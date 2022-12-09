Hundred Mile Brewing Co.

Restaurant info

Located on the north side of Tempe Town Lake, steps from the marina, HMBC will offer a friendly, local, comfortable vibe fostering laughter, wellness and good will. Our fresh, crisp, craft beer will have your palate screaming with joy after your first sip! Our cuisine will be just as fresh and flavorful to provide extraordinary pairings. Our team is driven purely by passion for fresh beer and food, as well as creating a place that you will call your "second living room".