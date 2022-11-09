- Home
- /
- Tempe
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
Pedal Haus Brewery Tempe
2,100 Reviews
$$
730 S Mill Ave
H102
Tempe, AZ 85281
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPS
Charcuterie
andouille sausage, beer braised brat, prociutto di parma, sopressata, irish cheddar, balsamic and cherry braised onions, marcona almonds, house marinated olives, costini, haus mustard
1 lb of Wings
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Bavarian Pretzel
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2.
1/2 lb of Wings
1/2 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Smashed Guacamole & Haus salsa
rough copped avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, jalapeno
Goat Cheese & Brussel Sprouts
Honey glazed brussels sprouts, thyme & oregano goat cheese, toasted almonds
Shishito Peppers
fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast
Baja Shrimp Ceviche
lime marinated shrimp, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapenos, served with tostadas
Mediterranean Board
Hummus, baba ganoush, feta, radish, baby carrots, roasted cauliflower, cucumber, pickled peppers, marinated olives, & lemon herb flatbread
Nachos
queso, pico de gallo, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, radish, cilantro
Brewers Board
Soup of the Week
SALADS
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, hand grated parmesan, chopped parsley, croutons, soft boiled egg
Smoked Chicken & Kale Salad *GF
Pulled smoked chicken, shredded Tuscan Kale, brussels sprouts, Marcona almonds, feta and red grapes, tossed in a roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
Thai Peanut Shrimp Salad
Ginger, soy-marinated shrimp, soba noodles, chopped peanuts, mango, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, arugula peanut lime vinaigrette.
Prosciutto & Burrata Salad
Arugula, prosciutto di parma, burrata, cadde butternut squash, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic and cherry braised onions, basil & oregano vinaigrette
BURGER/SANDS
Classic Cheese Burger
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
Green Chile Burger
hatch chilies, diced onion, jalapeno american, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli, shishito pepper garnish
Sauteed Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli
Bleu Bacon Burger
topped with crispy bacon, bleu cheese dressing, fried onion strings, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
SmokeHaus Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweeit bbq sauce, seasame seed bun
ENTREES
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, seasoned fries, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
lightly battered & fried boneless chicken tenders, coleslaw, honey hot sauce
Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
Crispy Pork Schnitzel
wild mushroom gravy, creamy mashed potato, and fresh seasonal vegetables
Sheppard's Pie
ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes
PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, olive oil
The Butcher
italian sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion
Proscuitto & Goat Cheese
prosciutto di parma, balsamic & cherry braised onion, irish cheddar, arugula, truffle oil
White Truffle Mushroom
(hold the tomato sauce, its a white pizza) truffle oil, fresh and dry mozzarella, roasted cremini mushrooms, leeks, herbs
Doc's Pizza
Soprassata, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, spicy sauce, honey drizzle.
Spicy Sow
pepperoni & spicy soppressata
SIDES
Seasoned Fries
Pedal Haus seasoned fries
Truffle Fries
Haus fries tossed in garlic and white truffle oil
Plain Fries
Haus fries without seasoning
Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
classic creamy coleslaw with black pepper
Mashed Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
side portion of Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
Seasonal Vegetables
Side Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, hand grated parmesan, chopped parsley, croutons
SD Small Salsa
KIDS & PAWS
DESSERTS
Gluten Friendly Options
Smashed Guacamole & Haus Salsa *GF
rough chopped avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, fresh jalapeno, pomegranate seeds
1 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
1/2 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings
1/2 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Goat Cheese & Brussel Sprouts *GF
honey glazed brussels sprouts, thyme & oregano goat cheese, toasted almonds
Shishito Peppers
fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast
Mediterranean Board *GF
Hummus, baba ganoush, feta, radish, baby carrots, roasted cauliflower, cucumber, pickled peppers, marinated olives, & gluten-free pita
Grilled Chicken & Apple Salad *GF
mixed greens, romaine, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, green goddess dressing
Classic Cheese Burger *GF
aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, pickles, haus dressing
Green Chile Burger *GF
hatch chilies, jalapeno american cheese, diced onion, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli
Sauteed Mushroom Burger *GF
mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized oinions, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli
Bacon Burger *GF
crispy bacon, carmelized onions, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich *GF
grilled chicken breast, hot sauce. pickles, mayo, coleslaw
Crispy Pork Schnitzel
wild mushroom gravy, creamy mashed potato, and fresh seasonal vegetables
Vegan Options
Bavarian Pretzel *Vegan
Large warm pretzel & Haus mustard. Add a side of Haus Vegan Beer Cheese for only $2.
1 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
1/2 lb of Vegan Cauliflower Wings
1/2 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Piled High Nachos *Vegan
vegan cheese, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, radish, cilantro
Smashed Guacamole & Haus Salsa *Vegan
rough chopped avocado, red onion, roasted pepitas, fresh jalapenos, popegranate seeds, tortilla chips
Shishito Peppers
fresh lemon, garlic, smoked salt, nutritional yeast
Mediterranean Board *Vegan
Classic Burger *Vegan
vegan patty, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, pickles
Green Chile Burger *Vegan
vegan patty, vegan cheese, hatch chilies, diced onions, shredded lettuce
Sauteed Mushroom Burger *Vegan
vegan patty, vegan cheese, mushrooms sauteed in red wine, caramelized onion
Rustic Margherita Pizza *Vegan
fresh basil, crushed san marzano tomatoes, vegan cheese, olive oil, sea salt
Rustic Garden Pizza *Vegan
vegan cheese, olives, marinated baby artichoke, red onions, leeks
Rustic Spicy Mushroom Pizza *Vegan
vegan cheese, sauteed crimini mushrooms, peppadew peppers, chili flakes
Side Salad *VEGAN
fried brussels sprouts *Vegan
Seasonal Vegetables
*VEGAN Truffle Fries
4 pack of 16oz cans!
Amber Ale 4 Pack
American Stout 4 Pack
Belgian-Style Tripel 4 Pack
Biere Blanche 4 Pack
Day Drinker 4 Pack
Dessert Classic Pale Ale 4 Pack
Double IPA 4 Pack
Haus IPA 4 Pack
Mexican Amber Lager 4 Pack
Pilsner 4 Pack
RAD Pumpkin Ale 4 Pack
Sour Gaarten 4 Pack
White Rabbit Hazy IPA 4 Pack
New Growler
64oz American Amber Ale
Malt forward Amber Ale with a clean hoppy finish -ABV 5.68 IBU 41.3
64oz American Stout
64oz Belgian-Style Tripel
ABV 9.56 IBU 16.5 Strong Golden Abbey Ale brewed w/ Westmalle Yeast
64oz Biere Blanche
GABF Gold Medal 2018! Belgian Wheat w/ Moroccan orange peel & coriander -ABV 4.98 IBU 11.2
64oz Day Drinker Light Lager
GABF Silver Medal 2017 Low calorie. Extremely crushable. Gluten reduced -ABV 3.92 IBU 11.9
64oz Desert Classic Pale Ale
Light bodied ale with a hint of citrus & easy drinking -ABV 5.4 IBU 36
64oz Double IPA
64oz Haus IPA
Traditional American IPA brewed with our proprietary Haus blend of hops from the Pacific Northwest. -ABV 7.44 IBU 41.3
64oz Mexican Amber Lager
Traditional Vienna Lager. Crisp & easy drinking. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.84 IBU 22.8
64oz Pilsner
Refreshing German Pilsner with a crisp noble hop finish. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.68 IBU 38.6
64oz RAD Pumpkin Ale
64oz Sour Gaarten
64oz White Rabbit Hazy IPA
White IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade, and other juicy hop varieties. -ABV 7.35 IBU 48.6
64oz Unfiltered Pale Ale
Growler Exchange Fills
64oz Amber *GE
Malt forward Amber Ale with a clean hoppy finish -ABV 5.68 IBU 41.3
64oz American Stout *GE
64oz Belgian-Style Tripel *GE
Strong golden Abbey Ale brewed with Westmalle yeast. -ABV 9.56 IBU 16.5
64oz Biere Blanche *GE
GABF Gold Medal 2018! Belgian Wheat w/ Moroccan orange peel & coriander -ABV 4.98 IBU 11.2
64oz Day Drinker Light Lager *GE
GABF Silver Medal 2017 Low calorie. Extremely crushable. Gluten reduced -ABV 3.92 IBU 11.9
64oz Desert Classic Pale Ale *GE
Light bodied ale with a hint of citrus & easy drinking -ABV 5.4 IBU 36
64oz Double IPA *GE
64oz Haus IPA *GE
Traditional American IPA brewed with our proprietary Haus blend of hops from the Pacific Northwest. -ABV 7.44 IBU 41.3
64oz Mexican Amber Lager *GE
Traditional Vienna Lager. Crisp & easy drinking. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.84 IBU 22.8
64oz Pilsner *GE
Refreshing German Pilsner with a crisp noble hop finish. Gluten Reduced. -ABV 5.68 IBU 38.6
64oz RAD Pumpkin Ale *GE
64oz Sour Gaarten *GE
64oz White Rabbit Hazy IPA *GE
White IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade, and other juicy hop varieties. -ABV 7.35 IBU 48.6
64oz Unfiltered Pale Ale *GE
T-shirts
Hats
Sun glasses
Glassware
Hoodies
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio with beer garden.
730 S Mill Ave, H102, Tempe, AZ 85281