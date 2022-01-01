Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

414 Pub & Pizza

2,652 Reviews

$

414 S Mill Ave

Ste 118

Tempe, AZ 85281

Opening Act

Homemade, hand dipped and battered appetizers
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.18
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.45
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$7.02
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.86
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.83
Loaded fries

Loaded fries

$13.50
Mozzarella Styx

Mozzarella Styx

$7.83
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.83
Pizza Styx

Pizza Styx

$7.83

Salads

Small Side Salad

$3.78

Small Caesar Salad

$4.72

House salad Of The Rising Sun

$9.18
When In Rome Caesar

When In Rome Caesar

$9.18

Southwest Caesar

$10.80

Spencer's Salad

$15.12

Jumbo Wings

1/2 lb Wings

1/2 lb Wings

$8.41

1 lb Wings

$15.97

2 lbs Wings

$28.93

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$8.41

1 lb Boneless Wings

$15.97

2 lbs Boneless Wings

$28.93

12" Medium Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.88
12" The White Pizza

12" The White Pizza

$18.36

12" Margarita

$18.36

12" The Garden

$19.44

12" Spicy BBQ

$19.44

12" Arizona

$19.44

12" The Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.52

12" The Supreme

$20.52
12" The Meatlover Delight

12" The Meatlover Delight

$21.60

16" Large Pizzas

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$16.20
16" The White Pizza

16" The White Pizza

$23.76

16" Margarita

$23.76

16" The Garden

$24.84

16" Spicy BBQ

$24.84

16" Arizona

$24.84

16" The Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.92

16" The Supreme

$25.92
16" The Meatlover Delight

16" The Meatlover Delight

$29.16

18" Extra Large Pizzas

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$18.36
18" The White Pizza

18" The White Pizza

$25.92

18" Margarita

$25.92

18" The Garden

$28.08

18" Spicy BBQ

$28.08

18" Arizona

$28.08
18" The Supreme

18" The Supreme

$29.16

18" The Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.16
18" The Meatlover Delight

18" The Meatlover Delight

$32.40

24" Mega Pizzas

Mega BYO Pizza

$34.56

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Our 10” gluten free, low carb, cracker thin crust. It’s amazing, a must try to believe!

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$16.72

Cauliflower 4+

$21.05

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Desserts

Cannolli 2 pcs

Cannolli 2 pcs

$6.48

Cheesecake

$6.48

Fried Cannolli

$6.48

Ice Cream

$3.78

Monster Cookie Ice Cream

$7.83

Cinnamon & Suga Dessert Pizza

$13.50

Oreo Explosion Dessert Pizza

$14.85

Heath Bar Sugar High Dessert Pizza

$14.85

Reese's PB Cup Dessert Pizza

$16.20

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side 1,000 Island

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Xtra Hot

$0.50

Side Honey Hot

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Gold Spice

$0.50

Side Sriracha Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Garlic Honey Parm

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Side Wizz

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

414 is an independently owned small family restaurant. We provide excellent pizza, jumbo wings, scratch made appetizers, salads and desserts. Full bar with the best Killer Karaoke nightly; 6pm start on Fri & Sat, 8pm all other nights. We have a daily happy hour, and nightly specials.

Website

Location

414 S Mill Ave, Ste 118, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
414 Pub & Pizza image
414 Pub & Pizza image
414 Pub & Pizza image

