American
Bars & Lounges

Philly's On Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd

Tempe, AZ 85281

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
PHILLYS "PHATTY" MELT
MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER

THE KICK-OFF

Asian Chicken Nachos

$12.49

Bacon Cheddar Steak Fry

$9.49

Basket Of Fries

$7.99

Basket Of Rings

$9.99

Golden, crispy fried onion rings served with ranch

Boneless Wings

$13.49

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.29

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Dip

$12.79

Buffalo Wings

$14.49

Ten plump wings served with carrots, celery & ranch

Cheese Bread

$9.49

Topped with garlic, mozzarella & parmesan. Served with pomodoro sauce

Chicken Breast

$8.79

Chicken Strips

$12.29

Three strips served with Cajun chips or coleslaw

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$8.99

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.99

Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.99

Melted gouda & bacon, fried golden brown. Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.79

Nachos

$10.29

Philly's Quesadilla

$8.49

Pig Skins

$11.99Out of stock

Potato Boat

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Warm, soft pretzels served with sriracha queso dip

Signature Wings

$14.49

Single Taco (S)

$3.50

Wing Dings

$13.99

SOUTHWEST SPINACH DIP

$11.49

GRILLED CHEESE BITES

$11.49

Soups & Salads

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.79

Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avocado

CAESAR SALAD

$9.79

Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing

CHEF CARL'S CHX ENCHILADA SOUP (BOWL)

$6.79

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$14.49

CUP OF CHILI

$5.49

CUP OF SOUP

$4.29

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta cheese & kalamata olives

HOUSE SALAD

$9.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & twin cheeses

MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA BOWL

$10.99

Tri-colored quinoa, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, diced tomato & feta with lemon oregano

HOUSEMADE BOWL OF CHILI

$7.29

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & twin cheeses

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$10.99

Mixed greens, spinach, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, basil and raspberry vinaigrette

SOUTHWEST CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.79

1/2 COBB SALAD

$6.00

1/2 STRAWBERRY SALAD

$6.00

1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.00

1/2 GREEK SALAD

$6.00

1/2 CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak loaded with bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, salsa & mayo

DELUXE PHILLY

$14.49

Loaded with all 5 toppings

ITALIAN CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.99

Shaved chicken topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, marinara, provolone & parmesan.

MANAGER'S FAVORITE PHILLY

$13.99

ORIGINAL PHILLY

$13.99

Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz

SLOW ROASTED PORK PHILLY

$14.49

Tender pulled pork with provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach & garlic cream cheese

PRIME RIB PHILLY

$15.79

Shaved prime rib, onions, mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese & garlic cream cheese

THREE TOPPING PHILLY

$13.99

Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, or cherry peppers

TRADITIONAL PHILLY

$13.49

Shaved premium beef grilled with white american cheese. Served on Amoroso roll

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ BURGER

$14.49

Topped with onion strings, bacon, BBQ & melted american cheese

BLT&A

$12.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on choice of wheat or sourdough

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$13.49

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato & red onion

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken on grilled sourdough with mayo, swiss, tomato, bacon & avocado

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

CLASSIC CLUB

$13.49

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo & swiss on toasted wheat or sourdough

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.49

GUACAMOLE BURGER

$13.99

Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo & pepper jack cheese

ITALIAN BEEF & CHEESE

$13.99

Shaved beef on Amoroso roll with mozzarella & Giardiniera pepper

JALAPENO BACON JAM BURGER

$13.99

MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER

$14.49

PASTRAMI HOAGIE

$13.99

Steamed pastrami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & spicy mustard

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$13.99

PHILLYS "PHATTY" MELT

$13.99

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$14.99

Served on an Amoroso roll with melted provolone and horseradish cream & au jus on the side

ROCKY BALBOA BURGER

$14.99

Our 8oz burger, sunny side up egg, avocado & bacon served without the bun

SOUTHWEST BLTA BURGER

$14.49

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

VEGGIE GARDEN BURGER

$11.99

House made black bean, poblano burger with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo & avocado

ACHIOTE SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.49

LOBSTER ROLL

$16.99

ITALIAN BEEF & CHZBURGER

$14.99

Entrees

CHILI MAC & CHEESE

$13.99

House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast

FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw

PHILLY FISH TACOS

$11.49

Beer-battered Atlantic cod served with chips & salsa

TEQUILA CHICKEN PASTA

$15.99

Spicy cream sauce, grilled chicken, asparagus, onion, bell pepper & jalapeños over penne

TOP SIRLOIN

$22.99

10oz top sirloin, baked potato & asparagus

ROCKY POINT TACOS

$10.99

GINGER SHOYU SALMON

$19.99

TACOS EL PASTOR DE MATIS

$10.99

Pizza & Calzones

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

Additional toppings $1.35 each

10" CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$10.99

10" gluten-free with additional topping .95

10" VEGGIE

$14.99

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.99

Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan

10" DELUXE PIZZA

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives

10" BUFFALO CHX PIZZA

$15.49

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar

10" MEAT LOVERS

$15.99

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon

BUFFALO CHX PIZZA 14

$20.49

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar

CHEESE PIZZA 14

$15.49

Additional toppings $1.35 each

DELUXE PIZZA 14

$20.49

Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives

MARGHERITA 14

$18.99

Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan

MEAT LOVERS 14

$20.49

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon

VEGGIE PIZZA 14

$16.99

CHEESE PIZZA 18

$17.99

Additional toppings $1.35 each

VEGGIE 18

$19.00

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives

MARGHARETA 18

$19.00

Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan

DELUXE PIZZA 18

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives

BUFFALO CHX PIZZA 18

$20.00

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar

MEAT LOVERS 18

$20.00

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon

JUMBO CALZONE

$13.99

Stone baked until golden brown & brushed with garlic butter. Toppings are .95 each

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$16.99

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon

VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.99

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives

Desserts

Brownie Shooter

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$9.29

Chocolate Chip cookie skillet

$5.99

Peanut Cup Smores

$7.99

PHILLY'S CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Scoop of ice cream

$3.00

Philly's Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.49

Burger Sliders

$12.49

Impossible Burger Sliders

$12.99

Pastrami Sliders

$12.49

Prime Rib Sliders

$13.99

Daily Specials

Friday Fish Fry

$11.95

Monday Pizza & Wings

$26.00

Saturday Prime Rib

$16.95

Tuesday Taco Special

$3.00

Wednesday Top Sirloin Steak

$15.95

Rib Night

$15.95

Kids Menu

Mac n Cheese kids

$6.00+

Cheeseburger basket kids

$6.00+

Grilled Cheese kids

$6.00+

Chicken Strips Kids

$6.00+

5 Inch cheese pizza

$6.00+

5 Inch pepperoni pizza

$6.00+

Sides

Side Asparagus

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Cajun Fries

$3.00

Side Chili

$3.00

Side Cold Veggies

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Side Crab Fries

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Soup

$3.00

Side Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Sweet Tots

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Vern's Famous Potato Salad

$3.75

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.99

Clamato

$3.00

Coffee

$2.89

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Strawberry

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.99

N/A Bloody Mary

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.50

Red Bull Coconut

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull Tropical

$4.50

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Vitamin Water Acai Pomegranate

$2.99

Liquor

3 Olives

$8.00

3 Olives Cherry

$8.00

3 Olives Grape

$8.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$8.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$8.00

50 States Vodka

$8.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Original

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Ruby Red(GF)

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00

Western Son Lime

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$8.00

Western Son Raspberry

$8.00

Western Son Watermelon

$8.00

Wheatley Vodka

$8.00

Texacraft Pickle Vodka

$6.00

DBL 3 Olives

$14.00

DBL 3 Olives Cherry

$14.00

DBL 3 Olives Grape