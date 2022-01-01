Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid French Toast$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
Babka French Toast$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (1595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST$7.51
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

