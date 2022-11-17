Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Taco Guild - Phoenix

8,519 Reviews

$$

546 E Osborn Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Popular Items

Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco
Chicken Tinga Taco
Grilled Burrito

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$3.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

Jalapeño, cilantro, fresh lime, red onion, tomatoes and cotija

Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Green Chile Queso

Green Chile Queso

$10.00

Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend

Angel Wings

Angel Wings

$15.00

Crispy whole wings, house strawberry hot sauce or dry rub, jicama and scallions

Nachos

$12.00

Queso, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Thai Barbecue

$11.00

Glazed Shishito and oyster mushrooms, cabbage and scallion. Served with lettuce cups.

Salads

Southwest Caesar

$13.00

Poblano caesar dressing, chopped romaine, chef's beans, scallions, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, corn nuts, tajin

Sides

SIDE Chef's Rice

$4.50

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

SIDE Chef's Beans

$4.50

Topped with cotija cheese

Street Corn

$6.00

Grilled corn off the cob in one of two styles: Guild Style – Habanero butter, chipotle aioli, cotija | Street Style – Butter, sour cream, tajin, cilantro

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$7.00

Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas

Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco

Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco

$8.00

Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli

Molida Lamb Taco

$7.50

Poblano aioli, blue cheese, sweet potato hay

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Panko coconut crusted tiger prawn, pineapple relish, mango aioli, scallion

Carnitas Taco

$7.00

12 hour braised pork, red onions, cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Blackened shrimp, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, lime

Pastor Taco

$7.00

Achiote marinated pork, pineapple relish and cilantro

Barbacoa

$7.00

Slow roasted beef with pickled onions and cilantro

Cubano Taco

$7.50

Mojo pork, jalapeno bacon, mustard crema, pickled onions, cotija

Thai Barbeque

$6.00

Entrees

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00
Grilled Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$13.00

Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese

Guild Bowl

Guild Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, corn, lettuce, Oaxacan cheese

Enchilada

$14.00

Rice, beans, red sauce, Oaxacan cheese bland, sour cream and guacamole

Desserts

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$10.00

Fresh churros with cinnamon sugar, Mexican hot chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Directions

Gallery
Taco Guild image
Taco Guild image

Map
