Ahwatukee Foothills restaurants you'll love

Toast

Ahwatukee Foothills's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Thai
Must-try Ahwatukee Foothills restaurants

The Kolache Cafe image

 

The Kolache Cafe

4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Sausage & Cheese$2.98
This is one of the classic Texas Kolaches and a fan favorite! This beauty has Smoked Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño. We can leave out the Jalapeño, if you can't handle the heat.
Cinnamon Rolls$3.50
These are just like grandma used to make! These gooey cinnamon rolls are even better then they look, and are topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting!
Italian Sausage & Gravy$2.98
Italian Sausage & Gravy! Simply Amazing!
More about The Kolache Cafe
Thai Chili 2 Go image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Ghett Yo Pizza image

 

Ghett Yo Pizza

4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bread Stix$6.00
Comes with a side of marinara
Ghett Yo Meat On 10"$14.50
10" -Small Pizza$10.00
More about Ghett Yo Pizza
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos (3)$11.95
Juanas Burrito$9.95
Carne Asada French Fries$9.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Philly's on Warner image

 

Philly's on Warner

4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.89
Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avacado
14" PIZZA$11.99
Additional toppings $1.35 each
FRENCH DIP$13.99
Served on an Amoroso roll with melted provolone and horseradish cream & au jus on the side
More about Philly's on Warner
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

4921 E Ray Rd. #103, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (132 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
