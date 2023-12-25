Indigo Grocers & Restaurant 7343 W Indian school Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the brand New indian Restaurant packed with flavours !
Location
7343 W Indian school Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guillermo's Tacos y Hot Dogs - 8302 w Indian school rd
No Reviews
8302 w Indian school rd phoenix, AZ 85037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant