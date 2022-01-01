Uptown restaurants you'll love
Zookz
100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|No 11
|$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil
|Potato Side Kick
|$3.75
Scalloped Potatoes w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, green onion and a dash of Sriracha
|No 66
|$7.90
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
Lylo Swim Club
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$16.00
avocado, eel sauce
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$12.00
ponzu sauce, jalapeno
|Mochiko Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
spicy mayo, peanut slaw, potato bun(contains gluten)
PIZZA
Do Not Use
5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|10 pc Federal Wings
|$15.00
Ten Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.50
Pepperoni and Red Sauce.
|Caesar
|$10.50
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlicky Caesar Dressing + House Croutons. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food-bourne illness. All dressings come on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$18.50
The King of Fried Chicken (4 pc) & your favorite side
|Backyard Burger - Classic
|$14.75
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
|Backyard Burger - Windsor Style
|$14.75
Sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun.(Impossible Burger +$2)
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
|The Beast Burrito
|$14.00
Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo
|Nachos
|$11.00
Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|VEGAN Mozz Sticks
|$11.99
|16" Pizza Extra Large
|$16.50
|Marinara
|$1.25
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco