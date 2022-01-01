Camelback East sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Camelback East

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg. Elote Flatbread$7.99
White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.
12" El Blanco$14.99
Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.
18" Tradtional NY Style$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quick Start$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
More about Breakfast Club
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
Chicken Pesto$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
Roasted Veggie Panini$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
More about Bertha's Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Camelback East

Burritos

French Toast

Chilaquiles

Pancakes

Tacos

Cake

Kale Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Camelback East to explore

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston