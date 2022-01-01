Chicken sandwiches in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
|SmokeHaus Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweeit bbq sauce, seasame seed bun
More about Badlands Bar & Grill
Badlands Bar & Grill
7192 S Price Rd, Tempe
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, avocado smash, swiss, grilled onion, bacon, lettuce, sriracha aioli, on an herb ciabatta