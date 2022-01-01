Chili burgers in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve chili burgers
HAMBURGERS
5th Street Burger & Fries - 1158 W Washington st. Suite 106
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|Chili cheese burger
|$11.99
brioche bun, jalapenos, beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili and red onions.
Cornish Pasty Co.- - Tempe (University/Hardy)
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger
|$16.00
Impossible vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and vegan cheese. Served with salsa.
|NEW Hatch Chili Burger
|$15.00
Hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.