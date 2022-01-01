Alhambra restaurants you'll love
Alhambra's top cuisines
Must-try Alhambra restaurants
More about The Refuge Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Refuge Cafe
4727 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lg Latte
|$4.00
|Lox with Bagel
|$9.00
|Scone
|$3.00
More about Oak on Camelback
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Kung Pow Brussels
|$9.00
Crispy brussel sprouts, peppers, spicy house kung pow sauce, cashews, scallions
|Banh Mi Pho Dip
|$16.00
Pork belly, hoisin, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, thai basil, cilantro, and unagi aioli served on a warm baguette with house-made pho dip
|Shorty Dip
|$17.50
Red wine braised short rib, melted gruyere, horseradish aioli, served on a warm baguette with house-made shorty jus
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
TACOS
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
|SALSA TRIO
|$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips