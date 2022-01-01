French toast in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve french toast
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Kid French Toast
|$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
|Babka French Toast
|$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream