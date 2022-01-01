Deer Valley restaurants you'll love
Deer Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Deer Valley restaurants
More about State 48 Rock House
State 48 Rock House
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
|State 48 Burger
|$16.00
|SW Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
More about Osteria Mia
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts with pancetta, golden raisins, gorgonzola and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
|Creste di Gallo
|$19.00
Creste di Gallo pasta in a parmigiano cream sauce with peas and pancetta.
|Americano
|$18.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and pepperoni.
More about Pork on a Fork
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Picnic Package (feeds 5-6 guests)
|$59.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
|Babyback Ribs (full rack)
|$24.00
Smoked Duroc Pork Babyback Ribs and sauced with our signature mop sauce.
|Brisket by the Pound
|$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
More about Lookout Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Cowboy Burger
|$14.50
bacon • cheddar • onion strings • BBQ
sauce
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
• cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce •
pickles
|Crispy Cobb Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens • carrots • tomato • avocado • crispy chicken • hard-cooked egg • cheddar • bacon • ranch
More about Pork on a Fork
Pork on a Fork
1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket (Pound)
|$27.00
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|**Add BBQ Sauce Squeeze Bottle