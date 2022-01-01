Camelback East sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Camelback East
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Reg. Elote Flatbread
|$7.99
White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.
|12" El Blanco
|$14.99
Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.
|18" Tradtional NY Style
|$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Quick Start
|$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
|Lean & Green
|$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
|Chicken Pesto
|$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.