Dilly's Deli 3330 S. Price Rd.
3,399 Reviews
$
3330 S. Price Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85282
Popular Items
Classic Sandwiches
Dilly Bird
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.
Dilly Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.
Blazin' Buffalo
Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: Foccacia or Sourdough Hoagie.
Gobbler
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Lettuce and Mayo. Bread Recommendation: White.
Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad mix with Lettuce and Sprouts. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.
Tuna Melt
Our Tuna Salad mix, with Sliced Red Onions and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye or Sourdough Hoagie.
Veggie
Cream Cheese and Sliced Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.
Honey Do
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Beaver Honey Mustard, Sprouts and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Wheat.
B.L.T.
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White.
Signature Sandwiches
SW Club
Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.
Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.
Yahoo
Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion and Mushrooms. Bread recommendation: Dark Rye or Foccacia.
Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.
Humdinger
Hot Pastrami, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Chipotle Coleslaw. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Red Onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.
Smokey Mountain
Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.
Hawaii 5-Oh!
Ham, Melted Provolone, Pineapple Slices, Jalapenos, andSweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie.
All-American
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo and 1000 Island, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: White or Foccacia.
Build Your Own
Wraps
Southwest Wrap
Our baked chicken, chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado and our southwest sauce on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our baked chicken with chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and our house made Caesar dressing on your choice of Spinach or tomato tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our chicken salad mix with chopped romaine and sprouts on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.
Sweet Leaf Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, spinach, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and feta crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.
Soups
Potato Soup
Creamy and thick broth with chopped potatoes, celery, carrots and bacon.
Broccoli Soup
Creamy, medium thick broth with broccoli florets.
Chicken Noodle
Creamy, thin broth with fat egg noodles, chunks of chicken, carrots and celery.
Clam Chowder
Classic white chowder, with potatoes, celery and clams. Great with our bread bowl or oyster crackers.
Wisconsin Chz
Tomato Bisque
Creamy, medium thick broth with chunks of stewed tomatoes.
Pot/Chz mix
Our Potato and Wisconsin Cheese soups mixed.
Bro/Chz mix
Our Broccoli and Wisconsin Cheese soups mixed.
Chili
Salads
Small Dilly's House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Mushrooms with our homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Large Dilly's House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Mushrooms with our homemade croutons.. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Small Dilly's Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and our homemade croutons with our house Caesar dressing
Large Dilly's Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and our homemade croutons with our house Caesar dressing
Small Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Black Olives with our Greek Dressing on the side.
Large Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Black Olives with our Greek Dressing on the side.
Small Sweet Leaf Salad
Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Canied Walnuts and Feta Crumbles with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Large Sweet Leaf Salad
Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Canied Walnuts and Feta Crumbles with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Sides
Potato Salad
Our famous potato salad is a Mayo/Mustard mix with Sweet Pickle Relish, Chopped Red Onions and Celery Seed.
Pasta Salad
Tri-Colored Rotini with Chopped Broccoli, Green Peppers, Tomato mixed in an Italian Dressing.
Macaroni Salad
Small Elbow Macaroni in a Mircale Whip and Sweet Pickle Relish Dressing, with a hint of Yellow Mustard, Chopped Black Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Celery, Green Onion and American Cheese
Chipotle Coleslaw
Classic Coleslaw with a twist. Our Chipotle Mayo adda a smoky spice to the creamy sweet dressing.
Fruit Salad
Fresh Cantaloupe, Honey Dew, Red Grapes and Strawberries.
Potato Chips
Choose between Baked Lays or Kettle Style Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalapeno Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive or Salt & Vinegar.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese
Half a grilled cheese sandwich, with a kids side and kids drink.
Kids Build 1/2 Sandwich
Half create your own sandwich with a kids side and kids drink. Sandwich ingredient options are limited.
Kids 1/2 PB&J
Half a Peanut Butter (smooth) and Grape Jelly Sandwich, with a kids side and kids drink.
Kids Mac'n'Cheese
Kraft Mac'n'Cheese with a kids side and kids drink.
Kids Junior Soup
A junior sized bowl of any of our soups, with a kids drink. Bread bowl will be served on the side.
Kids Whole Grilled Cheese
A whole grilled cheese sandwich, with a kids sid and kids drink.
Kids Whole Build
A whole creste your own sandwich with a kids side and kids drink. Sandwich ingredient options are limited.
Kids Whole PB&J
A whole Peanut Butter (smooth) and Grape Jelly sandwich with a kids side and kids drink.
PB&J- sandwich only
Peanut Butter and Jelly isn't just for kids. Order just the sandwich.
1/2 PB&J- sand. only
Peanut Butter and Jelly isn't just for kids. Order just the sandwich.
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We have been serving gourmet sandwiches, wraps and our famous soup in a bread bowl since 1993.
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe, AZ 85282