Indian
Haldi Indian Cuisine - Glendale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!
Location
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale, AZ 85308
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub were you can do more than just eat dinner
4.3 • 744
6729 N 57th Dr Glendale, AZ 85301
View restaurant