The Original La Canasta 723 S 7TH AVE

Popular Items

Ground Beef Taco
Carne Asada Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Plate LINE

--------------

Chips & 4oz Sauce

Hot Chips w/Sauce

$1.69

Side Orders

Mixed Items

Extra 1 oz hot sauce

$0.25

4 Oz Hot Sauce

$1.49

4 Oz Salsa Fresca

$1.49

4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.49

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.99

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Buttered Tortilla

$2.49

Side Beans

$3.49

Side Rice

$3.49

Side Relleno

$5.99

Side Machaca

$7.99

Side Red or Green Chili Beef

$6.99

4oz Sour Cream

$2.50

4oz Guacamole

$2.50

2oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Enchilada Style

$1.99

Fried

$1.25

Double Wrap

$1.00

Hot Chips w/Sauce

$1.69

Flour Chips

$3.99

Hot Sauce

No Extra Hot Sauce

1 oz Hot Sauce

$0.25

4 oz Hot sauce

$1.49

16 oz Hot Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

4 Oz Salsa Fresca

$1.49

1 Oz Extra Spicy Hot Sauce

$0.35

Breakfast Burritos

All served with cheese

Egg Burrito

$6.49

Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.99

Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.99

Egg, Potato & Bean Burrito

$6.99

Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito

$7.49

This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Bacon & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Sausage & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Machaca & Egg Burrito

$8.49

Machaca Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.49

Machaca Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.49

Machaca & Potato Burrito

$8.49

Ham & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Ham Egg & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Ham Egg & Bean Burrito

$7.99

Ham & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Steak & Egg Burrito

$8.49

Steak Egg & Potato Burrito

$8.49

Steak Egg & Bean Burrito

$8.49

Steak & Potato Burrito (Arizona) B

$8.49

Spicy Beef & Potato Burrito

$7.99

Ground beef grilled with seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, and spices

Mini Breakfast Burrito

Mini Bean Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Bean Burrito

$2.99

Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito

$2.99

Mini Bacon Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Bacon Potato

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Sausage & Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Chorizo Egg Bean Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Bean B

$3.49

Mini Machaca Egg Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Machaca Potato Burrito

$3.49

Mini Spicy Beef Potato

$3.49

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Served Monday Through Friday 6:00 - 1:00 PM - Saturday and Sunday ALL DAY

Silver Dollar Special

$9.99

All American

$9.99

Two eggs any style, potatoes and two sausage links or three bacon strips, served with your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

The Spaniard

$11.99

A Spanish omelet with green chili strips and melted cheese, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of beans OR potatoes, and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

Nana Special

$12.99

Spicy nana's homemade green or red pork chili, two eggs any style*, Served with a side of beans or potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.49

Two eggs any style over a corn tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with a side of beans, rice and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Machaca Con Huevos

$12.99

Machaca with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.

Chorizo con Huevos

$12.99

Chorizo with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.

Chila Chips Con Huevos

$12.99

Menudo

Pint Menudo

$7.99

Quart Menudo

$11.99

Pan Birote

$1.69

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs, Any Style

$2.99

1 Slice of Ham

$4.99

Side Potatoes

$3.99

3 Bacon Strips

$3.99

3 Sausage Links

$3.99

Pan Birote

$1.69

3 Pancakes

$4.99

Side French Toast

$5.99

Side Chorizo

$5.99

Burritos

Chili Burrito

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Beef & Cheese/Onion Burrito

$8.99

Machaca & Cheese/Onions Burrito

$8.99

Machaca & Egg Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas (pork) cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.99

Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese

Chile Relleno Burro

$8.49

Rice with Cheese Burro

$7.49

Nana’s (Spicy) Burro

$8.99

Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served inside a warm flour tortilla

Shrimp Burro

$9.99

Shrimp cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, fajita veggies, and our house shrimp sauce, served with rice and cheese inside a warm flour tortilla

Chicken with Cheese Burro

$8.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale

Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale

$9.99
Lunch #2 Taco, Rice, Beans

Lunch #2 Taco, Rice, Beans

$8.69
Lunch #3 Burrito, Rice, Beans

Lunch #3 Burrito, Rice, Beans

$11.69
Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans

Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.99
Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada

Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada

$10.99
Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans

Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$9.99
Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans

Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans

$8.99
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada

Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada

$9.99
Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans

Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans

$11.99

#10. Jr. Chimichanga, Rice, Beans

$11.99

#11. Street Asada Tacos with Rice & Beans

$13.99Out of stock

Lunch #12. Quesadilla with Rice & Beans

$12.99

Combinations

Fiesta Combination

Fiesta Combination

$13.99

Tamale enchilada style, cheese enchilada, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Workman Special

Workman Special

$13.49

Red or green chili beef, and your choice of: Flour tortilla or corn tortillas.

Flauta Combination

$13.49

Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.

Enchilada Combination

Enchilada Combination

$12.99

2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca

Chimichanga Combination

Chimichanga Combination

$14.99

Your choice of chimichanga topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Combination

Chile Relleno Combination

$13.99

Chile relleno smothered in our ranchero sauce choice of flour tortilla or corn tortillas.

Fajita Combination

Fajita Combination

$14.99

Seasoned steak or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and tomatoes, topped with guacamole and choice of flour or corn tortillas. You can select only one free meat choice and one double meat choice for $4.00 extra.

Carne Asada Combo

$14.99

Spicy carne asada topped with grilled onions, green chili strips, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos, topped with guacamole your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Picado Combo

$14.99

Spicy tender steak diced and grilled with green chili strips, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and guacamole, served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Rico

$15.69

Chicken chimichanga smothered with our delicious red or green sauce, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Taquitos De Puerco Combo

$12.99

Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.

Machaca Dinner

Machaca Dinner

$13.99

Shredded beef slow cooked with green chilies, tomatoes and onions, served with rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$12.99

Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.

American Favorites

All burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and come with a side of fries.

1/4 lb Hamburger w/Fries

$7.99
1/4 lb Cheeseburger w/Fries

1/4 lb Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.99

Side Of French Fries

$3.99

Chimichangas

Red Chimi

$11.99

Machaca Chimi

$11.99

Chicken Chimi

$11.99

Asada Chimi

$11.99

Carnitas Chimi

$11.99

Ground Beef Chimi

$11.99

Green Chimi

$11.99

Bean and Cheese Chimi

$11.99

Sopapillas

All sopapillas are topped with cheese except for the plain sopa.

Plain Sopa

$5.99

Bean Sopa

$7.99

Red or Green Sopa

$9.99

Machaca Sopa

$10.99

Ground Beef Sopa

$9.49

Soups

Pint Albondigas

$7.99

Pint Cocido

$7.99

Pint Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

Lg Cocido

$13.99

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$13.99

Lg Albondigas

$13.99

El Delux

El Mas Grande Tostada

$9.99

Large flour shell topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, topped with our delicious guacamole and more cheese. A meal in itself!

El Mas Grande Taco

$10.99

Large flour shell with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with our delicious guacamole and more cheese!

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole

Tostada Salad

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Quesadillas

All are served folded, open add $1.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Green Chili Strips Quesadilla

$8.49

Guacamole Quesadilla

$8.49

Beans Quesadilla

$8.49

Chili Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Machaca Quesadilla

$11.99

Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla is stuffed with grilled carne asada and pico

Bacon Quesadilla

$10.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla is stuffed with carnitas and pico

Appetizers

Chips Con Guacamole

$8.49

Nachos Con Jalapenos

$7.49

Chips Con Chili Verde

$9.99

Small Mexican Pizza

$9.99

Large Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Fiesta Nachos

$13.49

Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese

Nanas Bowl

$9.99

Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served over your choice of rice or beans with a side of a flour or corn tortilla

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.69

One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Taco

$3.49

One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco

$3.99

One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

2 Asada Tacos

$6.99

Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with carne asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

2 Carnitas Tacos

$7.49

Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with seasoned pork cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

2 Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

2-Adobada Tacos

$7.49

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.49

One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions No mixed two or three way for this tostada only

Beef Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Chicken Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Machaca Bean Tostada

$5.99

Bean tostada topped with machaca (shredded beef), cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Red Chili Beef & Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean Tostada topped with red chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Green Chili Beef & Bean Tostada

$4.99

Bean tostada topped with green chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Tamales

Green Corn Tamale

$3.49

Red Beef Tamale

$3.49

Flautas

2 Flautas

$6.99

Served With Guacamole

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$4.49

Beef Enchilada

$4.99

Chicken Enchilada

$4.99

Machaca Enchilada

$5.49

Desserts

Honey Sopapilla

$5.99

Cinnamon & Sugar Sopapilla

$5.99

Cinnamon Sugar Nachos W/ Honey

$5.99

2 Pk Oreo Cookies

$0.99

Togo Drinks

Small

$1.69

Medium

$1.99

Large

$2.49

Med Horchata

$2.49

Lg Horchata

$2.99

Sm Coffee

$1.49

Med Coffee

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.99

Here Drink

Drink

$2.69

Coffee Here

$2.69

Alcohol

Domestic

$3.50+

Import

$3.75

Margarita

$10.99

Modelo Michelada

$5.99

By The Dozen

Dozen Large Flour Tortilla

$4.99

Dozen Snack Size Tortillas

$3.99

Corn Tortillas - 3 Dozen

$3.99

Dozen Taco Shells

$3.99

Dozen Tostada Shells

$3.99

By The Pint

Pint Hot Sauce

$5.49

Pint Pico De Gallo

$5.99

Pint Salsa Fresca

$5.99

Pint Red or Green Sauce (No Meat)

$7.99

Pint Red or Green Chili Beef

$11.99

Pint Machaca

$13.99

Pint Beans

$5.99

Pint Rice

$5.97

Pint Guacamole

$9.99

Pint Tamale Chili No Meat

$6.99

Pint Tamale Chili W/ Meat

$9.99

Pint Chili De Sarte

$4.99

Pint Ground Beef

$13.99

By The Quart

Quart Red or Green Sauce

$14.99

Quart Chili Beef

$21.49

Quart Machaca

$25.00

Quart Beans

$11.49

Quart Rice

$11.49

Quart Guacamole

$15.49

Quart Hot Sauce

$8.99

Quart Salsa Fresca

$8.99

Quart Ground Beef

$25.00

Quart Sour Cream

$11.99

By The Pound

Pound Masa Plain

$1.59

Pound Masa Prepared

$2.59

Pound Nixtamale

$1.99

Pound Hojas

$6.99

Hojas: Half Lb

$3.49

Tamale Paper (5 Dozen)

$4.49

Pound of Corn Chips

$3.99

Pound of Flour Chips

$4.49

Lard: 1 Pound

$1.49

Chorizo: 1 Pound

$7.49

Cheese Grated: Half Pound

$3.99

Cheese Grated: 1 Pound

$8.99

Shredded Lettuce: 1 Pound

$3.99

Shredded Lettuce: Half Pound

$1.99

Nothing

PREPARED MASA 5#

$12.95

PREPARED MASA 10#

$25.90

PLAIN MASA 5#

$7.95

PLAIN MASA 10#

$15.90

Party Platters

Party Platter #2 (Copy)

$90.99

Serves 11-14 Guests 42 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 7, which would provide 6 each of 7 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 1 Quart & Pint of Rice & Beans 1 Pint of Salsa & Hot Sauce Pound of Chips

Party Platter #3 (Copy)

$134.99

Serves 15-20 Guests 64 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 8, which would provide 8 each of 8 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 2 Quarts of Rice & Beans 1 Quart of Salsa & Pint Hot Sauce 2 Pound of Chips

Party Platter #1 (Copy)

$66.99

Serves 7-10 Guests 30 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 6, which would provide 5 each of 6 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 1 Quart of Rice & Beans 1 Pint of Salsa & Hot Sauce Pound of Chips

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.

Location

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ 85007

Directions

Gallery
The Original La Canasta image

