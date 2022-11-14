Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Huss Brewing Company - Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Camelback Rd

Ste 160

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Canned Beer

AZ Light 12pk

AZ Light 12pk

$16.00

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!

AZ Light 6pk

AZ Light 6pk

$9.00

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!

AZ Light case

AZ Light case

$30.00

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!

Copper State 6pk

Copper State 6pk

$9.00

Our flagship IPA. Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona! Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops provide a juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavorwith great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!

Copper State case

Copper State case

$30.00

Our flagship IPA. Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona! Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops provide a juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavorwith great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!

Hopaloosa 4pack

Hopaloosa 4pack

$9.00

Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.

Hopaloosa Case

Hopaloosa Case

$45.00

Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.

Koffee Kolsch 6pk

Koffee Kolsch 6pk

$9.00

Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!

Koffee Kolsch case

Koffee Kolsch case

$30.00

Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!

Lo Low 6pk

Lo Low 6pk

$9.00

LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!

Lo Low case

Lo Low case

$30.00

LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!

Mixed 6pk

Mixed 6pk

$9.00

Pick 6!

Mixed case

Mixed case

$30.00

Choose any four 6pks (or Hopaloosa 4pk)

Papago Cherry Blossom 6pk

Papago Cherry Blossom 6pk

$9.00

Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.

Papago Cherry Blossom Case

Papago Cherry Blossom Case

$30.00

Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.

Papago Coconut Joe 6pk

Papago Coconut Joe 6pk

$9.00

A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut

Papago Coconut Joe Case

Papago Coconut Joe Case

$30.00

A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut

Papago Orange Blossom 12pk

Papago Orange Blossom 12pk

$17.00

One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.

Papago Orange Blossom 6pk

Papago Orange Blossom 6pk

$9.00

One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.

Papago Orange Blossom case

Papago Orange Blossom case

$30.00

One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.

Scottsdale Blonde 12pk

Scottsdale Blonde 12pk

$17.00

Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.

Scottsdale Blonde 6pk

Scottsdale Blonde 6pk

$9.00

Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.

Scottsdale Blonde case

Scottsdale Blonde case

$30.00

Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.

Oktoberfest Case

Oktoberfest Case

$30.00

inspired by the traditional Bavarian Märzen – this beer has a copper-red hue, with full-body that drinks dry with a slight malty sweetness.5.5% ABV 26 IBU 2019 GABF SILVER Medal Winner! 2020 GOLD Medal Winner - US Open Beer

Oktoberfest 6pk

Oktoberfest 6pk

$9.00

inspired by the traditional Bavarian Märzen – this beer has a copper-red hue, with full-body that drinks dry with a slight malty sweetness.5.5% ABV 26 IBU 2019 GABF SILVER Medal Winner! 2020 GOLD Medal Winner - US Open Beer

Brown Cow 6pk

$9.00

Juicy Juicy 6pk

$9.00

Juicy Juicy Case

$30.00

Double Nix 4pk

$9.00

$24 Case

$24.00

$7 Six Pack

$7.00
Tall Boys

Tall Boys

$4.00+

Your choice of Scottsdale Blonde or Papago Orange Blossom or BOTH!

Loose Can

$5.00

Wine

Mosey Rosey

Mosey Rosey

$10.00

the sparkling rose of your dreams with tasting notes of passion fruit, delicate red berries, and a white peach finish. Glam is your inner superhero.

Mosey White

Mosey White

$10.00

she’s bright and a lil’ fizzy with light and refreshing notes of elderflower, pear, and a zesty grapefruit finish.

Mosey Red

$10.00
Bev Pinot Noir

Bev Pinot Noir

$10.00

yes red lovers - we heard you! meet Noir. she’s edgy, dry and a lil’ fizzy - a delicate, coastal pinot, with aromatics of citrus blossoms & fresh pomegranate, paired with a light blackberry finish.

Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$4.00

Choose from Black, Green, or Peach oolong

Perrier

$3.00

Boylans Cola

$4.00

Boylans Diet

$4.00

Boylans Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer!

$4.00

Dogs + Brats

Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Andouille sausage, barbeque sauce, caramelized onions, H.U.S.S. sauce, pickle, and coleslaw on a local pretzel bun.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$12.00

Pickle spear, tomato, spicy mustard, white onion, neon green relish, celery salt, sport peppers. Comes with a side of giardiniera.

Valley Cheddar Brat

Valley Cheddar Brat

$12.00

Smoked cheddar brat, cactus valley beer cheese, and fresh pico de gallo on a local pretzel bun.

Smoked Beer Brat

Smoked Beer Brat

$12.00

Smoked bratwurst, beer onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard on a local pretzel bun.

Sonoran Dog

Sonoran Dog

$12.00

Bacon-wrapped Schreiner's hot dog topped with house-made pinto beans, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cotija cheese.

Beyond Good Vegan Brat

$13.00

Beyond Vegan brat braised with Scottsdale Blonde, beer onions, sauerkraut, and mustard on a gourmet brat bun.

Uptown Anniversary Brat

$12.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$15.00

Slow-braised pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, mozzarella, corn relish, carmalized red onion, fresh cilantro.

Belgian Countryside Flatbread

Belgian Countryside Flatbread

$15.00

Sour cream base, muenster cheese, cirspy proscuitto, red onion, and chive.

Fig + Arugula Flatbread

Fig + Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

Arizona fig jam, crispy proscuitto, fresh arugula, mozzarella, balsamic reduction drizzle.

Oven Roasted Tomato Basil Flatbread

Oven Roasted Tomato Basil Flatbread

$15.00

Oven roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, garlic, and olive oil.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$15.00

Flatbread of the Moment

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pretzel + Cheese

$8.00

Small pretzel cut into bite-sized portions, without salt, served with a small side of queso.

Kids Ham + Cheese

$8.00

Two toasted, cheesy sliders made on an Arizona Bread Co. ciabatta roll.

Cheesy Flatbread

$8.00

Flatbread with melted monteray jack and cheddar cheese cut into goofy shapes!

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

An all beef Schreiner's Sausage served plain on a gourmet hot dog bun.

Sausage Boards

3 Sausage Board

3 Sausage Board

$16.00

Local sausages made 2 miles away at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and house-made honey mustard.

Sausage + Pretzel

Sausage + Pretzel

$16.00

Local sausages made 2 miles away at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and house-made honey mustard.