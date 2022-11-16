Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

#1 Brothers Pizza Avondale

No reviews yet

11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110

Avondale, AZ 85323

Order Again

Popular Items

1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
Large Cheese

Dinner Special

Every Day Dinner Specials
1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

$29.00

1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.

2-XL Cheese Pizza

2-XL Cheese Pizza

$28.00

2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas

2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

$39.00

2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings

Pizza

New York Style Hand-Tossed Pizza

Large Cheese

$14.00

Large New York Style Cheese Pizza Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Large Meat

$20.00

Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Metballs Extra Cheese

Large Supreme

$20.00

Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, and Extra Cheese

Large Vegetarian

$20.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

Large White

$20.00

Large New York Style with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato

XL Cheese

$15.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Meat

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Supreme

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Vegetarian

$22.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

XL White

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Sicilian Cheese

$17.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with delicious home made pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Meat

$25.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Sicilian Supreme

$25.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Extra Cheese

Sicilian Vegetarian

$25.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

Appetizers

Finger Licking Munchies

10 Wings

$10.00

Chicken Wings

20 Wings

$20.00

Chicken Wings

40 Wings

$40.00

Chicken Wings

EXTRA Ranch

$0.25

1 Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.00

Garlic Cheese Breads

15 Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Mushrroms

15 Zucchinis

$8.00

Fried Zuchinni

6 PC Cheese Stix

$8.00

Fried Cheese Stix

15 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini)

$8.00

Fried Zuchinni

2 Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Breads

25 Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Mushrroms

25 Zucchinis

$12.00

Fried Zuchinni

12 PC Cheese Stix

$12.00

Fried Cheese Stix

25 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini) (Copy)

$12.00

Fried Zuchinni

Extra Sauce

EXTRA Ranch

$0.25

EXTRA Marinera Sauce

$0.25

Side Italian Dressing

$0.25

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Calzone

Made-To-Order Delicious Pizza Pocket
Calzone Cheese

Calzone Cheese

$10.00

Calzone Cheese with Riccotta Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce

Calzone 1-Topping

Calzone 1-Topping

$11.00

Cazone with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce and a topping of your choice.

Calzone Supreme

Calzone Supreme

$14.00

Calzone Supreme with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Marinera Sauce Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Meatballs

Calzone Veggetarian

Calzone Veggetarian

$14.00

Calzone Veggetarian with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushroom, Marinera Sauce

Calzone Meatlovers

Calzone Meatlovers

$14.00

Calzone Meatlovers with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Marinera Sauce

Calzone Hawaiian

Calzone Hawaiian

$13.00

Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple ( No Sauce on the Hawaiian)

Salads

Made-To-Order Delicious Salads
Medium Salad

Medium Salad

$6.00

House Salad

Medium Antipasti Salad

Medium Antipasti Salad

$7.00

Antipasti Salad

Medium Chicken Salad

Medium Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

Large Chicken Salad

Large Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

Large Salad

Large Salad

$6.00

House Salad

Larger Antipasti Salad

Larger Antipasti Salad

$8.00

Antipasti Salad

Pasta

Spaghetti Sauce

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Spaghetti Mushroom

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Lasagna

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Baked Zitti

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Baked Zitti & Meatballs

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Salami & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Philly Steak Specials Sub

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Marinara Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Quick service modest & authentic family-owned Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant. Established in 1999, we have been a staple in the valley by offering affordable prices and fantastic food!

11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110, Avondale, AZ 85323

Directions

