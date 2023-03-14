Zu Izakaya Asian Kitchen 2210 N Scottsdale Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2210 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Buddha Collective - 423 North Scottsdale Road
No Reviews
423 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Top Fuel Espresso - Tempe - 1602 N Scottsdale Rd
No Reviews
1602 N Scottsdale Rd Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant