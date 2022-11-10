Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Four Peaks Brewing - Hop Knot

review star

No reviews yet

2401 South Wilson Street

Tempe, AZ 85282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and grab some beer for the weekend!

Location

2401 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Gallery
Four Peaks Brewing image
Four Peaks Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1340 East 8th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Huss Brewing Company - Tempe
orange star4.6 • 313
1520 W. Mineral Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits - Wicked Brews
orange star4.3 • 132
4921 E Ray Rd. #103 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa - 12 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12 W Main St Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
State 48 DTPHX Brewery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
345 West Van Buren St phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
orange star4.6 • 3,399
3330 S. Price Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston