Popular Items

Ricotta Toast
Grand Prix
Vanilla Bean Custard

Toast

Nutella w/Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Cultured Butter, Orange Blossom Honey, Figs

$7.00

Creamy Avocado & Jammy Egg

$9.00

Mixed seasonal greens

Ricotta Toast

$8.00

12 hour Ricotta , CB strawberry jam

Side Toast

$3.00

Fruit

Fruit Bowl (Bananas & Berries)

$5.00
CB Cereal (Choice of Milk)

CB Cereal (Choice of Milk)

$6.50

Multi Grains, toasted oats, pepitas, almonds & pistachio, stone fruit

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

CB granola , AZ honey, Berries

Sides

Fried Brava Potatoes

$5.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$5.00

Salt & Peppered

Eggs, You Call it

$5.00

Scone

$3.25

Baked Fresh - Flavors Changed Daily

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Seasonal greens, pickles, Tajin Croutons, herbs, creamy vinaigrette

Half Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Greens, Pickles, Tajin Croutons, Creamy Vinaigrette

Savory Crepes

Burrito Adobo Crêpe

$12.00

Pork Chorizo, Peppered Cheesy Eggs, Black Beans, Ancho Salsa, Avocado, Cotija

Papa K

$13.00

Hassayampa Ham, Eggs, Peppered Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Mixed Salad

Roasted Chicken

$12.00

Roasted Chicken with Mint and Parsley, Farm Pickles, Crispy Chickpeas,Toasted Sesame Seed, Topped with Seasonal Greens

Jamaican jerk

$13.00

Pork Sausage, Fontina, Potato Brava, Mixed Greens

Grand Prix

$13.00

Coffee Crêpe, Crispy Pork belly, Espresso Maple, Chili Aioli, Egg up

Vegetarian & Vegan Crepes

Hummus Plate, Crispy Chickpea Crêpe Chip

$10.00

Chickpea purée, Fried Chickpeas, Pistachio Herb Olive Oil

Fontina Cheese & Roasted Mushroom

$11.00

Includes Side Salad, Add Roasted Chicken $2

Caponata

$13.00

Roasted Squash, Chili Cheese - comes with House Side Salad

Sweet Crepes

Sugar

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Crêpe with Maple Syrup

Maple Butter

$11.00

Banana Brûlée, Candied Arizona Pecans, Pure Maple

First Time

$11.00

Nutella, Banana Brûlée, Banana Chips

Second Time

$12.00

Nutella, Banana Brûlée, Strawberries

Buckwheat Crêpe & Honey

$12.00

Lemon Curd, Sonoran Blossom Honey, AZ Candied Pecans

Vanilla Bean Custard

$11.00

Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts

Lemon & Strawberries

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries

Blintz

$12.00

HouseMade Ricotta, Strawberry Jam, Whipped Cream

Retail

CB Cereal Bag

$10.00

10.5 oz bag full of Sweet & Salty & Savory. Uniquely Delicious! Enjoy with milk for a delicious cereal or dry for a granola like snack.

Fiery HOT Sauce

$8.00

6oz - bottled in small batches in house. Flavor profile. A lot of layers of depth, with a bite of spice and fiery finish. Perfect for pretty much anything savory! 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville units

Tempe T-shirts’

$18.00

Baked Goods

Cookie

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Tepache

$4.00

Tepache - Traditional pineapple-based Mexican beverage with a hint of warming ginger and a sweetness that comes from freshly picked apples. Completely organic drink for on-the-go deliciousness. Less than 40 calories!

Mexican bottle Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

San pellegrino -blood orange

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Yerba Mate Can

$3.50

Yebra Mate Bottle

$3.50

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$5.50

The Biz

$7.00

Cold brew, Espresso, Steamed Milk - Iced

Barista Specials

$6.00

Coffee

Bottomless Cup

$4.00

Shift Caffeine Turbo Black Cold Brew

$5.50

This is our flagship flavor. Single Origin Ethiopian Medium Roast Descriptors: A pure coffee experience. Natural and complex

Shift Caffeine Driving Me Coconuts Cold Brew

$5.50

Label collaboration with @loudluggageco Single Origin Arabica Medium Roast Descriptors: A pure and dark cold brew but with flavors of Coconut and Vanilla Bean added during roast. Vegan Coffee+Water NO ADDED ANYTHING!

Bottled Oat Latte

$5.00

Bottled Latte

$5.00

Shift Caffeine Turbo Black Cold Brew 4-Pack

$20.00

Shift Caffeine Driving Me Coconuts Cold Brew 4-Pack

$20.00

Other Beverages

Whole Milk

$4.00

2% Milk

$400.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Tea

$3.50

Rotating Loose leaf: Earl Grey, Yerba Mate, Indian, Pomegranate Mojito

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$3.75

A delicious Young Hyson Green Tea blend with the sweet notes of pomegranate flavor. This incredibly smooth and satisfying tea is the perfect treat for after dinner, or iced all day.

Hot Chai

$5.00

Made with organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.

Iced Chai

$5.00

Made with organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.

Lemonade

$5.00

Cold Brew on tap

$5.00

Coffee bean

Crêpe Bar Coffee Blend

$15.00

Kombucha

Berries’ Delight

$7.00

Blueberry Basil Yum Yum

$7.00

Funky Lil’ Beet

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crêpe Bar, located in Tempe, has brought some of the best and most creative, fast-casual, from scratch cooking into the Phoenix area for over a decade. We’ve developed an entire breakfast and lunch menu devoted to crêpes using seasonal and high quality ingredients. Always thankful for the excitement and the passion our community shares with us. Thank you. We look forward to serving you.

Website

Location

7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Directions

