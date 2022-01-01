Ahwatukee Foothills restaurants you'll love
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Smoked Sausage & Cheese
|$2.98
This is one of the classic Texas Kolaches and a fan favorite! This beauty has Smoked Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño. We can leave out the Jalapeño, if you can't handle the heat.
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$3.50
These are just like grandma used to make! These gooey cinnamon rolls are even better then they look, and are topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting!
|Italian Sausage & Gravy
|$2.98
Italian Sausage & Gravy! Simply Amazing!
Thai Chili 2 Go
5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix
|Popular items
|White Rice
|$1.00
White Jasmine rice
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Ghett Yo Pizza
4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$6.00
Comes with a side of marinara
|Ghett Yo Meat On 10"
|$14.50
|10" -Small Pizza
|$10.00
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Street Tacos (3)
|$11.95
|Juanas Burrito
|$9.95
|Carne Asada French Fries
|$9.95
Philly's on Warner
4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.89
Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avacado
|14" PIZZA
|$11.99
Additional toppings $1.35 each
|FRENCH DIP
|$13.99
Served on an Amoroso roll with melted provolone and horseradish cream & au jus on the side