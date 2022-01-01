Tempe brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Tempe

Pedal Haus Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb of Wings$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8th Street Chicken Strips$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Rolls$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Huss Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Huss Brewing Company

1520 W. Mineral Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Blossom 24oz (2)$7.00
Copper State case$30.00
Koffee Kolsch 6pk$9.00
More about Huss Brewing Company
Four Peaks Brewing image

 

Four Peaks Brewing

2401 South Wilson Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunday Seltzer 24 pack$20.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
Tropic Short Hop Case$10.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
Tropic Short Hop 1/6 bbl$40.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
More about Four Peaks Brewing

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tempe

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Nachos

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

