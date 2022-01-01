Avondale restaurants you'll love

Avondale restaurants
  • Avondale

Avondale's top cuisines

Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Avondale restaurants

Casa De Plata image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Casa De Plata

210 N Avondale BLVD Suite 104, Avondale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
½ Dozen Oysters$14.95
Import Togo$2.25
Meal #3 Shrimp Alfredo$29.99
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

10321 West McDowell Road A-101, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Mountain Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
#1 Brothers Pizza image

 

#1 Brothers Pizza

11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110, Avondale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings$37.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings
1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings$26.00
1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.
2-XL Cheese Pizza$25.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

10321 W McDowell Road, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Macarons$3.75
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Avondale

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

More near Avondale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Buckeye

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
