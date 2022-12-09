Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hundred Mile Brewing Co.

690 N. Scottsdale Road

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Small Plates

Hummus Board

$16.00

Green apples, pita olives, baguette, crackers

Brewer's Board

$20.00

Pretzel, Specialty Cheeses, Specialty Sausages, Pickled Medley, Beer Mustard and Cheese

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Garlic Aioli

Chips & Dip

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Hundred Mile Beer Ranch

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Balsamic drizzle, cotija, sun-dried tomato aioli, honey balsamic, pork belly

POKE Bowl

$16.00

Crudite, hummus dip, crackers, tosted baguette, jams & butters, whipped cheese

German Pretzel

$8.00

Butter toffee, crushed brewer's malt, chopped nuts, crushed saltines

Shredded Beef Tacos

$10.00

Chimichurri Nacho

$13.00

Salads

Blackened Caesar Salad

$16.00

Roasted tomatoes, crispy chick peas, shaved parmesan, parm crisps, avoCaeser dressing

Brew House

$12.00

Brewer's Beet Salad

$16.00

Spiced macadamia nuts, whipped goat cheese, lemonthyme vinegrette

Sesame Ahi Salad

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, marcona almonds, orange-thyme vinegrette

The Vegan

$12.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Brewers Burger

$18.00

????

Hundred Mile Burger

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, fancy sauce, aged cheddar

V.L.T

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted garlic aioli, red onion, tomato, arugula

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mains

Hanger Steak

$28.00

Short Rib

$28.00

Seafood Rice Bowl

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Skillet Brownie

$6.00

Skillet Cookie

$6.00

ICE CREAM - Scoop

$3.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Pot Tots

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Potato Chips

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Sauces

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Charcoal Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Medium Charcoal Grey T

$20.00

Large Charcoal Grey T

$20.00

XL Charcoal Grey T

$20.00

XXL Charcoal Grey T

$20.00

Green HMBC Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Small Green T Shirt

$21.00

Med Green T Shirt

$21.00

Large Green T-Shirt

$21.00

XL Green T-Shirt

$21.00

XXL Green T-shirt

Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt

Large Grey Crewneck

$45.00

XL Grey Crewneck

$45.00

Grey Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Small Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

XL Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

XXL Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Ladies Black with Blue Lettering Burn Out T-Shirt

Small - Ladies Black with Blue / Burn out T

$21.00

MED - Ladies Black with Blue / Burn out T

$21.00

Large- Ladies Black with Blue / Burn out T

$21.00

X- Large- Ladies Black with Blue / Burn out T

$21.00

Men's Black with Blue Lettering T-Shirt

Medium - Mens Black W/ Blue

$21.00

Large - Mens Black W/ Blue

$21.00

X - Large - Mens Black W/ Blue

$21.00

XX Large - Mens Black W/ Blue

$21.00

Navy Blue Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Small Navy T

$22.00

Medium Navy T

$22.00

Large Navy T

$22.00

XL Navy T

$22.00

Red Crewneck Sweatshirt

Medium Red Crewneck

$45.00

Large Red Crewneck

$45.00

XL Red Crewneck

$45.00

Red Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Medium Red T Shirt

$21.00

Large Red T Shirt

$21.00

XL Red T Shirt

$21.00

Teal Hoodie Sweatshirt

Small Teal Hoodie

$55.00

Medium Teal Hoodie

$55.00

Large Teal Hoodie

$55.00

XL Teal Hoodie

$55.00

XXL Teal Hoodie

$55.00

Glass - Logo

Glass - Logo

$9.00

Hat - Logo

Hat - Logo

$22.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located on the north side of Tempe Town Lake, steps from the marina, HMBC will offer a friendly, local, comfortable vibe fostering laughter, wellness and good will. Our fresh, crisp, craft beer will have your palate screaming with joy after your first sip! Our cuisine will be just as fresh and flavorful to provide extraordinary pairings. Our team is driven purely by passion for fresh beer and food, as well as creating a place that you will call your "second living room".

690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ 85281

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

