Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Dilly's Deli 3330 S. Price Rd.

3,399 Reviews

$

3330 S. Price Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dilly Club
Dilly Bird
Italian

Classic Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches come toasted and served on your choce of our homemade breads. We also offer a gluten free herbed hoagie from Gluten Free Creations. It is an additional $2.50 charge, only available for whole sandwiches.

Dilly Bird

$9.89

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.

Dilly Club

$9.89

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

Blazin' Buffalo

$9.89

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: Foccacia or Sourdough Hoagie.

Gobbler

$9.89

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Lettuce and Mayo. Bread Recommendation: White.

Chicken Salad

$9.89

Our Chicken Salad mix with Lettuce and Sprouts. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

Tuna Melt

$9.89

Our Tuna Salad mix, with Sliced Red Onions and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye or Sourdough Hoagie.

Veggie

$9.89

Cream Cheese and Sliced Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

Honey Do

$9.89

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Beaver Honey Mustard, Sprouts and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Wheat.

B.L.T.

$9.89

Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White.

1/2 Classic Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are toasted and served on your choce of our hoemade breads.

1/2 Dilly Bird

$6.45

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.

1/2 Dilly Club

$6.45

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Blazin Buffalo

$6.45

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

1/2 Gobbler

$6.45

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Lettuce and Mayo.. Bread Recommendation: White.

1/2 Chicken Salad

$6.45

Our Chicken Salad mix with Lettuce and Sprouts. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

1/2 Tuna Melt

$6.45

Our Tuna Salad mix, with Sliced Red Onions and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Veggie

$6.45

Cream Cheese and Sliced Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressng. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

1/2 Honey Do

$6.45

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Beaver Honey Mustard, Sprouts and Tomato. Bread reccomendation: Multigrain or Wheat.

1/2 B.L.T.

$6.45

Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White.

Signature Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches come toasted and served on your choce of our hoemade breads. We also offer a gluten free herbed hoagie from Gluten Free Creations. It is an additional $2.50 charge, only available for whole sandwiches.

SW Club

$10.89

Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

Italian

$10.89

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

Yahoo

$10.89

Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion and Mushrooms. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

Reuben

$10.89

Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.

Humdinger

$10.89

Hot Pastrami, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Chipotle Coleslaw. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

BBQ Chicken

$10.89

Buffalo Chicken, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Red Onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

Smokey Mountain

$10.89

Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

Hawaii 5-Oh!

$10.89

Ham, Melted Provolone, Pineapple Slices, Jalapenos, andSweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie.

All-American

$10.89

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo and 1000 Island, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

Build Your Own

$10.89

1/2 Signatures

All of our sandwiches are toasted and served on your choce of our hoemade breads.

1/2 SW Club

$6.99

Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

1/2 Italian

$6.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

1/2 Reuben

$6.99

Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread reccomendation: Dark Rye.

1/2 Humdinger

$6.99

Hot Pastrami, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Chipotle Coleslaw. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Red Onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Smokey Mountain

$6.99

Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recmmendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

1/2 Hawaii 5-Oh!

$6.99

Ham, Melted Provolone, Pineapple Slices, Jalapenos, andSweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 All-American

$6.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo and 1000 Island, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

1/2 Build Your Own

$6.99

Create your own sandwich!!! Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

1/2 Yahoo

$6.35

Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion and Mushrooms. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

Wraps

Our wraps are fresh and made to order using 12" Spinach and Tomato tortillas. Our wraps are not available in hald portions.

Southwest Wrap

$9.89

Our baked chicken, chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado and our southwest sauce on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.89

Our baked chicken with chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and our house made Caesar dressing on your choice of Spinach or tomato tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.89

Our chicken salad mix with chopped romaine and sprouts on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.

Sweet Leaf Turkey Wrap

$10.89

Sliced turkey, spinach, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and feta crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.

Soups

All of our soups include our famous home made bread bowls.

Potato Soup

$6.89

Creamy and thick broth with chopped potatoes, celery, carrots and bacon.

Broccoli Soup

$6.89

Creamy, medium thick broth with broccoli florets.

Chicken Noodle

$6.89Out of stock

Creamy, thin broth with fat egg noodles, chunks of chicken, carrots and celery.

Clam Chowder

$6.89

Classic white chowder, with potatoes, celery and clams. Great with our bread bowl or oyster crackers.

Wisconsin Chz

$6.89

Tomato Bisque

$6.89

Creamy, medium thick broth with chunks of stewed tomatoes.

Pot/Chz mix

$6.89

Our Potato and Wisconsin Cheese soups mixed.

Bro/Chz mix

$6.89

Our Broccoli and Wisconsin Cheese soups mixed.

Chili

$6.89Out of stock

Salads

All of our salads are made to order with fresh veggies.

Small Dilly's House Salad

$5.89

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Mushrooms with our homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Dilly's House Salad

$7.99

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Mushrooms with our homemade croutons.. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Small Dilly's Caesar Salad

$5.89

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and our homemade croutons with our house Caesar dressing

Large Dilly's Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and our homemade croutons with our house Caesar dressing

Small Greek Salad

$5.89

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Black Olives with our Greek Dressing on the side.

Large Greek Salad

$7.99

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Black Olives with our Greek Dressing on the side.

Small Sweet Leaf Salad

$5.89

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Canied Walnuts and Feta Crumbles with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Large Sweet Leaf Salad

$7.99

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Canied Walnuts and Feta Crumbles with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Whole Sandwich Combos

All of our sandwiches come toasted and served on your choce of our hoemade breads. We also offer a gluten free herbed hoagie from Gluten Free Creations. It is an additional $2.50 charge, only available for whole sandwiches. The whole sandwich combo includes a side and a regular size fountain drink.

Dilly Bird

$13.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.

Dilly Club

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

Blazin' Buffalo

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: Foccacia or Sourdough Hoagie.

Gobbler

$13.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Lettuce and Mayo. Bread Recommendation: White.

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Our Tuna Salad mix, with Sliced Red Onions and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye or Sourdough Hoagie.

Veggie

$13.99

Cream Cheese and Sliced Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

Honey Do

$13.99

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Beaver Honey Mustard, Sprouts and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Wheat.

B.L.T.

$13.99

Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White.

SW Club

$14.99

Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

Italian

$14.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

Yahoo

$14.99

Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion and Mushrooms. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

Reuben

$14.99

Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.

Humdinger

$14.99

Hot Pastrami, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Chipotle Coleslaw. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Red Onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

Smokey Mountain

$14.99

Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

Hawaii 5-Oh!

$14.99

Ham, Melted Provolone, Pineapple Slices, Jalapenos, andSweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie.

All-American

$14.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo and 1000 Island, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

Build Your Own

$14.99

Create your own sandwich!!! Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

1/2 Sandwich Combos

All of our sandwiches are toasted and served on your choice of our homemade breads. Half sandwich combos include your choice of a soup or small salad, as well as a regular size fountain drink.

1/2 Dilly Bird

$13.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.

1/2 Dilly Club

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Blazin Buffalo

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

1/2 Gobbler

$13.99

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Lettuce and Mayo.. Bread Recommendation: White.

1/2 Chicken Salad

$13.99

Our Chicken Salad mix with Lettuce and Sprouts. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

1/2 Tuna Melt

$13.99

Our Tuna Salad mix, with Sliced Red Onions and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Veggie

$13.99

Cream Cheese and Sliced Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressng. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

1/2 Honey Do

$13.99

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Beaver Honey Mustard, Sprouts and Tomato. Bread reccomendation: Multigrain or Wheat.

1/2 B.L.T.

$13.99

Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White.

1/2 SW Club

$14.99

Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.

1/2 Italian

$14.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.

1/2 Yahoo

$14.99

Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion and Mushrooms. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

1/2 Reuben

$14.99

Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread reccomendation: Dark Rye.

1/2 Humdinger

$14.99

Hot Pastrami, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Chipotle Coleslaw. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Red Onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 Smokey Mountain

$14.99

Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recmmendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.

1/2 Hawaii 5-Oh!

$14.99

Ham, Melted Provolone, Pineapple Slices, Jalapenos, andSweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Sourdough Hoagie.

1/2 All-American

$14.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo and 1000 Island, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.

1/2 Build Your Own

$14.99

Create your own sandwich!!! Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

Wrap Combos

Our wraps are fresh and made to order using 12" Spinach and Tomato tortillas. Our wraps are not available in half size portions. The wrap combo includes a side and regular size fountain drink.

Southwest Wrap

$13.99

Our Baked Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado and our Southwest Sauce on a Tomato Tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

uUr Baked Chicken tossed in Chopped Romaine, Paremsan Cheese and our House Made Caesar Dressing on your choice of Spinach or Tomato Tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99

Our Chicken Slad Mix with Chopped Romaine and Sprouts on your choice of Spinach or Tomato Tortilla.

Sweet Leaf Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Turkey, Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Spinach Tortilla.

Grilled Cheese

We reccomend White Bread and American Cheese, but the bread and cheese will always be your choice.

Daily Dilly Combo

$8.00

A whole grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of any soup (includes the bread bowl).

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

5 slices of cheese on your choice of bread, melted and grilled.

1/2 Grilled Chz

$2.50

2 1/2 slices of cheese on your choice of bread, melted and grilled.

Sides

Choose one of our homemade sides, or potato chips

Potato Salad

$2.75

Our famous potato salad is a Mayo/Mustard mix with Sweet Pickle Relish, Chopped Red Onions and Celery Seed.

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Tri-Colored Rotini with Chopped Broccoli, Green Peppers, Tomato mixed in an Italian Dressing.

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Small Elbow Macaroni in a Mircale Whip and Sweet Pickle Relish Dressing, with a hint of Yellow Mustard, Chopped Black Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Celery, Green Onion and American Cheese

Chipotle Coleslaw

$2.75

Classic Coleslaw with a twist. Our Chipotle Mayo adda a smoky spice to the creamy sweet dressing.

Fruit Salad

$2.75

Fresh Cantaloupe, Honey Dew, Red Grapes and Strawberries.

Potato Chips

$2.75

Choose between Baked Lays or Kettle Style Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalapeno Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive or Salt & Vinegar.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.09

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$1.09

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.09

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.09

3 for $2.50 cookie Special

$2.75

Brownies

$2.75

Assorted Cookies

$1.09

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$2.99

Kids Menu

Our kids menu is for children 12 and under. Portion sizes are smaller than regular menu items. **Kids Eat Free on weekends promo not available with online orders**

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Half a grilled cheese sandwich, with a kids side and kids drink.

Kids Build 1/2 Sandwich

$4.25

Half create your own sandwich with a kids side and kids drink. Sandwich ingredient options are limited.

Kids 1/2 PB&J

$3.25

Half a Peanut Butter (smooth) and Grape Jelly Sandwich, with a kids side and kids drink.

Kids Mac'n'Cheese

$4.75

Kraft Mac'n'Cheese with a kids side and kids drink.

Kids Junior Soup

$3.50

A junior sized bowl of any of our soups, with a kids drink. Bread bowl will be served on the side.

Kids Whole Grilled Cheese

$4.50

A whole grilled cheese sandwich, with a kids sid and kids drink.

Kids Whole Build

$5.50

A whole creste your own sandwich with a kids side and kids drink. Sandwich ingredient options are limited.

Kids Whole PB&J

$3.25

A whole Peanut Butter (smooth) and Grape Jelly sandwich with a kids side and kids drink.

PB&J- sandwich only

$3.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly isn't just for kids. Order just the sandwich.

1/2 PB&J- sand. only

$2.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly isn't just for kids. Order just the sandwich.

Beverages

We have the Coca Cola Freestyle Machine, so the possibilities are endless. So if you don't see you favorite drink as an option, just make it a special request. All drinks are self serve for PICK-UP orders.

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.69

24 oz

32 oz Fountain Drink

$3.29

32 oz

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mexican Coke (20oz Bottle)

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz bottles

12oz Can Coke

$1.50

12oz Can Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz Can Sprite

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have been serving gourmet sandwiches, wraps and our famous soup in a bread bowl since 1993.

Location

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Gallery
Dilly's Deli image
Dilly's Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
orange starNo Reviews
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Slangin Birdz - 414 S Mill Ave
orange starNo Reviews
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W Geneva Dr Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-University
orange star4.9 • 3,174
4301 E University Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Chandler
orange star4.7 • 44
95 W Boston St Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 002 Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,261
6428 S. McClintock Dr. Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston