Cake in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve cake
Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
Carrot cake filled with carrots, pineapple, walnuts and coconut, topped with a orange cream cheese frosting
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini
|$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake
|$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.99
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
Scramble - Tempe
1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe
|Kid Cakes
|$6.29
|Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
|Elvis Cakes
|$6.29
Cafe Lalibela
849 West University Dr, Tempe
|Chocolate Teff Cake (Gluten Free)
|$4.95
|Tres Leches Cake
|$4.95
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.75
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
|$8.50
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$5.75
a single pancake formed in the shape of a very famous mouse! topped with fruits, whipped cream, butter, and served with syrup.
AS Brew Cafe
671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe
|Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake
|$2.75