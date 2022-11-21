La Casa de Juana imageView gallery

La Casa de Juana Phoenix

335 Reviews

$

3941 E Chandler Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Order Again

Popular Items

Chimichanga
Enchiladas (3)
Street Tacos (3)

Appetizers

Juanas Chunky Guacamole

$10.95

Juanas Combo Platter

$14.95

Large Mexican Pizza

$12.95

Large Mexican Shrimp Pizza

$16.95

Juanas Nachos

$13.95

Grilled Jalapeños

$8.95

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese Crisp Quesadilla

$7.95

Mini Chimis (4)

$10.95

Carne Asada French Fries

$14.95

Spinach Queso Dip

$9.95

Chips and salsa

$3.99

Bean Dip

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Red Roll Taquitos

$10.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$5.95

Lime Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.95

Crispy Taco Salad

$11.95

Carne Asada Salad

$13.95

Our Home Made Soup

Cup Albondigas

Cup Albondigas

$6.95

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$6.95

Cup Black Bean Soup

$6.95

Saturday Cup Pozole

$6.95

Sunday Cup Menudo

$6.95

Bowl Albondigas

$9.95

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$9.95

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$9.95

Saturday Bowl Pozole

$9.95

Sunday Bowl Menudo

$9.95

Authentic Mexican Food

Enchiladas (3)

$13.95

Chimichanga

$13.95

Tamales (2)

$11.95

Chile Relleno

$9.95

Fajitas de la Casa

$16.95

Fajita Duo

$19.95

Fajita Trio

$21.95

Street Tacos (3)

$13.95

Street Tacos (3) Steak Tacos

$15.95

Mexican Sopes (3)

$12.95

Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$13.95

Flautas (3)

$13.95

Tostadas (3)

$12.95

Juanas Burrito

$13.95

Chef Specialties

Molcajete

$27.00

Chicken Mole

$14.95

Juanas Monster Burrito

$16.95

Tampiqueña/Steak Plate

$19.95

Cilantro Cream Chicken

$14.95

Steak Ranchero

$15.95

Tequila Lime Chicken

$14.95

Green Chili Plate

$13.95

Diced Pineapple Pork Tacos

$14.95

Taco Skillet

$14.95

Creamy Chipotle Chicken

$14.95

Chile Relleno Chimichanga

$16.95

Parrillada

$31.95

Quesadilla Mexicana (2)

$12.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Sea Food

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (3)

$14.95

Tijuana Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp Diablo

$15.95

Fish Tacos (3)

$12.95

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$14.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Pescado Veracruz

$13.95

Ranchero Shrimp

$15.95

Jicama Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Tacos Gobernador

$15.95

American Menu

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$9.95

French Fries

$4.95

Vegetarian Menu

Calabazitas

$11.95

Vegetarian Enchiladas (3)

$13.95

Creamy Tomatillo Cauliflower Plate

$11.95

Potato Burrito

$11.95

Veggie Fajitas

$13.95

Potato Tacos (3)

$11.95

Monster Veggie Burrito

$13.95

SoyChorizo Potato Burrito

$11.95

Huarache De Nopal

$15.95

Kids Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Taco

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Make Your Own Mexican Fiesta Platter

Combo 1 Item Fiesta Platter

$9.95

Combo 2 Items Fiesta Platter

$11.95

Combo 3 Items Fiesta Platter

$13.95

Desserts

Creamy Flan Napolitano

$6.95

Apple Empanadas

$9.95

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Churros con Cajeta

$8.95

Sopapilla

$6.95

Ice Cream

$1.95

Side Orders

Sd Beans

$2.00

Sd Rice

$2.00

Sd Black Beans

$2.00

$2.00

Sd Guacamole

$2.00

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Sd Cheese

$1.00

Sd Dressing

$0.75

Sd Jalapeños

$1.00

Sd Green Sauce

$1.00

Sd Red Sauce

$1.00

Sd Creamy Jalapeño

$2.00

Pint Of Traditional Salsa

$7.95

Extra salsa

$0.50

Sd Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Sd Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Rice/Beans

$4.00

Sd Calabazitas

$3.00

$3.00

Sd Pico

$0.75

Sd Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Sd Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Sd Cilantro Ranch

$1.00

Pint Of Hot Sauce

$7.95

Sd Calabazitas

$4.00

Sd Mole Sauce

$2.00

Sd Queso Fresco

$1.00

Sd Black Beans

$2.00

Order Chiles Toreados

$2.00

1/2 Pint Of Salsa

$3.95

Sd Slice Avocado

$2.00

Sd Mexican Cream

$1.58

$1.58

Sd Mexican Cream

$1.50

1 Egg

$1.00

Sd Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Sd Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

All Day Daily Food Specials

Monday-Wet Burrito

$9.95

T-Taco Tuesday

W-Enchilada Plate

$9.95

Th-Tamale Plate

$9.95

Sat- Fajita

$14.95

Sun-Parrillada

A La Carte

Cheese enchilada Ala

$3.50

Beef Enchilada Ala

$4.00

Chicken enchilada Ala

$4.50

Pork enchilada Ala

$4.50

Shrimp enchilada Ala

$5.00

Potato Enchilada Ala

$3.50

Veggie Enchilada Ala

$3.50

Spinach Enchilada Ala

$3.50

Grilled Peppers Enchilada Ala

$3.50

Chile Relleno Ala

$5.00

Hard Shell Beef Taco Ala

$3.50

Hard Shell Chicken Taco Ala

$3.50

Hard Shell Pork Taco Ala

$3.50

Potato Taco Ala

$3.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito A La Carte

$6.95

Carne Asada ST Taco Ala

$4.50

Chicken ST Taco Ala

$4.50

Pork ST Taco Ala

$4.50

Steak ST Taco Ala

$5.00

Veggie ST Taco Ala

$4.50

Shrimp Taco Ala

$5.00

Fish Taco Ala

$4.50

Pineapple Pork Taco Ala

$4.50

Green corn tamale Ala

$4.50

Beef Tamale Ala

$4.50

Chicken Tamale Ala

$4.50

Beef Tostada Ala

$3.50

Chicken Tostada Ala

$3.50

Pork Tostada Ala

$3.50

Veggie Tostada Ala

$3.50

Bean Tostada Ala

$3.50

Beef Sope Ala

$4.00

Chicken Sope Ala

$4.00

Pork Sope Ala

$4.00

Veggie Sope Ala

$4.00

Chicken Flauta Ala

$3.50

Pork Flauta Ala

$3.50

Beef Flauta Ala

$3.50

Mango Ceviche Tostada Ala

$5.00

Serrano Ceviche Tostada Ala

$5.00

Mini Chimi Ala

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

RootBeer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.40

Arnol Palmer

$2.95

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Coffe

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

$2.95

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.95

Mexican Sprite

$3.95

Mexican Fanta

$3.95

Cranberrie Juice

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Jarritos

$3.95

Topo -Chico

$3.95

RedBull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Directions

Gallery
La Casa de Juana image

