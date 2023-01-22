  • Home
Top Fuel Espresso - Tempe 1602 N Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet

1602 N Scottsdale Rd

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Christmas Drinks

Dirty Bird Chai Latte

$5.50+

A Delicious Chai tea latte made "dirty" with espresso and topped off with Egg Nog.

Bad Santa Chai Latte

$5.00+

A White Christmas Latte

$5.00+

Sugar Cookie Mocha Featuring Oat Milk

$5.25+

Eggnog Latte

$5.00+

Butterbeer Latte

$5.00+

Winter Spice Spritz

$4.75+

A Delicious Chai and Cranberry Soda

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Candy Cane Mocha

$5.00+

Cold Brew - Candy Cane

$4.15+

Holiday Vibe

$3.95+

Green Apple Cider Vibe

$3.95+

Holiday Soda

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Specialty Drinks - 2022

Dover

$5.00+

Heartland

$5.00+

Pacific

$5.00+

Pomona

$5.00+

Rocky Mountain

$5.00+

Route 66

$5.00+

Thunder Valley

$5.00+

Wildhorse Pass

$5.00+

Banana Bread Oat Milk Latte

$5.00+

Classics

Americano

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Single Origin Papa New Guinea Cold Brew steeped for 20 hours.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso Shots

$3.00+

Our classic 1968 espresso pulled fresh for you!

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Coffee Flight

$12.95

Tea - 2022

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Black Iced Tea

$2.50+

Berry Iced Tea - Herbal

$2.50+

Green Iced Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$3.95+

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$3.95+

Medicine Ball Tea

$3.95+

Energy Drinks - 2022

Vibe Energy - 2022

Vibe Energy - 2022

$4.50+

Maui Wowie vibe pictured

Rockstar Mimosa

$6.00

Blended Glaciers

Glacier (Contains coffee)

$5.50+

Our signature blended coffee with your choice of flavor.

Dream Glacier (No Coffee)

$5.50+

Munchables

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Asiago Bagel

$3.50

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Pocket

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$2.50
Poppy Seed Muffin

Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00
1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00

Dulce Churro Macaron (Gluten Free)

$3.00Out of stock

Made in a Gluten free facility with local baker, Sweet D Bites.

Peppermint Bark Macaron - Available all day (Gluten Free)

$3.00Out of stock

100% gluten free, made in gluten free facility. Oreo Latte Macaron ingredients: Almond Flour, Sugar, Egg white, Gluten free Oreo, Condensed Milk, Coffee, Ghiradelli White chocolate, Heavy cream, Sugar, Butter, Vanilla extract.

Toasted Marshmallow Macaron- Available all day (Gluten Free)

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches - Only Available until 11 am

Hot & Fresh Breakfast sandwiches. Only served from 5-11 am!

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$4.75

Bacon & Pepper-jack on Ciabatta

$5.25

Bacon Avocado Melt

$6.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

A La Carte

Coffee-less

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Soft Drink

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Protein Shakes

PB & J Protein Shake

$5.95

OUR CREAMY VERSION OF A CHILDHOOD FAVORITE. CONTAINS VANILLA WHEY PROTEIN. CALORIES - 360 PROTEIN - 41 CARBS - 48 G SUGAR - 34 G

The Arnold Protein Shake

$7.25

OUR ESPRESSO ICE CREAM BASE WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS, DOUBLE SERVING OF PEANUT BUTTER, AND VANILLA WHEY PROTEIN. CALORIES - 690 PROTEIN - 79 G CARBS - 70 G SUGAR - 108 G

Strawberry Protein Shake

$5.95

THINK "STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE" BUT WITH VANILLA WHEY PROTEIN AND REAL FRUIT. CALORIES - 290 PROTEIN - 29 G CARBS - 42 G SUGAR - 29 G

Merchandise

20 oz Tumbler White

$22.00

Barebell Protein Bar

$3.25

Celsius

$3.00

Flame Shirt / Logo Shirt

$25.00

Skull Shirt

$27.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Beans

$12.25

Fair Life Protein Shake

$2.50

Perrier

$2.00

Smartwater

$2.50

Rockstar Can

$3.75

Fruit Shoot

$1.95

Torani Syrup

$9.75

Candy Club

$7.99

40 oz Tumbler

$30.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A local coffee shop with their own espresso blend. Fresh food & drinks.

1602 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

