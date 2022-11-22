Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Heaven Bistro

1,444 Reviews

$$

5150 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza Extra Large
12" Build A Pizza Med
14" Pizza Large

Starters

Side Italian Meatballs

$9.95

Five Piece Bread Sticks

$4.95

Ten Piece Bread Sticks

$8.95

Fried Mozzarella

$10.95

Fried Zucchini

$9.50

Parmesan Fries

$6.95

French Fries

$4.95

House Made Focaccia

$3.50

Salads

House Salad

$3.75

Insalata Caprese

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Italian Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Wings

10 Wings

$16.50

20 Wings

$26.00

Calzone

Calzone

$13.95

Whole Wheat Calzone

$13.95

Sides

Marinara

$1.25

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Dressing

$0.75

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Goody Bag

$1.00

Side Ice- Cream

$2.00

Side Agave Bbq Sauce

$1.50

Extra Charge Item

Pizza

10" Gluten -free Pizza

$11.95

10" GF Vegetarian GF

$18.00

10" GF Bianca GF

$19.00

10" GF Mediterranean GF

$19.00

10" GF Works

$19.00

10" GF BBQ Chicken

$19.00

10" GF Margherita

$19.00

10" GF Carnivory

$19.00

12" Build A Pizza Med

$12.95

12" BBQ Chicken Med

$19.95

12" Bianca Med

$17.95

12" Carnivori Med

$19.95

12" Margherita Med

$19.95

12" Mediterranean Med

$19.95

12" Vegetarian Med

$18.95

12" Works Med

$19.95

14" Pizza Large

$14.95

14" BBQ Chicken Large

$21.95

14" Bianca Large

$19.95

14" Carnivori Large

$22.95

14" Margherita Large

$22.95

14" Mediterranean Large

$22.95

14" Vegetarian Large

$22.95

14" Works Large

$22.95

16" Pizza Extra Large

$16.95

16" BBQ Chicken Extra Large

$25.95

16" Bianca Extra Large

$21.95

16" Carnivori Extra Large

$25.95

16" Margherita Extra Large

$25.95

16" Mediterranean Extra Large

$25.95

16" Vegetarian Extra Large

$24.95

16" Works Extra Large

$25.95

Entrees

Lasagna

$14.50

Baked Ziti

$13.40

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.50

Spaghetti And Sausage

$14.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.50

Chicken and Spinach Alfredo

$14.50

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.50

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.50

Chipotle Chicken Penne

$14.95

Baked Meatball Sandwich

$12.95

Baked Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Chipotle Shrimp Penne

$17.00

Desserts

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.50

ChocoChip Walnut Cookie Skillet

$9.99

Angel Bites

$8.95

2 Ice-Cream Scoops

$3.00

1 Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

12" Cheese CERTIFICATE #:

12" Vegan Cheese CERTIFICATE #:

Starters

Vegan Veggieballs

$9.50

Vegan Crispy Tenders

$9.95

Five Vegan Bread Sticks

$4.95

Ten Vegan Bread Sticks

$8.95

House Made Focaccia

$3.50

French Fries

$4.95

VEGAN Mozz Sticks

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.75

Garden Salad

$8.95

Vegan Greek Salad

$12.95

Vegan Calzone

Vegan Calzone

$13.95

Vegan WholeWheat Calzone

$13.95

Entrees

V. Spag.Veggieballs

$14.50

V. Spag. Soy Sausage

$14.50

Vegan Baked Ziti with Soy Sausage

$14.50

Vegan Veggieball Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Parmesan Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Parmesan Dinner

$15.95

Vegan Alfredo Fettuccine

$14.95

Vegan chipotle pasta

$15.95

Vegan Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Pizza

Vegan 10" Gluten-free Pizza

$11.95

Vegan GF 10" Vegetarian

$19.00

Vegan GF 10" Margherita

$19.00

Vegan GF 10" Mediterranean

$19.00

Vegan GF 10" Works

$19.00

Vegan GF 10" Agave BBQ

$19.00

Vegan GF 10" Works

$19.00

12" Vegan Pizza

$12.95

12" Vegan Delight

$19.95

12" Vegan Vegetarian

$18.95

12" Vegan Mediterranean

$19.95

12" Vegan Agave BBQ

$19.95

12" Vegan Margherita

$19.95

12” Vegan Works

$19.95

14" Vegan Pizza

$14.95

14" Vegan Delight

$22.95

14" Vegan Queen Margherita

$22.95

14" Vegan Vegetarian

$21.95

14" Vegan Mediterranean

$22.95

14" Vegan Agave Bbq

$22.95

14” Vegan Works

$22.95

16" Vegan Pizza

$16.95

16" Vegan Delight

$25.95

16" Vegan Queen Margherita

$25.95

16" Vegan Vegetarian

$24.95

16" Vegan Mediterranean

$25.95

16" Vegan Agave Bbq

$25.95

16” Vegan Works

$25.95

Sides

Vegan Ranch

$1.25

Marinara

$1.25

Vegan Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Celery

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Desserts

Vegan Angel Bites

$8.95

Vegan Cookie Skillet

$10.50

To Go Drinks

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Black Tea Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi 16.9ox

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 16.9oz

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50

7up Can

$1.50

6 Pack Coke

$5.95

6 Pack Diet Pepsi

$5.95

6 Pack Dr. Pepper

$5.95

6 Pack Root Beer

$5.95

6 Pack 7up

$5.95

Coke Can

$1.50

CTR Starters

20pc Garlic Bread

$20.00

20pc Cheese Garlic Bread

$24.00

40pc Mozzarella Sticks

$42.00

Tray Baked Meatballs

$45.00

36pc Veggie Balls

$42.00

CTR Salads

HALF Garden Salad

$30.00

FULL Garden Salad

$55.00

HALF Caesar Salad

$33.00

FULL Caesar Salad

$60.00

HALF Greek Salad

$42.00

FULL Greek Salad

$65.00

HALF Italian Salad

$42.00

FULL Italian Salad

$75.00

HALF Chicken Caesar Salad

$43.00

FULL Chicken Caesar Salad

$75.00

FULL Vegan Greek

$65.00

HALF Vegan Greek

$40.00

CTR Wings

50pc Wings

$65.00

100pc Wings

$120.00

CTR Pasta

TRAY Baked Ziti

$70.00

TRAY Fettucine Alfredo

$70.00

TRAY Lasagna

$75.00

TRAY Spaghetti& Meatballs

$75.00

TRAY Chicken & Spinach Alfredo

$75.00

TRAY Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$75.00

TRAY Chipotle Chicken Penne

$75.00

TRAY Vegan Pasta

$75.00

TRAY Vegan Spaghetti VeggieBalls

$75.00

TRAY Vegan Baked Ziti

$75.00

TRAY Vegan Alfredo

$75.00

TRAY Vegan Chipotle

$75.00

TRAY Chipotle Shrimp

$95.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you love food, then Pizza Heaven Bistro is your kind of place. With a wide array of pizzas and dishes, you'll have no choice but to fall in love. Food is our passion and no matter what your dietary choices or needs are Pizza Heaven Bistro will cater to you. Check out our Vegan and Gluten Free Menus!

Location

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Directions

