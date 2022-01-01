Avondale restaurants you'll love
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Casa De Plata
210 N Avondale BLVD Suite 104, Avondale
|½ Dozen Oysters
|$14.95
|Import Togo
|$2.25
|Meal #3 Shrimp Alfredo
|$29.99
Trapper's Sushi Co.
10321 West McDowell Road A-101, Avondale
|*Vader Roll
|$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
|*Bonney Lake Roll
|$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
|*Mountain Roll
|$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
#1 Brothers Pizza
11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110, Avondale
|2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
|$37.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings
|1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
|$26.00
1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.
|2-XL Cheese Pizza
|$25.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas