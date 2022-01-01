Tempe American restaurants you'll love

****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****

To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.

