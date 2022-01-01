Camelback East restaurants you'll love

Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Must-try Camelback East restaurants

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
California Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
Consumer pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick Sandwich$10.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Breast, House
Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Hot Chick Sandwich$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Main Chick Sandwich$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House slaw,
Havarti, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
LGO Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
LGO Cake Shop image

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.25
A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
6pk Baby Cakes$6.25
Assortment of our babycakes
Chelsea's Key Lime Pie$41.00
Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.00
Avo Toast$9.05
Garage Breakfast Sammie$9.25
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg. Elote Flatbread$7.99
White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.
12" El Blanco$14.99
Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.
18" Tradtional NY Style$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
Postino Arcadia image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Indian Delhi Palace image

SALADS • CURRY

Indian Delhi Palace

5104 East Mcdowell Road, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (2470 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$2.00
Palak Paneer$11.00
Samosa$4.00
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Morning Bibimbap Bowl$10.75
Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions
Benny's Burrito$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
Phoenix Chopped$15.50
Ingo's Tasty Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paris Burger$9.75
grass fed beef, apple bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickle.
All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.
Kale & Quinoa Salad$10.00
Sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon, red peppers, manchego, fresh parmesan
White Fish Club Sandwich$10.25
Crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chupacabra$14.50
California Dilla$16.25
All Thai'd Up$13.00
Los Dos Molinos image

SALADS

Los Dos Molinos

1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (2226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
App Guac$10.00
Chile Plate$16.00
Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner$16.00
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos De Suadero$20.00
Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo$16.00
LGO Grocery image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Velvet Cake
Classic red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
French Pancakes$10.00
w/ honey, fresh fruit and creme fraîche
Rotisserie Turkey Salad$13.00
rotisserie turkey, greens, tomato, egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, w/ ranch and house vinaigrette
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quick Start$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Carnitas Omelette$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
Chicken Pesto$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
Roasted Veggie Panini$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
Muse & Market image

 

Muse & Market

4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ARNOLD PALMER$4.00
equal parts house lemonade and black iced tea
CHICKEN WINGS$9.00
spicy strawberry chicken wings served with fresh celery, carrots, and a house Gochu Korean spiced ranch
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
(2) Pancake$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen image

SUSHI

Nanaya Japanese Kitchen

3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B, Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

2502 E Camelback Rd Suite A&BUS, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burratella$19.95
mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil
Toto Sapore$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Kale Romana$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
Restaurant banner

 

Orchard Tavern

7100 North 12th Street Building One, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
