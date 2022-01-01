Tempe brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Tempe
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Popular items
|1 lb of Wings
|$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Popular items
|8th Street Chicken Strips
|$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
|Chicken Rolls
|$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
|Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio
|$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
More about Huss Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Huss Brewing Company
1520 W. Mineral Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|Orange Blossom 24oz (2)
|$7.00
|Copper State case
|$30.00
|Koffee Kolsch 6pk
|$9.00
More about Four Peaks Brewing
Four Peaks Brewing
2401 South Wilson Street, Tempe
|Popular items
|Sunday Seltzer 24 pack
|$20.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
|Tropic Short Hop Case
|$10.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
|Tropic Short Hop 1/6 bbl
|$40.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.