The Original La Canasta 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ 85007
Plate LINE
Chips & 4oz Sauce
Side Orders
Mixed Items
Extra 1 oz hot sauce
4 Oz Hot Sauce
4 Oz Salsa Fresca
4 Oz Pico De Gallo
1 Flour Tortilla
3 Corn Tortillas
Buttered Tortilla
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Relleno
Side Machaca
Side Red or Green Chili Beef
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Guacamole
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Guacamole
Extra Cheese
Enchilada Style
Fried
Double Wrap
Hot Chips w/Sauce
Flour Chips
Hot Sauce
Breakfast Burritos
Egg Burrito
Egg & Potato Burrito
Egg & Bean Burrito
Egg, Potato & Bean Burrito
Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
Bacon & Egg Burrito
Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito
Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito
Bacon & Potato Burrito
Sausage & Egg Burrito
Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito
Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito
Sausage & Potato Burrito
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito
Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito
Machaca & Egg Burrito
Machaca Egg & Potato Burrito
Machaca Egg & Bean Burrito
Machaca & Potato Burrito
Ham & Egg Burrito
Ham Egg & Potato Burrito
Ham Egg & Bean Burrito
Ham & Potato Burrito
Steak & Egg Burrito
Steak Egg & Potato Burrito
Steak Egg & Bean Burrito
Steak & Potato Burrito (Arizona) B
Spicy Beef & Potato Burrito
Ground beef grilled with seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, and spices
Mini Breakfast Burrito
Mini Bean Burrito
Mini Egg Burrito
Mini Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito
Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Bacon Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Bacon Potato
Mini Sausage Egg Burrito
Mini Sausage Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Sausage Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Sausage & Potato Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Chorizo Egg Bean Burrito
Mini Machaca Egg Burrito
Mini Machaca Egg Bean B
Mini Machaca Egg Potato Burrito
Mini Machaca Potato Burrito
Mini Spicy Beef Potato
Breakfast Specials
Silver Dollar Special
All American
Two eggs any style, potatoes and two sausage links or three bacon strips, served with your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
The Spaniard
A Spanish omelet with green chili strips and melted cheese, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of beans OR potatoes, and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
Nana Special
Spicy nana's homemade green or red pork chili, two eggs any style*, Served with a side of beans or potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style over a corn tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with a side of beans, rice and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Machaca Con Huevos
Machaca with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour tortilla, corn tortillas or toast.
Chorizo con Huevos
Chorizo with two eggs any style, served with a side of beans OR potatoes and your choice of flour, corn tortillas or toast.
Chila Chips Con Huevos
Breakfast Sides
Burritos
Chili Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beef & Cheese/Onion Burrito
Machaca & Cheese/Onions Burrito
Machaca & Egg Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas (pork) cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
Chile Relleno Burro
Rice with Cheese Burro
Nana’s (Spicy) Burro
Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served inside a warm flour tortilla
Shrimp Burro
Shrimp cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, fajita veggies, and our house shrimp sauce, served with rice and cheese inside a warm flour tortilla
Chicken with Cheese Burro
Lunch Specials
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
Lunch #2 Taco, Rice, Beans
Lunch #3 Burrito, Rice, Beans
Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans
Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans
Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada
Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans
#10. Jr. Chimichanga, Rice, Beans
#11. Street Asada Tacos with Rice & Beans
Lunch #12. Quesadilla with Rice & Beans
Combinations
Fiesta Combination
Tamale enchilada style, cheese enchilada, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Workman Special
Red or green chili beef, and your choice of: Flour tortilla or corn tortillas.
Flauta Combination
Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.
Enchilada Combination
2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca
Chimichanga Combination
Your choice of chimichanga topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Combination
Chile relleno smothered in our ranchero sauce choice of flour tortilla or corn tortillas.
Fajita Combination
Seasoned steak or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and tomatoes, topped with guacamole and choice of flour or corn tortillas. You can select only one free meat choice and one double meat choice for $4.00 extra.
Carne Asada Combo
Spicy carne asada topped with grilled onions, green chili strips, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos, topped with guacamole your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Picado Combo
Spicy tender steak diced and grilled with green chili strips, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and guacamole, served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Rico
Chicken chimichanga smothered with our delicious red or green sauce, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Taquitos De Puerco Combo
Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.
Machaca Dinner
Shredded beef slow cooked with green chilies, tomatoes and onions, served with rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Taco Combo
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
American Favorites
Chimichangas
Sopapillas
Soups
El Delux
Salads
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Green Chili Strips Quesadilla
Guacamole Quesadilla
Beans Quesadilla
Chili Beef Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Machaca Quesadilla
Asada Quesadilla
Quesadilla is stuffed with grilled carne asada and pico
Bacon Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Quesadilla is stuffed with carnitas and pico
Appetizers
Chips Con Guacamole
Nachos Con Jalapenos
Chips Con Chili Verde
Small Mexican Pizza
Large Mexican Pizza
Fiesta Nachos
Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese
Nanas Bowl
Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served over your choice of rice or beans with a side of a flour or corn tortilla
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
2 Asada Tacos
Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with carne asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
2 Carnitas Tacos
Two hard or soft shell tacos filled with seasoned pork cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
2 Shrimp Tacos
2-Adobada Tacos
Tostadas
Bean Tostada
One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions No mixed two or three way for this tostada only
Beef Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Machaca Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with machaca (shredded beef), cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Red Chili Beef & Bean Tostada
Bean Tostada topped with red chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Green Chili Beef & Bean Tostada
Bean tostada topped with green chili beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Desserts
By The Dozen
By The Pint
Pint Hot Sauce
Pint Pico De Gallo
Pint Salsa Fresca
Pint Red or Green Sauce (No Meat)
Pint Red or Green Chili Beef
Pint Machaca
Pint Beans
Pint Rice
Pint Guacamole
Pint Tamale Chili No Meat
Pint Tamale Chili W/ Meat
Pint Chili De Sarte
Pint Ground Beef
By The Quart
By The Pound
Pound Masa Plain
Pound Masa Prepared
Pound Nixtamale
Pound Hojas
Hojas: Half Lb
Tamale Paper (5 Dozen)
Pound of Corn Chips
Pound of Flour Chips
Lard: 1 Pound
Chorizo: 1 Pound
Cheese Grated: Half Pound
Cheese Grated: 1 Pound
Shredded Lettuce: 1 Pound
Shredded Lettuce: Half Pound
PREPARED MASA 5#
PREPARED MASA 10#
PLAIN MASA 5#
PLAIN MASA 10#
Party Platters
Party Platter #2 (Copy)
Serves 11-14 Guests 42 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 7, which would provide 6 each of 7 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 1 Quart & Pint of Rice & Beans 1 Pint of Salsa & Hot Sauce Pound of Chips
Party Platter #3 (Copy)
Serves 15-20 Guests 64 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 8, which would provide 8 each of 8 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 2 Quarts of Rice & Beans 1 Quart of Salsa & Pint Hot Sauce 2 Pound of Chips
Party Platter #1 (Copy)
Serves 7-10 Guests 30 Cocktail Size Items Select the items you wish to include on your platter. Select up to 6, which would provide 5 each of 6 items. Select fewer for more of each item. You will also receive: 1 Quart of Rice & Beans 1 Pint of Salsa & Hot Sauce Pound of Chips
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX, AZ 85007