Glendale Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Glendale

Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tamale Trio$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
Tacos At Home$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
Chiles en Nogada$25.00
A roasted poblano pepper filled with chicken, apples, pears, dried apricots, golden raisins, walnuts, onions and garlic.
Covered in a delicate almond cream sauce, finished with the colors of the Mexican flag: fresh cilantro, queso fresco, almond slices and pomegranate seeds.
Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and calabacitas.
Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.50
Green Chile Burro$7.50
Baby Bandito$6.75
Naughty Tacos image

 

Naughty Tacos

8040 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plate #1$15.00
3 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
Plate #2$18.00
4 Quesabirria Tacos with Consome
Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Please request your drink when you pick up your order.
Pureheart image

 

Pureheart

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Elote$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
Croquetas$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III image

 

Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III

5912 w glandale ave, GLENDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mojarra Frita Seasoned$18.00
Fry Bleu Roll$16.00
Placozo Roll$17.99
brushfire Catering image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

brushfire Catering

14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito box$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
Burrito Box$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
Filiberto's- Glendale image

FRENCH FRIES

Filiberto's- Glendale

5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#13 Chimichanga Plate$12.56
Beef, Bean and Cheese Chimi
Urban Margarita image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Margarita

6685 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
