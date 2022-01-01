State 48 Rock House imageView gallery

State 48 Rock House Norterra

review star

No reviews yet

2530 W Happy Valley Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Royale Burger
Rodeo Burger
Fish & Chips

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Ceviche

$11.00

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Disco Fries

$13.00

Elote

$7.50

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Mussels

$12.50

Pretzels

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Totchos

$13.00

Kentucky Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Salad & Soup

Ahi Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

CHICKEN Chopped Salad

$15.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Steak Cobb Salad

$17.00

Tomato Bisque Large

$9.00

Tomato Bisque Small

$6.00

Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Sandwiches

Beer Cheese Steak

$14.50

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$15.50

Fish Po'Boy

$12.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Meatloaf Melt

$13.95

Mediterrainian Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich Special

$14.00

Burgers

Beer Cheese Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

P.B.&J. Burger

$16.00

Royale Burger

$16.00

Sonoran Burger

$16.00

State 48 Burger

$16.00

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Plain Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Meatloaf Entree

$18.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

SW Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Creole Pasta

$16.00

Slders

$11.00

Pork schnitzel

$15.00

Kids

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

BYO Sundae

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake

$8.00

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Apple cider donuts

$11.00

Sides

4oz Salmon

$7.00

4oz Strip Steak

$6.00

A La Carte Cod

$7.00

Avocado

$2.50

B&B Pickles

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$2.50

Bacon Strips

$2.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Beer Mustard

$2.00

Beyond Patty

$7.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Brown Ale Gravy

$2.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Carnitas

$4.00

Chipotle Lime Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle-Hibiscus

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$0.50

Coconut Curry Rice

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fresh Veggies

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Toasted Baguette (Chefs)

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno-Cilantro Dressing

$0.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Large Pico

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mayo

Onion Strings

$4.00

Pita

$1.50

Poached Shrimp

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sliced Baguette (Meatball)

$1.00

Small Pico Side

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$8.00

Risotto

$5.00

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Soda / Juice

Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Big Rock

$1.00

New House Cocktails

S48 Manhattan

$14.00

S48 Old Fashioned

$14.00

Beer-Groni

$14.00

Passionfruit Lemon Drop

$11.00Out of stock

Lychee Me Gin

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Spicy Mule

$11.00

Watermelon Highball

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

32oz Crowlers

32oz Crowler AK48

$10.50

32oz Crowler Barley Wine

$26.00

32oz Crowler Belgian Quad

$10.50

32oz Crowler Bing Bong

$8.00

32oz Crowler Blood Orange Blonde

$9.00

32oz Crowler Blueberry Ale

$8.00

32oz Crowler Boom Gose

$9.00

32oz Crowler Buzz Lightbeer

$7.00

32oz Crowler Cherry Sour

$9.00

32oz Crowler Chingona

$7.00

32oz Crowler Desert Vibes

$7.00

32oz Crowler Dirty Dirndl

$7.00

32oz Crowler Drunken Lullabies

$7.00

32oz Crowler German Pilz

$7.00

32oz Crowler Hell Bitch

$10.50

32oz Crowler Javalina Hefe

$7.00

32oz Crowler Lost Dutchman

$7.00

32oz Crowler Mango Wheat

$7.00

32oz Crowler Porter Patrol

$8.00

32oz Crowler Riptide Red

$7.00

32oz Crowler Rye Hazy

$10.50

32oz Crowler Slingshot

$8.00

32oz Crowler Sound of Freedom

$8.00

32oz Crowler Suncast

$10.50

32oz Crowler Van Buren Blonde

$9.00

32oz Crowler Vortex Amber

$7.00

32oz Crowler Yuletide Marzen

$7.00

64oz Growlers

GRWL Cream Ale

$13.00

GRWL Ak48

$20.00

GRWL Belgian Quad

$20.00

GRWL Bing Bong

$15.00

GRWL Blueberry Ale

$16.00

GRWL Boom Gose

$18.00

GRWL Buzz Lightbeer

$13.00

GRWL Cherry Sour

$18.00

GRWL Chingona

$13.00

GRWL Desert Vibes Mexican Lager

$13.00

GRWL Dirndl

$13.00

GRWL Double SOF

$20.00

GRWL German Pilsner

$13.00

GRWL Hell Bitch Belgian Tripel

$20.00

GRWL Javelina Hefeweizen

$13.00

GRWL Lost Dutchman Golden Ale

$13.00

GRWL Mango Wheat

$13.00

GRWL Porter Patrol

$15.00

GRWL RipTide Red

$13.00

GRWL Rye Hazy

$20.00

GRWL Slingshot

$15.00

GRWL Sound of Freedom IPA

$13.00

GRWL Suncast Hazy IPA

$20.00

GRWL Tropical Rush

$20.00

GRWL Van Buren Blonde

$17.00

GRWL Vortex Amber Ale

$13.00

GRWL Blood Orange

$17.00

State 48 canned beer

CHERRY SOUR 6

$11.99

DESERT VIBES 6

$9.99

GERMAN PILSNER 6

$9.99

MANGO WHEAT 6

$9.99

SOUND OF FREEDOM 6

$11.99

SUNCAST HAZY IPA 6

$14.99

SINGLE Cherry Sour

$6.00

SINGLE Desert Vibes

$5.50

SINGLE German Pilz

$5.50Out of stock

SINGLE Mango

$5.50

SINGLE Sound of Freedom

$5.50

SINGLE Suncast

$6.00

Octoberfest

Helles

$3.00

Oktoberfest

$3.00

Lunch

BLT

$9.00

BLT Deluxe

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$9.00

Meatloaf Melt

$12.00

Soup And Salad

$9.00

Soup And Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Directions

Gallery
State 48 Rock House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Osteria Mia
orange star4.5 • 312
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
orange starNo Reviews
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Happy Valley
orange star4.9 • 53
3890 W Happy Valley Rd, #167 Glendale, AZ 85310
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W Deer Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI #3 - North Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Papi's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
20329 North 59th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 003 Deer Valley
orange star4.1 • 809
2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - POAF Food Truck #1
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - Catering/Central Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mia
orange star4.5 • 312
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston