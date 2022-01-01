Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
27 - Yellow Curry$14.50
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions
28 - Pa Nang Curry$14.50
Pa Nang curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves
L 12 - Massaman Curry$10.00
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Madras Chicken Curry image

 

Haldi Glendale

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Madras Chicken Curry$15.00
Rich in flavors. Onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and a spectrum of exotic spices. Sprinkled with curry leaves, cilantro, and coconut.
Curried Tofu$15.00
Alt protien. Onion, tomato souce with garlic, ginger, and a spectrum of spices cooked with tofu chunks.
Curry$0.00
flavorful golden brown onion tomato sauce
More about Haldi Glendale

