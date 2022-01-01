Chicken sandwiches in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Toast
  • Tempe
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Tempe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
SmokeHaus Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweeit bbq sauce, seasame seed bun
Chicken Avocado Sandwich image

 

Badlands Bar & Grill

7192 S Price Rd, Tempe

Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, avocado smash, swiss, grilled onion, bacon, lettuce, sriracha aioli, on an herb ciabatta
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Monroe's Hot Chicken - Tempe

430 N SCOTTSDALE RD, SUITE 108, TEMPE

Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
