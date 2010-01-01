Philly's On Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE KICK-OFF
Asian Chicken Nachos
Bacon Cheddar Steak Fry
Basket Of Fries
Basket Of Rings
Golden, crispy fried onion rings served with ranch
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Dip
Buffalo Wings
Ten plump wings served with carrots, celery & ranch
Cheese Bread
Topped with garlic, mozzarella & parmesan. Served with pomodoro sauce
Chicken Breast
Chicken Strips
Three strips served with Cajun chips or coleslaw
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips, Salsa & Guac
Dynamite Shrimp
Fried Pickle Chips
Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
Melted gouda & bacon, fried golden brown. Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Philly's Quesadilla
Pig Skins
Potato Boat
Pretzel Bites
Warm, soft pretzels served with sriracha queso dip
Signature Wings
Single Taco (S)
Wing Dings
SOUTHWEST SPINACH DIP
GRILLED CHEESE BITES
Soups & Salads
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avocado
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
CHEF CARL'S CHX ENCHILADA SOUP (BOWL)
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
CUP OF CHILI
CUP OF SOUP
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncinis, feta cheese & kalamata olives
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & twin cheeses
MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA BOWL
Tri-colored quinoa, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, diced tomato & feta with lemon oregano
HOUSEMADE BOWL OF CHILI
SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & twin cheeses
STRAWBERRY SALAD
Mixed greens, spinach, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, basil and raspberry vinaigrette
SOUTHWEST CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
1/2 COBB SALAD
1/2 STRAWBERRY SALAD
1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN
1/2 GREEK SALAD
1/2 CAESAR SALAD
Philly Cheesesteaks
DELUXE PHILLY
Loaded with all 5 toppings
ITALIAN CHICKEN PHILLY
Shaved chicken topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, marinara, provolone & parmesan.
MANAGER'S FAVORITE PHILLY
ORIGINAL PHILLY
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
SLOW ROASTED PORK PHILLY
Tender pulled pork with provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach & garlic cream cheese
PRIME RIB PHILLY
Shaved prime rib, onions, mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese & garlic cream cheese
THREE TOPPING PHILLY
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, or cherry peppers
TRADITIONAL PHILLY
Shaved premium beef grilled with white american cheese. Served on Amoroso roll
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ BURGER
Topped with onion strings, bacon, BBQ & melted american cheese
BLT&A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on choice of wheat or sourdough
BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH WRAP
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato & red onion
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken on grilled sourdough with mayo, swiss, tomato, bacon & avocado
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
CLASSIC CLUB
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo & swiss on toasted wheat or sourdough
CLASSIC HAMBURGER
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
GUACAMOLE BURGER
Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo & pepper jack cheese
ITALIAN BEEF & CHEESE
Shaved beef on Amoroso roll with mozzarella & Giardiniera pepper
JALAPENO BACON JAM BURGER
MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER
PASTRAMI HOAGIE
Steamed pastrami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & spicy mustard
PASTRAMI REUBEN
PHILLYS "PHATTY" MELT
PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP
Served on an Amoroso roll with melted provolone and horseradish cream & au jus on the side
ROCKY BALBOA BURGER
Our 8oz burger, sunny side up egg, avocado & bacon served without the bun
SOUTHWEST BLTA BURGER
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
VEGGIE GARDEN BURGER
House made black bean, poblano burger with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo & avocado
ACHIOTE SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
LOBSTER ROLL
ITALIAN BEEF & CHZBURGER
Entrees
CHILI MAC & CHEESE
House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast
FISH & CHIPS
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
PHILLY FISH TACOS
Beer-battered Atlantic cod served with chips & salsa
TEQUILA CHICKEN PASTA
Spicy cream sauce, grilled chicken, asparagus, onion, bell pepper & jalapeños over penne
TOP SIRLOIN
10oz top sirloin, baked potato & asparagus
ROCKY POINT TACOS
GINGER SHOYU SALMON
TACOS EL PASTOR DE MATIS
Pizza & Calzones
10" CHEESE PIZZA
Additional toppings $1.35 each
10" CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA
10" gluten-free with additional topping .95
10" VEGGIE
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives
10" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan
10" DELUXE PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives
10" BUFFALO CHX PIZZA
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar
10" MEAT LOVERS
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon
BUFFALO CHX PIZZA 14
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar
CHEESE PIZZA 14
Additional toppings $1.35 each
DELUXE PIZZA 14
Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives
MARGHERITA 14
Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan
MEAT LOVERS 14
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon
VEGGIE PIZZA 14
CHEESE PIZZA 18
Additional toppings $1.35 each
VEGGIE 18
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives
MARGHARETA 18
Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozz & parmesan
DELUXE PIZZA 18
Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives
BUFFALO CHX PIZZA 18
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar
MEAT LOVERS 18
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon
JUMBO CALZONE
Stone baked until golden brown & brushed with garlic butter. Toppings are .95 each
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & canadian bacon
VEGGIE CALZONE
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives