Central City restaurants you'll love

Monroe's Hot Chicken
45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$5.00
|3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box
|$12.00
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
|California
|$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|THE BREAKFAST BAGEL
|$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|HOT LATTE
|$4.25
|ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE
|$6.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix
|Lil Amadi
|$10.00
|Double D
|$15.00
|Waffle
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Bacon & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
|Chorizo & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Garden Bar PHX
822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix
|Salted Citrus Margarita Kit
|$49.00
Our one-of-a-kind sour is made from the leftover citrus (lemon, lime & orange) husks when we squeeze and peel our own for our bar. This mix is extremely versatile - used for our House Margarita and can also be mixed with your gin & tonic, served with your favorite bubbles or even as simple as over ice with a little club soda.
(Mix can be purchased separately. Under "NA Beverages")
Kit includes:
•\tSalted Citrus Mix (500ml)
•\t100% pure agave Reposado tequila (375ml)
•\tLime, fresh/whole (x1)
•\tLime wheels, dehydrated (x7)
(Makes 7 cocktails; $7.00 / cocktail)
|Salted Citrus Mix
|$29.00
Our House salted citrus mix. An all-around great base for Margaritas. Can also be mixed with bubbles, club soda, tonic water and even added to your vodka/soda or gin tonics.
Made from leftover citrus husks, we create a cordial and use it as our sour base in many of our cocktails.
|Cranberry Jubilee Kit
|$59.00
A festive cranberry punch! Made with our house-made cranberry sauce (stewed cranberries, spices, orange peel), earl gray gin, Aperol, fresh lime.) Kit comes with a 7oz can of flavored Perrier / San Pellegrino to top off the cocktail and a garnish pack (rosemary, dried orange moons)
Servings: 5 (~ $12 / cocktail)
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|EZ Trio
|$27.00
New York Angus Steak, Chicken breast, Shrimp all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|EZ Supreme
|$35.00
Fillet Mignon Steak, Chicken, Lobster all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|Chicken Breast
|$14.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed w/ garlic butter and lemon cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Lean & Green
|$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
|Gnocchi Meatballs L
|$15.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
|Meat Lasagna
|$25.00
House made, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Carmelized Honey Brulee
|$12.00
Vanilla Curd with a Crisp Burnt Honey top with Mead Infused Berry Compote. Pair with Grand Cru
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$12.00
Two steamed Bao buns with chili honey and mead glazed pork belly, pickled carrot, shaved daikon, shaved red radish, and cilantro garnish.
Pair with Furiis
|Chicken Mole Tacos
|$10.00
Two Chicken Mole Tacos, Crow's Dairy Gotija (goat), and Grilled Corn Salsa on a House Made Blue Corn Torilla (GF). Pair with Amante Mead.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix
|Regular Poke Bowl
|$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Large Poke Bowl
|$13.55
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Bangers and Mash
|$13.00
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
State 48 DTPHX Brewery
345 West Van Buren St, phoenix
|Dr. Pepper
|$3.00
|Mango Wheat 6-Pack
EZBACHI #2
2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX
|EZ Trio
|$27.00
New York Angus Steak, Chicken breast, Shrimp all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|EZ Filet & Chicken
|$24.00
filet mignon grilled to your liking accompanied with chicken breast Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|Fillet Mignon (Angus)
|$19.00
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Public House
333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel