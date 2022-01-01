North Mountain restaurants you'll love

North Mountain restaurants
Toast

North Mountain's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try North Mountain restaurants

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife image

GRILL

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
More about The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.50
Green Chile Burro$7.50
Baby Bandito$6.75
More about Bonitas
Pureheart image

 

Pureheart

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Elote$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
Croquetas$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
More about Pureheart
brushfire Catering image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

brushfire Catering

14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito box$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
Burrito Box$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
More about brushfire Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Mountain

Tacos

Burritos

