North Mountain restaurants you'll love

North Mountain restaurants
North Mountain's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Latin American
Korean
Must-try North Mountain restaurants

Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
63. KIMCHI BOKEUM BAP (김치 볶음밥)$12.99
Wok Fried Rice with Kimchi, topped with Fried Egg and Your choice of Beef or Spam
1. Goon Mandu (군만두)$9.99
Homemade Beef & Pork Dumplings
57. PORK DON KATSU (돈까스)$16.99
Deep Fried Breaded Pork Cutlet with Katsu Sauce
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.
20 Pupusas Family Meal$59.99
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total)
Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot image

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brown Stewed Chicken$14.49
Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Jerk Chicken$8.49
A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island.
Oxtail$24.99
Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food image

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salsa - Serves 6$4.99
A special blend of savory spices, and fresh herbs bring out the best in the garden-ripe tomatoes that go into each and every batch. A must-have with chips and just fantastic with entrees, our salsa is infused with bright, fresh flavors that make it a customer favorite.
Cinnamon - Apple Tamale$2.99
Carmen’s Cinnamon Apple Tamales are made fresh, crispy golden delicious apples are diced and sautéed with butter, sugar, and ground Mexican cinnamon. The exquisite, aromatic apple filling is warm and syrupy, an homage to classic apple pie, but with a cultural twist This spin on a dessert classic is steamed to perfection and displayed in a caramel-drizzled traditional corn husk wrapper.
Green Chile Chicken by the Dozen$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Green Chicken Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium chicken is fire-roasted in a blend of savory herbs and spices. Shredded for rich flavor in every bite, this remarkable filling is simmered in a mild salsa verde made with garden-fresh tomatillos, cilantro, and fresh fire-grilled Mexican green chilis before being folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2 Meat Plate$20.75
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Green Chili Burrito$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
Sausage (Price per link)$5.00
We make our sausage in house using pork and beef, our spice blend and smoked for 3 hours. Each sausage link is 1/3 lb.
More about Little Miss BBQ

