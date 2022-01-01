Camelback East restaurants you'll love
Camelback East's top cuisines
Must-try Camelback East restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
|California Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$10.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Breast, House
Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Main Chick Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House slaw,
Havarti, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
|LGO Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
|Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$4.25
A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
|6pk Baby Cakes
|$6.25
Assortment of our babycakes
|Chelsea's Key Lime Pie
|$41.00
Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
|Avo Toast
|$9.05
|Garage Breakfast Sammie
|$9.25
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Reg. Elote Flatbread
|$7.99
White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.
|12" El Blanco
|$14.99
Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.
|18" Tradtional NY Style
|$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
SALADS • CURRY
Indian Delhi Palace
5104 East Mcdowell Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Naan
|$2.00
|Palak Paneer
|$11.00
|Samosa
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Morning Bibimbap Bowl
|$10.75
Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions
|Benny's Burrito
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
|Phoenix Chopped
|$15.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Paris Burger
|$9.75
grass fed beef, apple bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickle.
All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon, red peppers, manchego, fresh parmesan
|White Fish Club Sandwich
|$10.25
Crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chupacabra
|$14.50
|California Dilla
|$16.25
|All Thai'd Up
|$13.00
SALADS
Los Dos Molinos
1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|App Guac
|$10.00
|Chile Plate
|$16.00
|Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner
|$16.00
Vecina
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Tacos De Suadero
|$20.00
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$16.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo
|$16.00
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Red Velvet Cake
Classic red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|French Pancakes
|$10.00
w/ honey, fresh fruit and creme fraîche
|Rotisserie Turkey Salad
|$13.00
rotisserie turkey, greens, tomato, egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, w/ ranch and house vinaigrette
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Sw Chopped Salad
|$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
|Breakfast Buritto
|$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Big Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
|The Burger
|$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Quick Start
|$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
|Lean & Green
|$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
|Carnitas Omelette
|$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
|Chicken Pesto
|$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
Muse & Market
4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|ARNOLD PALMER
|$4.00
equal parts house lemonade and black iced tea
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$9.00
spicy strawberry chicken wings served with fresh celery, carrots, and a house Gochu Korean spiced ranch
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|(2) Pancake
|$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
SUSHI
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen
3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B, Phoenix
Pomo Pizzeria
2502 E Camelback Rd Suite A&BUS, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Burratella
|$19.95
mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil
|Toto Sapore
|$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Kale Romana
|$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.