Tempe American restaurants you'll love

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Philly's on Priest
1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe
|ORIGINAL PHILLY
|$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
|THREE TOPPING PHILLY
|$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
|Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|1 lb of Wings
|$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|CHILI MAC & CHEESE
|$12.99
House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.79
Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|8th Street Chicken Strips
|$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
|Chicken Rolls
|$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
|Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio
|$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)
|$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
|Loaded
|$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
|Chipotle Egg Burrito
|$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes