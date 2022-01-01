Uptown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Uptown restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Zookz

100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No 11$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil
Potato Side Kick$3.75
Scalloped Potatoes w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, green onion and a dash of Sriracha
No 66$7.90
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
More about Zookz
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$16.00
avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
ponzu sauce, jalapeno
Mochiko Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
spicy mayo, peanut slaw, potato bun(contains gluten)
More about Lylo Swim Club
Federal Pizza image

PIZZA

Do Not Use

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (5488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 pc Federal Wings$15.00
Ten Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
Pepperoni and Red Sauce.
Caesar$10.50
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlicky Caesar Dressing + House Croutons. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food-bourne illness. All dressings come on the side.
More about Do Not Use
Windsor image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$18.50
The King of Fried Chicken (4 pc) & your favorite side
Backyard Burger - Classic$14.75
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
Backyard Burger - Windsor Style$14.75
Sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun.(Impossible Burger +$2)
More about Windsor
Joyride Central image

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
The Beast Burrito$14.00
Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo
Nachos$11.00
Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
More about Joyride Central
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGAN Mozz Sticks$11.99
16" Pizza Extra Large$16.50
Marinara$1.25
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
Postino Central image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Postino Central
