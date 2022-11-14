Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Haldi Indian Cuisine - Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122

Glendale, AZ 85308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Beverages

Bottled Soda
$4.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00
Fountain Soda
$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer
$4.00

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Mango goodness. Sweet yogurt drink flavored with mango pulp.

Masala Tea (Hot)

Masala Tea (Hot)

$4.00

Energetic flavors in every sip. Tea dust, spices, and milk. Unsweetened.

Madras Coffee (Hot)

Madras Coffee (Hot)

$4.00

Aroma and freshness in every sip. Coffee powder and milk. Unsweetened.

Redbull

$4.00

Starters

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

fried cone shaped pastry filled with spiced potatoes, onions, peas. Two pieces per order. Served with chutneys.

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Mix vegetables and spices in chickpea flour, fried to perfection (fritters). Served with house chutneys.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

Indo-Chinese starter. Super light, crispy, and tender vegetarian appetizer (5 count). Served with butter sauce.

Papadams

Papadams

$6.00
Masala Fries

Masala Fries
$6.00

$6.00
Gobi Manuchurian

Gobi Manuchurian
$9.00

$9.00

Chicken Manchurian
$9.00

$9.00
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.00

Gently spiced, marinated boneless chicken bite size pieces deep fried with curry leaves.

Spicy Calamari

$9.00

battered deep fried spicy calamari rings served with curry dipping sauce

Soups & Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Fresh Lettuce, carrots, cucumber, tomato with a sprinkle of salt and light seasoning. Served with ranch dressing.

Yellow Dal (Lentil) Soup
$7.00

$7.00
Sambar (Lentil) Soup

Sambar (Lentil) Soup

$8.00

Yellow lentils (Toor Dal) simmered with vegetables, onions, tomatoes, and home spices with a hint of cilantro.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Chicken breast chunks simmered with vegetables, black pepper, ginger and seasonings to a creamy goodness.

Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.00

Chicken chunks simmered over chicken broth, veggies, black pepper and curry spiced. medium plus spicy

Kids Big 'n Small

Mac & Cheese with Fries

Mac & Cheese with Fries

$7.00

well cooked macoroni and cheese served with french fried, ketchup and creamy butter sauce.

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$7.00

tender chicken nuggets and thick cut french fries served with ketchup and creamy butter sauce.

Entrees

Butter Masala

Butter Masala

rich and creamy onion tomato buttery orange sauce

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

butter masala sauce with onions and bell peppers

Curry

Curry

flavorful golden brown onion tomato sauce

Korma

Korma

creamy yellow curry. flavorful spices and coconut

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

tangy tomato red sauce, vinegar, spices and potato

Palak

Palak

aka SAAG. earthy spinach based green sauce with gentle spices

BIRYANI

BIRYANI

bold flavors. RICE DISH infused with herbs and spices

CHEF Specials

CHEF Specials

super popular specialty chef select entrees

TANDOORI

TANDOORI

marinated in yogurt spice mix and FIRE ROASTED

VEGAN Entrees

VEGAN Entrees

plant power for vegan friends

Naan Bread

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00

naan is a leavened, tandoor oven-baked flatbread. (Gluten)

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.00

naan bread coated with thin layer of butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

naan bread cooked with garlic and cilatro toppings

Roti

Roti

$4.00

whole wheat flat bread

Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$4.00

naan cooked with thinly chopped onions, chillies and cilatro

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$5.00

naan cooked with shredded cheese on top

Kashmiri Naan
$5.00

$5.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

deep-fried dumplings/donuts made of dried milk are dipped in a cardamom flavored sugar syrup.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$6.00

flattened cheese balls soaked in malai (clotted cream) flavored with cardamon.

Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer

$5.00

Aka Rice pudding made by boiling milk and sugar with rice and is flavoured with cardamom, pistachios, almonds.

Mango Kulfi

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

frozen dairy dessert, not whipped and flavored with mango

Pista Kulfi

Pista Kulfi

$5.00

frozen dairy dessert, not whipped and flavored with pistachio.

Vegan Kheer

Vegan Kheer

$6.00

Sago (Sabudana), carrot and oatmilk combined richness topped with cashews and almonds.

Sides

Butter Vegetables

Butter Vegetables

$6.00

mixd vegetables pan tossed with indian herbs and butter

French Fries (Plain)

$4.00

Plain fries served with ketchup

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.00

side of white basmati rice

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$6.00

basmati rice infused with a zesty lemon sauce seasoned with cumin, red chili, cilantro, curry leaves, and house spices.

Desi Salad

Desi Salad

$3.00

sliced onions and chillies tossed with indian spices

Mint Chutney

Mint Chutney

$2.00

green sauce. mint cilantro cucmber infused delish

Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

purple sauce, sweet and yumm

Sweet Mango Chutney

Sweet Mango Chutney

$2.00

mango jelly / jam with touch of indian spices

Raitha

Raitha

$2.00

yogurt sauce with cucmber, carrots, onions and herbs

Spice on Side

Spice on Side

$2.00

indian style hot sauce to elevate heat in your dishes

Lunch Special

Fresh, fast and delicious lunch combo options that you can build in your style. Starting at $9 you can go EZ or go all the way...

Lunch PLATE

Fresh, fast and delicious lunch combo options that you can build in your style. Starting at $9 you can go EZ or go all the way...Choose 1 or more Entree and Choose 1 or more Sides

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale, AZ 85308

Directions

Gallery
Haldi Glendale image
Haldi Glendale image
Haldi Glendale image

