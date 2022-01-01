Curry in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve curry
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
|27 - Yellow Curry
|$14.50
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions
|28 - Pa Nang Curry
|$14.50
Pa Nang curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves
|L 12 - Massaman Curry
|$10.00
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut
More about Haldi Glendale
Haldi Glendale
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale
|Madras Chicken Curry
|$15.00
Rich in flavors. Onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and a spectrum of exotic spices. Sprinkled with curry leaves, cilantro, and coconut.
|Curried Tofu
|$15.00
Alt protien. Onion, tomato souce with garlic, ginger, and a spectrum of spices cooked with tofu chunks.
|Curry
|$0.00
flavorful golden brown onion tomato sauce