Monroe's Hot Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
45 W Jefferson St, Suite K, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
No Reviews
2 E Jefferson St #22-217 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant