KETTS PLACE 59TH AVE & OREGON AVE

2 Reviews

$$

5304 N 59TH AVE

GLENDALE, AZ 85301

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza

Wings

Original Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Boneless buffalo wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Appetizers

Shoestring French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Fries

$8.50

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Fresh Pork Rinds

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00

Soft Pretzel w/ Cheese

$4.00

Soft pretzel served hot, with melted cheddar cheese for dipping.

Churro

$3.00

Donut shaped churro, covered with cinnamon sugar. Served warm.

Beef Taquitos (3)

$3.50

KETTS House Chips

$4.00

Homemade. Cooked Fresh When Ordered. Make it Buffalo Style (wing sauce & ranch or blue cheese) for $1 more.

Pick 3 Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Pick 3 of the following appetizers: Shoestring Fries, Seasoned Fries, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini, Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Mozzarella

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on our homemade thin crust

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00+

Make Your Own Pizza

$8.00+

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough

Margherita

$9.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil and olive oil

White Pizza

$10.00+

Garlic oil, 3 chesses (provolone, mozzarella, romano), fresh garlic and Italian basil

The Works

$11.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & black olive

Meat Jesus Pizza

$12.00+

Ham, pepperoni, salami, italian sausage and bacon

Veggie Delight Pizza

$11.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive and diced tomatoes

Code Red Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni, italian sausage, salami jalapenos, onion then topped with a herb parmesan blend

Carolina BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion and chicken topped with fresh cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Buffalo Sauce (medium, hot or suicide), mozzarella, onion and chicken topped with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Sandwiches/Taco

Steak & Cheese

$7.75

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.75

Italian Beef

$7.75

Half Pound Wine Burger

$6.50

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrots and black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

Large House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrots and black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

Small Italian Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, onion, italian green olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with salami, mozzarella and croutons

Large Italian Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, onion, italian green olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with salami, mozzarella and croutons

Small Julius Caesar Salad

$4.50

Large Julius Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Sides & Condiments

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara

Side Carolina Gold

Side BBQ Sauce

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

$$ Extra Ranch

$0.50

$$ Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our pizza dough and sauce is made fresh in our own kitchen!

Website

Location

5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE, AZ 85301

Directions

