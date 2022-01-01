Central City restaurants you'll love

Our one-of-a-kind sour is made from the leftover citrus (lemon, lime & orange) husks when we squeeze and peel our own for our bar. This mix is extremely versatile - used for our House Margarita and can also be mixed with your gin & tonic, served with your favorite bubbles or even as simple as over ice with a little club soda.

(Mix can be purchased separately. Under "NA Beverages")

Kit includes:

•\tSalted Citrus Mix (500ml)

•\t100% pure agave Reposado tequila (375ml)

•\tLime, fresh/whole (x1)

•\tLime wheels, dehydrated (x7)

(Makes 7 cocktails; $7.00 / cocktail)

