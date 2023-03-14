  • Home
  Tempe
  Zu Izakaya Asian Kitchen - 2210 N Scottsdale Rd
Zu Izakaya Asian Kitchen 2210 N Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet

2210 N Scottsdale Rd

Tempe, AZ 85281

APPETIZER

EDAMAME

$3.50

CHILI GARLIC EDAMAME

$5.50

MISO SOUP

$3.50

GYOZA

$5.95+

EGG ROLL

$5.95

AGEDASHI TOFU

$6.95

SHISHITO PEPPER

$8.95

SPAM MUSUBI

$4.95

CHEESE SPAM KATSU

$7.50

JALAPENO POPPER

$8.50

TAKOYAKI

$8.50

HONEY QUESADILLA

$8.95

BUTTER CORN

$7.50

SABA SHIOYAKI

$9.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.95

SALMON KAMA

$9.95Out of stock

HAMACHI KAMA

$11.95Out of stock

EBI MAYO

$10.95

CHICKEN KARRAGE

$7.95

CREAM CROQUETTE

$8.95

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$9.95

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$3.95

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.95

SQUID SALAD

$5.95Out of stock

CRISPY TOFU SALAD

$9.50

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$13.95

SKEWER

CHICKEN SKEWER

$4.50

CHICKEN KARRAGE SKEWER

$5.50

SHRIMP SKEWER

$4.50

MEATBALL SKEWER

$4.50Out of stock

SAUSAGE SKEWER

$4.50

MUSHROOM SKEWER

$2.95Out of stock

QUAIL EGG SKEWER

$3.50

ASPARAGUS SKEWER

$3.50

ZUCCHINI SKEWER

$2.95

TEMPURA

ASSORTED VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$7.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$8.95

MIXED TEMPURA

$9.95

CALAMARI RING

$7.50

SQUID LEG

$7.50Out of stock

SIGNATURE DISH

TONKATSU

$13.95

SCALLOP DYNAMITE

$13.95

CHICKEN KATSU

$13.95

TOFU KIMCHI

$14.95

YAKI UDON

$11.95

KKANPUNGI

$16.95

CHILI SHRIMP

$17.95

ALFREDO UDON

$14.95

HOT POT

JJAMBBONG POT

$16.95

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY POT

$16.50

NAGASAKI SEAFOOD POT

$16.95

SPICY KIMCHI POT

$15.95

SEAFOOD EGG POT

$16.95

SPICY SEAFOOD MISO POT

$16.95

VEGETABLE TOFU POT

$12.95

BULGOGI MUSHROOM POT

$15.95

PORK GYOZA POT

$15.95

SPICY SOFT TOFU POT

$14.95

ODEN POT

$14.95

GRILL

BULGOGI GRILL

$13.95

CHICKEN GRILL

$12.95

SPICY PORK GRILL

$12.95

FRESH WATER EEL GRILL

$15.95

MARINATED GALBI GRILL

$14.95

NIGIRI

TUNA NIGIRI

$5.50

SEARED TUNA NIGIRI

$5.95

SALMON NIGIRI

$4.50

SEARED SALMON NIGIRI

$4.95

ALBACORE NIGIRI

$4.95

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$4.95

MACKEREL NIGIRI

$3.95

FRESH WATER EEL NIGIRI

$5.95

SQUID NIGIRI

$4.50

CRAB NIGIRI

$4.50

SMELT ROE NIGIRI

$4.50

SALMON ROE NIGIRI

$5.95

SPICY SCALLOP NIGIRI

$4.50

SWEET EGG NIGIRI

$4.00

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$5.50

BEAN CURD (INARI) NIGIRI

$4.25

SASHIMI

TUNA SASHIMI

$13.00

SEARED TUNA SASHIMI

$14.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$12.00

SEARED SALMON SASHIMI

$13.00

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$12.50

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$13.00

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$11.00

FRESH WATER EEL SASHIMI

$15.00

SQUID SASHIMI

$12.00

CRAB SASHIMI

$10.00

SPICY SCALLOP SASHIMI

$12.00

SWEET EGG SASHIMI

$12.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$13.00

CHEF SPECIAL

TUNA TARTARE

$15.95

OCTOPUS PONZU ONION

$16.95

SUSHI BURRITO

$12.50

CRUNCH SUSHI BURRITO

$12.50

VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.50

NIGIRI OMAKASE

$15.95

SASHIMI OMAKASE

$34.95

CHIRASHI BOWL

$17.95

SPECIAL SASHIMI & POKE

WASABI HAMACHI

$13.95

SASHIMI CARPACCIO

$13.95

SALMON TIRADITO

$13.50

ALBACORE CEVICHE

$13.95

ZU POKE BOWL.

$13.95

SPICY POKE BOWL

$13.95

UNAGI TAMAGO BOWL

$14.50

SIGNATURE ROLL

GARLIC SPICY TUNA ROLL

$12.50

JALAPENO VEGAS ROLL

$11.50

CRUNCH SALMON ROLL

$11.50

ANGRY CATERPILLAR ROLL

$11.50

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$11.50

SEARED ALBACORE ONION ROLL

$12.50

LOLLIPOP ROLL

$13.50

SRIRACHA SHRIMP ROLL

$13.95

JALEPENO HAMACHI ROLL

$11.95

EBI MAYO ROLL

$11.95

IN & OUT ROLL

$8.95

BANZAI ROLL

$12.95

FIRE DRAGON ROLL

$13.95

VOLCANO ROLL

$10.95

SPIDER ROLL

$10.95

CHEF OMAKASE ROLL

$15.95

RAINBOW ROLL

$11.95

ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.95

GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.50

KANI CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.50Out of stock

SALMON ROLL

$6.50

TUNA ROLL

$6.95

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$6.95

NEGIHAMA ROLL

$7.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$7.50

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.50

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$7.95

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$6.50

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.95

PHILLY ROLL

$7.95

ALASKA ROLL

$7.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.95

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$9.95

VEGETABLE ROLL

CUCUMBER ROLL

$4.50

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.95

CUCUMBER ASPARAGUS ROLL

$6.50

TOFU ROLL

$6.50

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$6.95

GREEN GREEN ROLL

$10.95

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$6.50

TOFU TEMPURA ROLL

$7.50

SIDES

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE PONZU

$1.00

SIDE SRIRACHA

$1.00

SIDE TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE KATSU SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$3.00

SIDE CURRY

$4.00

SIDE KIMCHI

$2.00

SIDE TOFU

$2.00

SIDE SPAM

$2.00

SIDE FRESH WASABI

$3.50

SIDE RAMEN NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE UDON NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE CLEAR NOODLE

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

$3.50

ASPARAGUS

$2.00

CUCUMBER

$1.00

CRUNCH

$1.50

CRAB MIX

$3.00

CREAM CHEESE

$1.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$3.50

JALAPENO

$0.50

SLICED LEMON

$1.00

SLICED ONION

$1.00

SOY PAPER

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2210 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

