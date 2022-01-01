Cake in Tempe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.50
Carrot cake filled with carrots, pineapple, walnuts and coconut, topped with a orange cream cheese frosting
More about Experiment at JRB
Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Red Velvet Cake$6.99
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Item pic

 

Scramble - Tempe

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cakes$6.29
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
Elvis Cakes$6.29
More about Scramble - Tempe
Cafe Lalibela image

 

Cafe Lalibela

849 West University Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Teff Cake (Gluten Free)$4.95
Tres Leches Cake$4.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.75
More about Cafe Lalibela
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$8.50
More about RigaTony's
Daily Jam image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mickey Cake$5.75
a single pancake formed in the shape of a very famous mouse! topped with fruits, whipped cream, butter, and served with syrup.
More about Daily Jam
AS Brew Cafe image

 

AS Brew Cafe

671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake$2.75
More about AS Brew Cafe
Item pic

 

Boondocks Patio & Grill

1024 E. Broadway Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocholate Cake$8.75
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill

