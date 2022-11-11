Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Huss Brewing Company - Tempe

313 Reviews

$

1520 W. Mineral Rd

#102

Tempe, AZ 85283

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TO GO DRAFT

Please allow 10 mins to wash, sanitize, and refill your growlers. New growlers are still available for $5
Papago Orange Blossom

Papago Orange Blossom

One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. 5.ABV 15IBU

Papago Cherry Blossom

Papago Cherry Blossom

Black cherry wheat ale brewed with real black cherries. 5% ABV

Papago Desert Sage IPA

Papago Desert Sage IPA

Inspired by the Aravaipa Trail Running Group in honor of the Javalina Jundred Trail run at McDowell Mountain Park. This juicy IPA is locally brewed with freshly squeezed orange juice, zest of oranges, a hint of sage + agave to associate the flavors and smells of the desert. 6.5% ABV

Magic In The Ivy

Magic In The Ivy

A nicely hopped pale ale with hints of fresh grapefruit and citrus. This refreshing local wonder is a midwest tribute to the Chicago Cubsʼ ivy-covered outfield wall. Thereʼs a song too! 5.7 ABV 58 IBUs

Arizona Light

Arizona Light

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat! 4%ABV

Hopaloosa Hazy IPA

Hopaloosa Hazy IPA

Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse. 6.6%ABV 30IBU

Scottsdale Blonde

Scottsdale Blonde

Our proud flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma. 4.7%ABV 16 IBU

Koffee Kolsch

Koffee Kolsch

Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!! 4.7%ABV 16IBU

Copper State IPA

Copper State IPA

Our flagship IPA. Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona! Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops provide a juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavorwith great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA! 6.5% 69IBU

Papago Coconut Joe

Papago Coconut Joe

A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut 5.5%ABV 12IBU

Double 'Nix

Double 'Nix

The Double ‘NIX - short for Phoenix the greatest city in the Southwest! This double IPA is a Big Bold true-to-style New England IPA, bringing a ton of citrus, stone fruit, and tropical fruit in aroma and flavor. Think mango, candied pineapple, and melon with an amazing nose 8.2% abv 43 IBU

Lowlo IPA

Lowlo IPA

LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt! 4.1%ABV 39IBU

Lil Chuckster IPA

Lil Chuckster IPA

Waves of tropical fruits and citrus notes with candied pineapple, mango and stone fruit. Lightly sweet yet smooth finish 5.8%ABV 51IBU

Packaged Beer

AZ Light 12pk

AZ Light 12pk

$16.00
AZ Light 6pk

AZ Light 6pk

$8.00
AZ Light case

AZ Light case

$29.00
Copper State 6pk

Copper State 6pk

$9.00
Copper State case

Copper State case

$30.00
Koffee Kolsch 6pk

Koffee Kolsch 6pk

$9.00
Koffee Kolsch case

Koffee Kolsch case

$30.00
Orange Blossom 12pk

Orange Blossom 12pk

$17.00
Orange Blossom 6pk

Orange Blossom 6pk

$9.00
Orange Blossom case

Orange Blossom case

$30.00
Scottsdale Blonde 12pk

Scottsdale Blonde 12pk

$17.00
Scottsdale Blonde 6pk

Scottsdale Blonde 6pk

$9.00
Scottsdale Blonde case

Scottsdale Blonde case

$30.00
Desert Sage Orange IPA 6pk

Desert Sage Orange IPA 6pk

$9.00
Desert Sage Case

Desert Sage Case

$30.00
Scottsdale Blonde 24oz Single

Scottsdale Blonde 24oz Single

$4.00
Scottsdale Blonde 24oz (2)

Scottsdale Blonde 24oz (2)

$7.00
Hopaloosa 4 pack

Hopaloosa 4 pack

$9.00
Hopaloosa Case

Hopaloosa Case

$45.00
Orange Blossom 24oz Single

Orange Blossom 24oz Single

$4.00
Orange Blossom 24oz (2)

Orange Blossom 24oz (2)

$7.00

Scottsdale blonde 24oz

$28.00

Orange Blossom 24oz

$28.00

Lowlo 6pack

$9.00

Lowlo case

$30.00

Papago Cherry Blossom 6pack

$9.00

Papago Cherry Blossom Case

$30.00
Oktoberfest 6pack

Oktoberfest 6pack

$7.00
Oktoberfest case

Oktoberfest case

$24.00

Juicy Juicy 6pack

$9.00

Juicy Juicy case

$30.00

Double Nix 4 pack

$9.00

Double Nix case

$45.00

Juicy juicy 24oz

$4.00

Brown Cow 6pack

$9.00

Brown Cow Case

$30.00

Cinammon Vanilla Latte

$9.00

Arizona Ranch Water

Arizona Lime 6pack

$9.00

Arizona Lime case

$30.00

Arizona Tangerine 6pack

$9.00

Arizona Tangerine Case

$30.00

Growlers

Case of 64oz Growlers w/lids

$20.00

Camelbak Stainless Growler

$35.00

Garage Sale

Shirts

$5.00

Old tap handle

$10.00

Arizona light glasses

$1.00

Hoodie

$15.00

Ugly Christmas Sweater

$15.00

Christmas Candle

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a husband+wife family owned brewery based in Tempe. We're proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!

Website

Location

1520 W. Mineral Rd, #102, Tempe, AZ 85283

Directions

Gallery
Huss Brewing Company image
Huss Brewing Company image
Huss Brewing Company image
Huss Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Peaks Brewing - Hop Knot
orange starNo Reviews
2401 South Wilson Street Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits - Wicked Brews
orange star4.3 • 132
4921 E Ray Rd. #103 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1340 East 8th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
SanTan Brewing Co - Chandler
orange starNo Reviews
8 S San Marcos Pl. Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Chandler
orange star4.7 • 44
95 W Boston St Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
orange star4.6 • 3,399
3330 S. Price Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston