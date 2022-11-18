Main picView gallery

Monroe's Hot Chicken

45 W Jefferson St

Suite K

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Plates

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.40
Hot Chicken Belgian Waffle Sandwich

Hot Chicken Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock
3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box

3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box

$14.40
Mixed Field Green Salad

Mixed Field Green Salad

$12.00
Mixed Field Green Salad W/ Hot Chicken

Mixed Field Green Salad W/ Hot Chicken

$18.00
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$15.60Out of stock
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich

Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.40Out of stock

Halal 3pc Chicken Tenders& Fries

$14.40
Honey Bun Hot Chicken Sandwich

Honey Bun Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.80Out of stock
Ultimate Sloppy Toppy Chicken Sandwich

Ultimate Sloppy Toppy Chicken Sandwich

$19.20Out of stock
Sloppy Popcorn Chicken

Sloppy Popcorn Chicken

$18.00Out of stock
GF Chicken Sandwich

GF Chicken Sandwich

$16.80Out of stock

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Merch

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$24.00
Hats

Hats

$24.00
Pop Sockets

Pop Sockets

$6.00Out of stock
Disposable Mask

Disposable Mask

$3.60Out of stock
Monroe’s Hot Chicken Mask

Monroe’s Hot Chicken Mask

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.20
Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$4.20
Red Potato Skin Salad

Red Potato Skin Salad

$4.80
Cornbread Mac & Cheese

Cornbread Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$6.00Out of stock
Solo Belgian Waffle Quarters

Solo Belgian Waffle Quarters

$6.00Out of stock
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00
One Piece Chicken Tender

One Piece Chicken Tender

$4.80
Hot Cheetos Mac and Cheese

Hot Cheetos Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Extras

Cheese

$1.20Out of stock

Pickles

$1.80
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
Kick It Up Sauce

Kick It Up Sauce

$0.60
Sunny Side Up Egg

Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.80Out of stock

Drinks

Organic Sodas (20 oz)

Organic Sodas (20 oz)

$3.60
Milk Shakes (20 oz)

Milk Shakes (20 oz)

$4.80

Lemonade & Tea (20 oz)

$3.60
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Desserts

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.00
HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie

HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie

$8.40Out of stock
Shake Fries

Shake Fries

$8.40

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

45 W Jefferson St, Suite K, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

