Tempe American restaurants you'll love

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Philly's on Priest image

 

Philly's on Priest

1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
ORIGINAL PHILLY$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
THREE TOPPING PHILLY$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls$11.99
Pedal Haus Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
1 lb of Wings$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
CHILI MAC & CHEESE$12.99
House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast
Fried Pickle Chips$9.79
Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch
FISH & CHIPS$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
8th Street Chicken Strips$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Rolls$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
Daily Jam image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
Loaded$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
Chipotle Egg Burrito$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
Philly's on Elliot image

 

Philly's on Elliot

1805 E. Elliot Rd #104-105, Tempe

No reviews yet
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

20 W. 6th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Five Star Dive Bar image

 

Five Star Dive Bar

1807 E Baseline Road #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
