Caesar salad in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
More about Postino South Tempe
Caesar Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
More about Postino Annex
The Original Genos image

 

The Original Genos

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$5.99
More about The Original Genos

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Mac And Cheese

Chai Tea

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Paninis

Carne Asada

Street Tacos

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston