Glendale Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Glendale
Barrio Queen
7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tamale Trio
|$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
|Tacos At Home
|$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
|Chiles en Nogada
|$25.00
A roasted poblano pepper filled with chicken, apples, pears, dried apricots, golden raisins, walnuts, onions and garlic.
Covered in a delicate almond cream sauce, finished with the colors of the Mexican flag: fresh cilantro, queso fresco, almond slices and pomegranate seeds.
Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and calabacitas.
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.50
|Green Chile Burro
|$7.50
|Baby Bandito
|$6.75
Naughty Tacos
8040 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Plate #1
|$15.00
3 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
|Plate #2
|$18.00
4 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$6.00
Please request your drink when you pick up your order.
Pureheart
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Spanish Elote
|$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
|Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
|Croquetas
|$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III
5912 w glandale ave, GLENDALE
|Popular items
|Mojarra Frita Seasoned
|$18.00
|Fry Bleu Roll
|$16.00
|Placozo Roll
|$17.99
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
brushfire Catering
14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito box
|$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
|Burrito Box
|$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Filiberto's- Glendale
5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|#13 Chimichanga Plate
|$12.56
Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi