- Home
- /
- Phoenix
- /
- Central City
- /
- Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4,766 Reviews
$$
1220 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Gonna Tease You
Light 'N' Lean
Breakfast All Day
Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)
Famous Soul Food Platter
The Eats
Add-On's
Avocado
$2.50
Bacon
$5.00
Banana Foster Sauce
$5.00
Bananas
$3.00
Bananas
$3.00
Biscuits and Gravy (Side)
$10.00
Cheese
$1.50
Chicken Gravy Only
$2.00
Gravy & Onions
$2.50
Lo-Lo’s Gravy
$2.50
One Breast
$6.00
One Buttermilk Biscuit
$2.50
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
One leg
$3.00
One Piece Fish
$7.00
One Tender
$5.00
One Thigh
$3.00
One Wing
$3.00
Pecans Or Walnuts
$1.50
Sausage
$5.00
Sausage Gravy
$2.50
One Smothered Biscuit
$5.00
Spicy Hot Links
$5.00
Strawberries
$3.00
Toast
$1.50
Turkey Bacon
$5.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Waffle
$7.00
Whipped Topping
$1.50
3 Shrimp
$6.00
5 Shrimp
$8.00
Blackn
$20.00
Blacken Fish Only
$20.00
Blacken Sauce
$3.00
The Sweets (Desserts)
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Kids Drank
$2.50
Gallon Drink
$12.00
Red Kool-Aid
$4.00
Blue Kool-Aid
$4.00
Purple Kool-Aid
$4.00
Green Kool-Aid
$4.00
Watermelon Kool-Aid
$4.00
Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid
$4.00
PINK Drink
$5.00
$2 REFILL
$2.00
H20
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Uptown (Tiger Woods)
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Sierra Mist
$4.00Out of stock
Crush Orange
$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Pepsi
$4.00
Code Red
$4.00
Soda Water
$4.00
Apple Juice
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Coffee
$3.50
Lolo's Premium Bottled Water
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Unsweet tea
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Clothing
Covid-19 Supplies
Sides
Plain Grits
$7.00
Cheese Grits
$7.00
Tomatoes & Onions
$7.00
Beans Over rice
$7.00
Fried Okra SD
$7.00
Candy Sweets
$7.00
Coleslaw
$7.00Out of stock
Dirty Rice
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Home Fries
$7.00
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Red Beans
$7.00
Rice & Butter
$7.00
Rice & Gravy
$7.00
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
$7.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
$7.00
String Beans & Red Potatoes
$7.00
Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Collard Greens
$7.00
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
Waffle
$7.00
Potato Salad
$7.00
RASPBERRY BUTTER *Limited Time Special*
$1.00Out of stock
Black Eyed Peas
$7.00Out of stock
Gonna Tease You
Light 'N' Lean
Breakfast All Day
Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)
Famous Soul Food Platter
The Eats
Daily Specials
DOLLAR FIFTY WINGS (Thursday ONLY)
$1.50
CHICKEN AND BEER (Monday ONLY)
$30.00
Family Feast (Small)
$49.00
Family Feast (Medium)
$59.00
Family Feast (Large)
$69.00
Chicken Only (8 Piece)
$30.00
Chicken Only (12 Piece)
$40.00
Chicken Only (16 Piece)
$50.00
CFC Omelet
$16.00
Frosted Flake Pancakes
$16.00Out of stock
Catfish & Grits with Crawfish Etouffee
$35.00
Crip Drip Syrup
$1.00
BRUH MAN Plate
$14.00
Sides & Add-On's
Avocado
$2.50
Bacon
$5.00
Banana Foster Sauce
$5.00
Bananas
$3.00
Bananas
$3.00
Beans Over rice
$7.00
Biscuits and Gravy (Side)
$10.00
Candy Sweets
$7.00
Cheese
$1.50
Cheese Grits
$5.00
Chicken Gravy Only
$2.00
Collard Greens
$7.00
Dirty Rice
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Fried Okra
$5.00
Gravy & Onions
$2.50
Home Fries
$7.00
Lo-Lo’s Gravy
$2.50
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
One Breast
$6.00
One Buttermilk Biscuit
$2.50
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
One leg
$3.00
One Piece Fish
$7.00
One Tender
$5.00
One Thigh
$3.00
One Wing
$3.00
Pecans Or Walnuts
$1.50
Plain Grits
$7.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Red Beans
$7.00
Rice & Butter
$7.00
Rice & Gravy
$7.00
Sausage
$5.00
Sausage Gravy
$2.50
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
$7.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
$7.00
Single French Toast
$7.00Out of stock
One Smothered Biscuit
$5.00
Spicy Hot Links
$5.00
Strawberries
$3.00
String Beans & Red Potatoes
$7.00
Toast
$1.50
Toast
$1.50
Tomatoes & Onions
$7.00
Turkey Bacon
$5.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Waffle
$7.00
Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Whipped Topping
$1.50
Candy Sweets
$5.00Out of stock
3 Shrimp
$6.00
5 Shrimp
$8.00
The Sweets (Desserts)
Sides
Plain Grits
$7.00
Cheese Grits
$7.00
Tomatoes & Onions
$7.00
Beans Over rice
$7.00
Fried Okra SD
$7.00
Candy Sweets
$7.00
Coleslaw
$7.00Out of stock
Dirty Rice
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Home Fries
$7.00
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Red Beans
$7.00
Rice & Butter
$7.00
Rice & Gravy
$7.00
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
$7.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
$7.00
String Beans & Red Potatoes
$7.00
Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Collard Greens
$7.00
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
Waffle
$7.00
Potato Salad
$7.00
RASPBERRY BUTTER *Limited Time Special*
$1.00Out of stock
Black Eyed Peas
$7.00Out of stock
Clothing
Covid-19 Supplies
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Kids Drank
$2.50
Gallon Drink
$12.00
Red Kool-Aid
$4.00
Blue Kool-Aid
$4.00
Purple Kool-Aid
$4.00
Green Kool-Aid
$4.00
Watermelon Kool-Aid
$4.00
Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid
$4.00
PINK Drink
$5.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Uptown (Tiger Woods)
$4.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Sierra Mist
$4.00Out of stock
Crush Orange
$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Pepsi
$4.00
Code Red
$4.00
Soda Water
$4.00
H20
Apple Juice
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Coffee
$3.50
Lolo's Premium Bottled Water
$3.50
Lemonade
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Unsweet tea
$4.00
Gonna Tease You
Light 'N' Lean
Breakfast All Day
Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)
Famous Soul Food Platter
The Eats
Daily Specials
DOLLAR FIFTY WINGS (Thursday ONLY)
$1.50
CHICKEN AND BEER (Monday ONLY)
$30.00
Family Feast (Small)
$49.00
Family Feast (Medium)
$59.00
Family Feast (Large)
$69.00
Chicken Only (8 Piece)
$30.00
Chicken Only (12 Piece)
$40.00
Chicken Only (16 Piece)
$50.00
CFC Omelet
$16.00
Frosted Flake Pancakes
$16.00Out of stock
Catfish & Grits with Crawfish Etouffee
$35.00
Crip Drip Syrup
$1.00
BRUH MAN Plate
$14.00
Sides & Add-On's
Avocado
$2.50
Bacon
$5.00
Banana Foster Sauce
$5.00
Bananas
$3.00
Bananas
$3.00
Beans Over rice
$7.00
Biscuits and Gravy (Side)
$10.00
Candy Sweets
$7.00
Cheese
$1.50
Cheese Grits
$5.00
Chicken Gravy Only
$2.00
Collard Greens
$7.00
Dirty Rice
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Fried Okra
$5.00
Gravy & Onions
$2.50
Home Fries
$7.00
Lo-Lo’s Gravy
$2.50
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
One Breast
$6.00
One Buttermilk Biscuit
$2.50
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
One leg
$3.00
One Piece Fish
$7.00
One Tender
$5.00
One Thigh
$3.00
One Wing
$3.00
Pecans Or Walnuts
$1.50
Plain Grits
$7.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Red Beans
$7.00
Rice & Butter
$7.00
Rice & Gravy
$7.00
Sausage
$5.00
Sausage Gravy
$2.50
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
$7.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
$7.00
Single French Toast
$7.00Out of stock
One Smothered Biscuit
$5.00
Spicy Hot Links
$5.00
Strawberries
$3.00
String Beans & Red Potatoes
$7.00
Toast
$1.50
Toast
$1.50
Tomatoes & Onions
$7.00
Turkey Bacon
$5.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Waffle
$7.00
Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Whipped Topping
$1.50
Candy Sweets
$5.00Out of stock
3 Shrimp
$6.00
5 Shrimp
$8.00
The Sweets (Desserts)
Sides
Plain Grits
$7.00
Cheese Grits
$7.00
Tomatoes & Onions
$7.00
Beans Over rice
$7.00
Fried Okra SD
$7.00
Candy Sweets
$7.00
Coleslaw
$7.00Out of stock
Dirty Rice
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
Home Fries
$7.00
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Red Beans
$7.00
Rice & Butter
$7.00
Rice & Gravy
$7.00
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
$7.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
$7.00
String Beans & Red Potatoes
$7.00
Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Collard Greens
$7.00
One CornBread Muffin
$2.50
Waffle
$7.00
Potato Salad
$7.00
RASPBERRY BUTTER *Limited Time Special*
$1.00Out of stock
Black Eyed Peas
$7.00Out of stock
Clothing
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We serve hot, fresh, and delicious soul and comfort foods in a fun and clean atmosphere. Our chicken and waffles combinations will knock your socks off! We also serve breakfast all day. Come in for a visit.
Location
1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Estas Manos Coffee Roasters - 310 East Buchanan Street
No Reviews
310 East Buchanan Street Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurant
The Phoenix Theatre Company - ArtBar + Bistro
No Reviews
1825 N. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant
More near Phoenix
Camelback East
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.