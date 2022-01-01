Deer Valley restaurants you'll love

Deer Valley restaurants
Deer Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Must-try Deer Valley restaurants

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Adult Chicken Tenders$10.00
State 48 Burger$16.00
SW Chicken Pasta$16.00
More about State 48 Rock House
Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts with pancetta, golden raisins, gorgonzola and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Creste di Gallo$19.00
Creste di Gallo pasta in a parmigiano cream sauce with peas and pancetta.
Americano$18.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and pepperoni.
More about Osteria Mia
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Picnic Package (feeds 5-6 guests)$59.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
Babyback Ribs (full rack)$24.00
Smoked Duroc Pork Babyback Ribs and sauced with our signature mop sauce.
Brisket by the Pound$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
More about Pork on a Fork
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cowboy Burger$14.50
bacon • cheddar • onion strings • BBQ
sauce
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$13.50
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
• cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce •
pickles
Crispy Cobb Salad$14.50
mixed greens • carrots • tomato • avocado • crispy chicken • hard-cooked egg • cheddar • bacon • ranch
More about Lookout Tavern
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Deer Valley

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

