Huss Brewing Company - Uptown

100 East Camelback Rd
Ste 160
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Canned Beer
AZ Light 12pk
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
AZ Light 6pk
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
AZ Light case
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
Copper State 6pk
Our flagship IPA. Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona! Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops provide a juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavorwith great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!
Copper State case
Our flagship IPA. Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona! Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops provide a juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavorwith great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!
Hopaloosa 4pack
Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.
Hopaloosa Case
Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.
Koffee Kolsch 6pk
Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!
Koffee Kolsch case
Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!
Lo Low 6pk
LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!
Lo Low case
LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!
Mixed 6pk
Pick 6!
Mixed case
Choose any four 6pks (or Hopaloosa 4pk)
Papago Cherry Blossom 6pk
Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.
Papago Cherry Blossom Case
Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.
Papago Coconut Joe 6pk
A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut
Papago Coconut Joe Case
A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut
Papago Orange Blossom 12pk
One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.
Papago Orange Blossom 6pk
One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.
Papago Orange Blossom case
One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.
Scottsdale Blonde 12pk
Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.
Scottsdale Blonde 6pk
Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.
Scottsdale Blonde case
Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.
Oktoberfest Case
inspired by the traditional Bavarian Märzen – this beer has a copper-red hue, with full-body that drinks dry with a slight malty sweetness.5.5% ABV 26 IBU 2019 GABF SILVER Medal Winner! 2020 GOLD Medal Winner - US Open Beer
Oktoberfest 6pk
inspired by the traditional Bavarian Märzen – this beer has a copper-red hue, with full-body that drinks dry with a slight malty sweetness.5.5% ABV 26 IBU 2019 GABF SILVER Medal Winner! 2020 GOLD Medal Winner - US Open Beer
Brown Cow 6pk
Juicy Juicy 6pk
Juicy Juicy Case
Double Nix 4pk
Tall Boys
Loose Can
Wine
Mosey Rosey
the sparkling rose of your dreams with tasting notes of passion fruit, delicate red berries, and a white peach finish. Glam is your inner superhero.
Mosey White
she’s bright and a lil’ fizzy with light and refreshing notes of elderflower, pear, and a zesty grapefruit finish.
Mosey Red
Bev Pinot Noir
yes red lovers - we heard you! meet Noir. she’s edgy, dry and a lil’ fizzy - a delicate, coastal pinot, with aromatics of citrus blossoms & fresh pomegranate, paired with a light blackberry finish.
Sangria
N/A Beverage
Dogs + Brats
Andouille Sausage Sandwich
Andouille sausage, barbeque sauce, caramelized onions, H.U.S.S. sauce, pickle, and coleslaw on a local pretzel bun.
Chicago Dog
Pickle spear, tomato, spicy mustard, white onion, neon green relish, celery salt, sport peppers. Comes with a side of giardiniera.
Valley Cheddar Brat
Smoked cheddar brat, cactus valley beer cheese, and fresh pico de gallo on a local pretzel bun.
Smoked Beer Brat
Smoked bratwurst, beer onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard on a local pretzel bun.
Sonoran Dog
Bacon-wrapped Schreiner's hot dog topped with house-made pinto beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cotija cheese.
Beyond Good Vegan Brat
Beyond Vegan brat braised with Scottsdale Blonde, beer onions, sauerkraut, and mustard on a gourmet brat bun.
Uptown Anniversary Brat
Flatbreads
BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread
Slow-braised pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, mozzarella, corn relish, carmalized red onion, fresh cilantro.
Belgian Countryside Flatbread
Sour cream base, muenster cheese, cirspy proscuitto, red onion, and chive.
Fig + Arugula Flatbread
Arizona fig jam, crispy proscuitto, fresh arugula, mozzarella, balsamic reduction drizzle.
Oven Roasted Tomato Basil Flatbread
Oven roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, garlic, and olive oil.
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Flatbread of the Moment
Kids Menu
Kid's Pretzel + Cheese
Small pretzel cut into bite-sized portions, without salt, served with a small side of queso.
Kids Ham + Cheese
Two toasted, cheesy sliders made on an Arizona Bread Co. ciabatta roll.
Cheesy Flatbread
Flatbread with melted monteray jack and cheddar cheese cut into goofy shapes!
Kids Hot Dog
An all beef Schreiner's Sausage served plain on a gourmet hot dog bun.
Sausage Boards
3 Sausage Board
Local sausages made 2 miles away at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and house-made honey mustard.
Sausage + Pretzel
Local sausages made 2 miles away at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and house-made honey mustard.