mula (Extra)

$4.00

MANUEL EL ONDEADO

CARNE ASADA MANUEL EL ONDEADO

$30.00

EL VICENTILLO

LANGOSTA SALSA CHIPOTLE VICENTILLO

$35.00

IVAN ARCHIVALDO

TORRE 3 NIVELES IVAN ARCHIVALDO

$230.00

EL CHAVO FELIX

MOLCAJETE CHAVO FELIX (caliente)

$30.00

SUSHI EL MOCHOMO ROLL

SUSHI EL MOCHOMO

$17.00

PERRUSKI ROLL

PERRUSKI ROLL

$16.00

BROCHETA A LA TREVI

BROCHETA A LA TREVI

$25.00

FILETE RELLENO

FILETE RELLENO A LA DIABLA

$23.00

COCO LAVADO

COCO LAVADO

$20.00

Bebidas "No" Alcoholicas

Coke (can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00

Fresh (Flavored) Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Ale (Can)

$3.00

Jarrito Bottle

$3.00

Milk Shake

$5.50

Mineral Lemonade

$6.00

Mineral Water Bottle

$3.00

Regular Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite (Can)

$3.00

Tonic Water Bottle

$4.00

Soda Maquina (16 Oz Free Refills)

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

AGUA DE ORCHATA

$4.00

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$4.00

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$3.00

CARNE SECA

CARNE SECA

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III image
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III image
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III image

