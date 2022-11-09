Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Pedal Haus Brewery Tempe

2,100 Reviews

$$

730 S Mill Ave

H102

Tempe, AZ 85281

Classic Cheese Burger
Margherita Pizza
Bavarian Pretzel

APPS

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$18.00

andouille sausage, beer braised brat, prociutto di parma, sopressata, irish cheddar, balsamic and cherry braised onions, marcona almonds, house marinated olives, costini, haus mustard

1 lb of Wings

1 lb of Wings

$16.00

1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2.

1/2 lb of Wings

1/2 lb of Wings

$10.00

1/2 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings

Smashed Guacamole & Haus salsa

$12.00

rough copped avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, jalapeno

Goat Cheese & Brussel Sprouts

Goat Cheese & Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Honey glazed brussels sprouts, thyme & oregano goat cheese, toasted almonds

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast

Baja Shrimp Ceviche

Baja Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

lime marinated shrimp, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapenos, served with tostadas

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$17.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, feta, radish, baby carrots, roasted cauliflower, cucumber, pickled peppers, marinated olives, & lemon herb flatbread

Nachos

$13.00

queso, pico de gallo, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, radish, cilantro

Brewers Board

$25.00

Soup of the Week

$5.00Out of stock

SALADS

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, hand grated parmesan, chopped parsley, croutons, soft boiled egg

Smoked Chicken & Kale Salad *GF

Smoked Chicken & Kale Salad *GF

$15.00

Pulled smoked chicken, shredded Tuscan Kale, brussels sprouts, Marcona almonds, feta and red grapes, tossed in a roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette

Thai Peanut Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Ginger, soy-marinated shrimp, soba noodles, chopped peanuts, mango, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, arugula peanut lime vinaigrette.

Prosciutto & Burrata Salad

$15.00

Arugula, prosciutto di parma, burrata, cadde butternut squash, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic and cherry braised onions, basil & oregano vinaigrette

BURGER/SANDS

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.00

topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$15.50

hatch chilies, diced onion, jalapeno american, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli, shishito pepper garnish

Sauteed Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli

Bleu Bacon Burger

$16.00

topped with crispy bacon, bleu cheese dressing, fried onion strings, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun

SmokeHaus Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweeit bbq sauce, seasame seed bun

ENTREES

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$15.00

lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, seasoned fries, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

lightly battered & fried boneless chicken tenders, coleslaw, honey hot sauce

Haus Mac 'N' Cheese

Haus Mac 'N' Cheese

$12.00

white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs

Crispy Pork Schnitzel

$17.50Out of stock

wild mushroom gravy, creamy mashed potato, and fresh seasonal vegetables

Sheppard's Pie

$15.00

ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh basil, olive oil

The Butcher

$15.00

italian sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion

Proscuitto & Goat Cheese

$16.00

prosciutto di parma, balsamic & cherry braised onion, irish cheddar, arugula, truffle oil

White Truffle Mushroom

White Truffle Mushroom

$15.00

(hold the tomato sauce, its a white pizza) truffle oil, fresh and dry mozzarella, roasted cremini mushrooms, leeks, herbs

Doc's Pizza

$15.00

Soprassata, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, spicy sauce, honey drizzle.

Spicy Sow

$15.00

pepperoni & spicy soppressata

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Pedal Haus seasoned fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Haus fries tossed in garlic and white truffle oil

Plain Fries

$4.00

Haus fries without seasoning

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

classic creamy coleslaw with black pepper

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

side portion of Haus Mac 'N' Cheese

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, hand grated parmesan, chopped parsley, croutons

SD Small Salsa

$1.00

KIDS & PAWS

Kid's Burger

$8.00

7 oz. plain hamburger served on a sesame seed bun

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

$6.00

white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta

DESSERTS

Hot Fudge Brownie

$8.00

warm brownie, Haus made chocolate sauce, spicy walnuts, powdered sugar and vanilla bean ice cream

Haus Cheesecake

Haus Cheesecake

$8.00

Pedal Haus traditional vanilla cheesecake

Gluten Friendly Options

Smashed Guacamole & Haus Salsa *GF

$11.00

rough chopped avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, fresh jalapeno, pomegranate seeds

1 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.

1/2 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$5.00

1/2 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.

Goat Cheese & Brussel Sprouts *GF

$12.00

honey glazed brussels sprouts, thyme & oregano goat cheese, toasted almonds

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast

Mediterranean Board *GF

$17.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, feta, radish, baby carrots, roasted cauliflower, cucumber, pickled peppers, marinated olives, & gluten-free pita

Grilled Chicken & Apple Salad *GF

$15.00

mixed greens, romaine, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, green goddess dressing

Classic Cheese Burger *GF

$15.00

aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, pickles, haus dressing

Green Chile Burger *GF

$15.50

hatch chilies, jalapeno american cheese, diced onion, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli

Sauteed Mushroom Burger *GF

$15.50

mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized oinions, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli

Bacon Burger *GF

$16.00

crispy bacon, carmelized onions, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich *GF

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, hot sauce. pickles, mayo, coleslaw

Crispy Pork Schnitzel

$17.50Out of stock

wild mushroom gravy, creamy mashed potato, and fresh seasonal vegetables

Vegan Options

Bavarian Pretzel *Vegan

Bavarian Pretzel *Vegan

$12.00

Large warm pretzel & Haus mustard. Add a side of Haus Vegan Beer Cheese for only $2.

1 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.

1/2 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$5.00

1/2 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.

Piled High Nachos *Vegan

$14.00Out of stock

vegan cheese, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, radish, cilantro

Smashed Guacamole & Haus Salsa *Vegan

$10.00

rough chopped avocado, red onion, roasted pepitas, fresh jalapenos, popegranate seeds, tortilla chips

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast

Mediterranean Board *Vegan

$17.00

Classic Burger *Vegan

$15.00

vegan patty, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, pickles

Green Chile Burger *Vegan

$15.50

vegan patty, vegan cheese, hatch chilies, diced onions, shredded lettuce

Sauteed Mushroom Burger *Vegan

$15.50

vegan patty, vegan cheese, mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized onion

Rustic Margherita Pizza *Vegan

$14.00

fresh basil, crushed san marzano tomatoes, vegan cheese, olive oil, sea salt

Rustic Garden Pizza *Vegan

$15.00

vegan cheese, olives, marinated baby artichoke, red onions, leeks

Rustic Spicy Mushroom Pizza *Vegan

$15.00

vegan cheese, sauteed crimini mushrooms, peppadew peppers, chili flakes

Side Salad *VEGAN

$5.00

fried brussels sprouts *Vegan

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

*VEGAN Truffle Fries

$6.00

4 pack of 16oz cans!

Amber Ale 4 Pack

$16.00

American Stout 4 Pack

$17.00

Belgian-Style Tripel 4 Pack

$24.00

Biere Blanche 4 Pack

$16.00

Day Drinker 4 Pack

$16.00

Dessert Classic Pale Ale 4 Pack

$17.00

Double IPA 4 Pack

$20.00

Haus IPA 4 Pack

$18.00

Mexican Amber Lager 4 Pack

$16.00

Pilsner 4 Pack

$16.00

RAD Pumpkin Ale 4 Pack

$20.00

Sour Gaarten 4 Pack

$20.00

White Rabbit Hazy IPA 4 Pack

$18.00

New Growler

64oz Growlers of Haus Select Brews

64oz American Amber Ale

$21.00

Malt forward Amber Ale with a clean hoppy finish -ABV 5.68 IBU 41.3

64oz American Stout

$22.00

64oz Belgian-Style Tripel

$29.00

ABV 9.56 IBU 16.5 Strong Golden Abbey Ale brewed w/ Westmalle Yeast

64oz Biere Blanche

$21.00

GABF Gold Medal 2018! Belgian Wheat w/ Moroccan orange peel & coriander -ABV 4.98 IBU 11.2

64oz Day Drinker Light Lager

$21.00

GABF Silver Medal 2017 Low calorie. Extremely crushable. Gluten reduced -ABV 3.92 IBU 11.9

64oz Desert Classic Pale Ale

$22.00

Light bodied ale with a hint of citrus & easy drinking -ABV 5.4 IBU 36

64oz Double IPA

$25.00

64oz Haus IPA

$23.00

Traditional American IPA brewed with our proprietary Haus blend of hops from the Pacific Northwest. -ABV 7.44 IBU 41.3

64oz Mexican Amber Lager

$21.00

Traditional Vienna Lager. Crisp & easy drinking. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.84 IBU 22.8

64oz Pilsner

$21.00

Refreshing German Pilsner with a crisp noble hop finish. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.68 IBU 38.6

64oz RAD Pumpkin Ale

$25.00

64oz Sour Gaarten

$25.00

64oz White Rabbit Hazy IPA

$23.00

White IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade, and other juicy hop varieties. -ABV 7.35 IBU 48.6

64oz Unfiltered Pale Ale

$22.00

Growler Exchange Fills

Bring in your old growler and exchange it for a new PHB Growler!

64oz Amber *GE

$16.00

Malt forward Amber Ale with a clean hoppy finish -ABV 5.68 IBU 41.3

64oz American Stout *GE

$17.00

64oz Belgian-Style Tripel *GE

$24.00

Strong golden Abbey Ale brewed with Westmalle yeast. -ABV 9.56 IBU 16.5

64oz Biere Blanche *GE

$16.00

GABF Gold Medal 2018! Belgian Wheat w/ Moroccan orange peel & coriander -ABV 4.98 IBU 11.2

64oz Day Drinker Light Lager *GE

$16.00

GABF Silver Medal 2017 Low calorie. Extremely crushable. Gluten reduced -ABV 3.92 IBU 11.9

64oz Desert Classic Pale Ale *GE

$17.00

Light bodied ale with a hint of citrus & easy drinking -ABV 5.4 IBU 36

64oz Double IPA *GE

$20.00

64oz Haus IPA *GE

$18.00

Traditional American IPA brewed with our proprietary Haus blend of hops from the Pacific Northwest. -ABV 7.44 IBU 41.3

64oz Mexican Amber Lager *GE

$16.00

Traditional Vienna Lager. Crisp & easy drinking. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.84 IBU 22.8

64oz Pilsner *GE

$16.00

Refreshing German Pilsner with a crisp noble hop finish. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.68 IBU 38.6

64oz RAD Pumpkin Ale *GE

$20.00

64oz Sour Gaarten *GE

$20.00

64oz White Rabbit Hazy IPA *GE

$18.00

White IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade, and other juicy hop varieties. -ABV 7.35 IBU 48.6

64oz Unfiltered Pale Ale *GE

$17.00

T-shirts

Baseball T (Orange/Blue)

$30.00

Baseball T (Black/Black)

$30.00Out of stock

Baseball T (White/Black)

$30.00Out of stock

Black - Brew Crew T - shirt

$25.00

Black EST 2015

$27.50

Black Tank Top

$25.00

Grey - Day Drinker T-Shirt

$30.00

Maroon - Day Drinker T-Shirt

$30.00

Navy Polo

$40.00

Red - Brew Crew T-shirt

$25.00

Hats

Navy Hat White Logo

Navy Hat White Logo

$25.00

Tan/Navy Red Cord

$25.00

The Dad Hat Grey/Red Logo

$25.00Out of stock

Black Patch Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Face Masks

PHB Branded Face Mask

PHB Branded Face Mask

$3.00

PHB Neck Gaiter

$5.00

Sun glasses

PHB Sun Glasses

PHB Sun Glasses

$5.00

Glassware

32oz Metal Growler

32oz Metal Growler

$24.00

Munique Logo Glass

$6.00

Pilsner Logo Glass

$6.00

19oz Dimple Mug

$6.00

32oz Stein

$10.00

PHB Branded Growler (glass only)

$5.00

PH Metal Logo Tacker

$40.00

Dog Stuff!

Dog Collar

$25.00

Dog Leash

$25.00

PHB Dog Toy

$15.00

Nylon Collar

$20.00

Nylon Leash

$20.00

Hoodies

Light Weight Pullover

$48.00

Navy Zip-Up Hoodie

$55.00

MED Navy Zip Up Hoodie

$55.00

LRG Navy Zip Up Hoodie

$55.00

XL Navy Zip Up Hoodie

$55.00

XXL Navy Zip Up Hoodie

$55.00

Decor/Misc

PHB Fanny Pack

$20.00

PHB Tin Tacker

$40.00

PHB Tap Handle

$30.00

PHB Sticker

$1.00

Drinks

Blanche EOP

$6.00

Day Drinker EOP

$6.00

White Rabbit EOP

$7.00

Water EOP

$2.00

Haus Marg EOP

$9.00

Food

Chz Burger EOP

$11.00

Hamburger EOP

$10.00

Bratwurst EOP

$7.00

CHIPS EOP

$2.00

Water EOP

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio with beer garden.

Website

Location

730 S Mill Ave, H102, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

