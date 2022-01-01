Central City restaurants you'll love

Central City restaurants
Toast

Central City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Central City restaurants

Monroe's Hot Chicken image

 

Monroe's Hot Chicken

45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.50
Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.00
3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box$12.00
Kaizen image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
California$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
HOT LATTE$4.25
ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE$6.25
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (4766 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lil Amadi$10.00
Double D$15.00
Waffle$5.00
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Garden Bar PHX image

 

Garden Bar PHX

822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Citrus Margarita Kit$49.00
Our one-of-a-kind sour is made from the leftover citrus (lemon, lime & orange) husks when we squeeze and peel our own for our bar. This mix is extremely versatile - used for our House Margarita and can also be mixed with your gin & tonic, served with your favorite bubbles or even as simple as over ice with a little club soda.
(Mix can be purchased separately. Under "NA Beverages")
Kit includes:
•\tSalted Citrus Mix (500ml)
•\t100% pure agave Reposado tequila (375ml)
•\tLime, fresh/whole (x1)
•\tLime wheels, dehydrated (x7)
(Makes 7 cocktails; $7.00 / cocktail)
Salted Citrus Mix$29.00
Our House salted citrus mix. An all-around great base for Margaritas. Can also be mixed with bubbles, club soda, tonic water and even added to your vodka/soda or gin tonics.
Made from leftover citrus husks, we create a cordial and use it as our sour base in many of our cocktails.
Cranberry Jubilee Kit$59.00
A festive cranberry punch! Made with our house-made cranberry sauce (stewed cranberries, spices, orange peel), earl gray gin, Aperol, fresh lime.) Kit comes with a 7oz can of flavored Perrier / San Pellegrino to top off the cocktail and a garnish pack (rosemary, dried orange moons)
Servings: 5 (~ $12 / cocktail)
EZBACHI #1 image

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EZ Trio$27.00
New York Angus Steak, Chicken breast, Shrimp all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
EZ Supreme$35.00
Fillet Mignon Steak, Chicken, Lobster all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Chicken Breast$14.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed w/ garlic butter and lemon cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Mancuso's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
Gnocchi Meatballs L$15.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna$25.00
House made, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carmelized Honey Brulee$12.00
Vanilla Curd with a Crisp Burnt Honey top with Mead Infused Berry Compote. Pair with Grand Cru
Pork Belly Bao Buns$12.00
Two steamed Bao buns with chili honey and mead glazed pork belly, pickled carrot, shaved daikon, shaved red radish, and cilantro garnish.
Pair with Furiis
Chicken Mole Tacos$10.00
Two Chicken Mole Tacos, Crow's Dairy Gotija (goat), and Grilled Corn Salsa on a House Made Blue Corn Torilla (GF). Pair with Amante Mead.
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Large Poke Bowl$13.55
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bangers and Mash$13.00
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
State 48 DTPHX Brewery image

 

State 48 DTPHX Brewery

345 West Van Buren St, phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Mango Wheat 6-Pack
Restaurant banner

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EZ Trio$27.00
New York Angus Steak, Chicken breast, Shrimp all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
EZ Filet & Chicken$24.00
filet mignon grilled to your liking accompanied with chicken breast Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Fillet Mignon (Angus)$19.00
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Public House

333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Los Cuatro Nietos

701 E Mohave st, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Monarch Theatre

122 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 3.2 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carrot Cake$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel
