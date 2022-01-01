Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)

4,766 Reviews

$$

1220 S Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Order Again

Gonna Tease You

Teaser Trio

$20.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Fried Gizzards

$10.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$9.00

Catfish Beignets

$11.00

Light 'N' Lean

Lil Sis Egg White Omelet

$14.00

Cool Bre Bre’s Chicken Salad

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$25.00

Veggie Plate

$25.00

Grilled Chicken,fish or Shrimp

$25.00

Breakfast All Day

Aunt Portia’s Chicken Omelet

$16.00

Momma White’s

$17.00

Ivan’s Chorizo & Eggs

$17.00

Waffle Breakfast Samich

$11.00

Kiss My Grits Special Breakfast

$10.00

Yo Momma’s Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)

KK’S

$24.00

Baby Ray

$22.00

Lo-Lo’s

$21.00

Double D

$18.00

Sheeda’s Special

$16.00

Nay Nay’s

$15.00

Toy-Toy

$13.00

Betty’s Boob

$13.00

Lil Amadi

$11.00

Tre-Tre

$11.00

Famous Soul Food Platter

Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)

$25.00

Three Pieces Of Chicken Smothered In Gravy & Onions

$25.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.00

Three Chicken Tenders

$25.00

Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets

$25.00

Mix It Up One Piece of Fish & One Piece Of Chicken

$25.00

Croquette Platter

$25.00Out of stock

The Eats

BackWoods

$18.00

Puff’s Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

ABC’S Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Sakilae’s Fish & Chips

$18.00

Chyna’s Honey Hots

$14.00

DVS’S Hot Ghetto Mess

$14.00

Uncle Brotha’s Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Blacken Fish Dinner

$29.00

Burgers 'N' Mo'

Ya-Ya’s Honey Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Phat Azz Samich

$15.00

Stupid Fries

$14.00

Add-On's

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$5.00

Banana Foster Sauce

$5.00

Bananas

$3.00

Bananas

$3.00

Biscuits and Gravy (Side)

$10.00

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Gravy Only

$2.00

Gravy & Onions

$2.50

Lo-Lo’s Gravy

$2.50

One Breast

$6.00

One Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

One CornBread Muffin

$2.50

One leg

$3.00

One Piece Fish

$7.00

One Tender

$5.00

One Thigh

$3.00

One Wing

$3.00

Pecans Or Walnuts

$1.50

Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

One Smothered Biscuit

$5.00

Spicy Hot Links

$5.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Waffle

$7.00

Whipped Topping

$1.50

3 Shrimp

$6.00

5 Shrimp

$8.00

Blackn

$20.00

Blacken Fish Only

$20.00

Blacken Sauce

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Big Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$7.00

The Sweets (Desserts)

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Sock It To Me

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Kids Drank

$2.50

Gallon Drink

$12.00

Red Kool-Aid

$4.00

Blue Kool-Aid

$4.00

Purple Kool-Aid

$4.00

Green Kool-Aid

$4.00

Watermelon Kool-Aid

$4.00

Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid

$4.00

PINK Drink

$5.00

$2 REFILL

$2.00

H20

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Uptown (Tiger Woods)

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00Out of stock

Crush Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Code Red

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lolo's Premium Bottled Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Unsweet tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Clothing

Onesie

$20.00

Kids Shirts

$20.00

Adult Small Shirt

$20.00

Adult Medium Shirt

$20.00

Adult Large Shirt

$20.00

Adult Extra Large Shirt

$22.00

Adult XX Large Shirt

$24.00

Adult XXX Large Shirt

$26.00

Adult XXXX Large Shirt

$28.00

Hats

$20.00

Mask

$20.00

Merch

Pens

$1.00

Small Mason Jars

$4.00

Large Mason Jars

$5.00

Coffee Mugs

$12.00

Hotsauce

$5.00

Covid-19 Supplies

Bleach (Gallon)

$3.99

Bath Tissue (Single Roll)

$1.49

Facial Tissue (Individual Box)

$2.29

Gloves (Individual Box)

$7.99

Nitrile Gloves (Individual Box)

$8.99

XL Papaer Towels (Single Roll)

$4.99

Sides

Plain Grits

$7.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Tomatoes & Onions

$7.00

Beans Over rice

$7.00

Fried Okra SD

$7.00

Candy Sweets

$7.00

Coleslaw

$7.00Out of stock

Dirty Rice

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Red Beans

$7.00

Rice & Butter

$7.00

Rice & Gravy

$7.00

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sauteed Zucchini & Squash

$7.00

String Beans & Red Potatoes

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

One CornBread Muffin

$2.50

Waffle

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

RASPBERRY BUTTER *Limited Time Special*

$1.00Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas

$7.00Out of stock

Clothing

Onesie

$20.00

Kids Shirts

$20.00

Adult Small Shirt

$20.00

Adult Medium Shirt

$20.00

Adult Large Shirt

$20.00

Adult Extra Large Shirt

$22.00

Adult XX Large Shirt

$24.00

Adult XXX Large Shirt

$26.00

Adult XXXX Large Shirt

$28.00

Hats

$20.00

Merch

Pens

$1.00

Small Mason Jars

$4.00

Large Mason Jars

$5.00

Coffee Mugs

$12.00

Hotsauce

$5.00

Covid-19 Supplies

Bleach (Gallon)

$3.99

Bath Tissue (Single Roll)

$1.49

Facial Tissue (Individual Box)

$2.29

Gloves (Individual Box)

$7.99

Nitrile Gloves (Individual Box)

$8.99

XL Papaer Towels (Single Roll)

$4.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Kids Drank

$2.50

Gallon Drink

$12.00

Red Kool-Aid

$4.00

Blue Kool-Aid

$4.00

Purple Kool-Aid

$4.00

Green Kool-Aid

$4.00

Watermelon Kool-Aid

$4.00

Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid

$4.00

PINK Drink

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Uptown (Tiger Woods)

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00Out of stock

Crush Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Code Red

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

H20

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lolo's Premium Bottled Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Unsweet tea

$4.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
We serve hot, fresh, and delicious soul and comfort foods in a fun and clean atmosphere. Our chicken and waffles combinations will knock your socks off! We also serve breakfast all day. Come in for a visit.

Website

Location

1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

