Mediterranean
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church

review star

No reviews yet

14240 N. 43rd Ave

Glendale, AZ 85306

Order Again

Popular Items

B- Burritos
B- Taco
Breakfast Burrito Box

Catering Options

Lunch Taco, Bowl & Burrito Bar Options (20 person minimum)

$14.00+

Priced per person. Package includes entree + Spanish tapa side + chips & salsa side & condiment and salsa bar. Tacos served with flour tortillas. [20 person minimum for catering prices]

Breakfast Packages (20 person minimum)

$8.00

All options are served with your choice of protein, egg, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo + your choice of salsa. includes: flour tortilla's [20 person minimum for catering prices]

Meals On-The-Go (20 person minimum)

$10.00

Individually packaged lunches Includes: -Your choice of a burrito, bowl or 2 tacos -Chips & salsa 20 people or more minimum

Breakfast Meals On-The-Go (20 person minimum)

$6.00

Individually packaged breakfast on the go. Includes: -Your choice of a breakfast burrito, bowl or 2 tacos

Tapas Platter

$50.00

Included assortment of Spanish tapas for sharing! Includes our hand made Croquetas, Empanadas, Papas bravas & Fuego wings w/ spicy mayo dipping sauce. Great for family gathering and or office get togethers.

Sides

Small serves 20-25 people, Large serves 45-50 people

Churro w/ Chocolate

Churro w/ Chocolate

$1.50

1 ea churro with chocolate sauce on the side

Drinks

$25.00+

Homemade horchata, Mexican coke, strawberry jarritos & coffee.

Custom papas tray

Breakfast Burrito Box

$39.99+

12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa

Taco Box

$45.00

12 pack of lunch tacos w/ salsa

Empanada Box

$44.00

12 pack of empanadas w/ spicy mayo

Brushfire Burrito Box Special

Breakfast Burrito Box

$39.99+

12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa

Taco Box

$45.00

12 pack of lunch tacos w/ salsa

Empanada Box

$44.00

12 pack of empanadas w/ spicy mayo

Breakfast Menu

All breakfast items comes with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese + spicy mayo.
B- Burritos

$5.49

Choice of protein, Eggs & potatoes cheddar cheese + spicy mayo

B- Bowls

$5.49

Choice of protein, Eggs & potatoes cheddar cheese + spicy mayo

B- Taco

$3.49

Choice of protein, Eggs & potatoes cheddar cheese + spicy mayo

L- Make it a Meal

$5.49

Pick a hand crafted Spanish tapa side + chips & salsa side + drink!

Tapas/Sides

Spanish Elote

$4.49

Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.

Croquetas

$4.99

Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo

Empanada

$4.99

Chicken & Veggies filled Puff Pastry W/ Spicy Mayo

Papas Bravas

$4.49

Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes w/ Spicy Mayo

Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Chips + Salsa of choice

Chips & Guacamole

$4.29

Chips + Guac

Churro

$4.29

2ea churros w/ cinnamon sugar mix + chocolate dipping sauce

Drinks & Coffee

Fountain Drink

Ice cold fountain drink

Horchata

cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink

Orange Juice

$2.79

Orange Juice

Bottled Water

$2.29

Bottled H20

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.49

cheddar cheese quesadillas w/ sour cream

Tacos

L -2 Steak Tacos

$9.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L -2 Chicken Taco

$9.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Pork Taco

$8.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Pineapple on Flour Tortilla

L-2 Veggie Taco

$8.99

Sautéed Mushroom, Onions & Green Peppers Veggie Mix, Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L- Make it a Meal

$5.49

Pick a hand crafted Spanish tapa side + chips & salsa side + drink!

L- Al La Carte

$4.99

Individual tacos with salsa

Burritos

L - Steak Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Pork Burrito

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Pineapple & Lime Dressing

L - Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Veggie Mix, Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Beans & Cheddar Cheese

L- Make it a Meal

$5.49

Pick a hand crafted Spanish tapa side + chips & salsa side + drink!

Bowls

L - Steak Bowl

$9.99

Rice, Beans lettuce, pico guacamole, queso cheese, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L - Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Rice, Beans lettuce, pico guacamole, queso cheese, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L - Pork Bowl

$8.99

Rice, Beans lettuce, pico pineapple, queso cheese, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L - Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Rice, Beans lettuce, pico guacamole, queso cheese, cilantro lime dressing + your choice of house made salsa

L - Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Rice, Beans lettuce, pico, cilantro lime dressing, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- Fish Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, cilantro lime dressing, pico , lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- Make it a Meal

$5.49

Pick a hand crafted Spanish tapa side + chips & salsa side + drink!

L- 1/2 Steak Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, pico, queso cheese, guacamole, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- 1/2 Chicken Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, pico, queso cheese, guacamole, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- 1/2 Pork Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, pico, queso cheese, pineapple, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- 1/2 Veggie Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, pico, queso cheese, guacamole, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

L- 1/2 BYO Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, pico, slaw, cilantro lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of house made salsa

Tapas

Croquetas

$4.99

Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo

Empanada

$4.99

Chicken & Veggies filled Puff Pastry W/ Spicy Mayo

Papas Bravas

$4.99

Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes w/ Spicy Mayo

Spanish Elote Tapas

$4.49

Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.

Extras

Large Quesadilla

$5.49

Large size cheddar cheese quesadilla + sour cream

L- Steak Fries

$4.99

Seasoned roasted red potatoes topped with angus steak, pico, guacamole, cheddar cheese + spicy mayo.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.49

Kids quesadilla + juice box

Kids Burrito

$4.49

Bean & cheese burrito + juice box

Drinks

Cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
Fountain Drink

Ice cold soft drink

Horchata

cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink

Orange Juice

$3.75
Bottled Water

$2.85

Sides

Cilantro Rice

$2.29
Salsa

$0.50+

Take home some of our house made salsas. 8oz, 16oz, 24oz & 32oz available

Colesalw

$2.29
Pinto Beans

$2.29
Guacamole

$4.00+
Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Chips + Salsa of choice

Chips & Guacamole

$4.29

Chips

$2.29
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience our handcrafted flavors: marinated and grilled tacos, authentic Spanish style tapas, zesty spices, all through a convenient drive through and casual walk-up / walk-in venues, redefining and elevating the fast food experience!

Website

Location

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306

Directions

