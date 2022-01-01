Alhambra restaurants you'll love

Toast

Alhambra's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Alhambra restaurants

The Refuge Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Refuge Cafe

4727 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Latte$4.00
Lox with Bagel$9.00
Scone$3.00
More about The Refuge Cafe
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kung Pow Brussels$9.00
Crispy brussel sprouts, peppers, spicy house kung pow sauce, cashews, scallions
Banh Mi Pho Dip$16.00
Pork belly, hoisin, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, thai basil, cilantro, and unagi aioli served on a warm baguette with house-made pho dip
Shorty Dip$17.50
Red wine braised short rib, melted gruyere, horseradish aioli, served on a warm baguette with house-made shorty jus
More about Oak on Camelback
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ELOTE$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
SALSA TRIO$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
