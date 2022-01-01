Chicken salad in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Chicken Salad
Camelback East restaurants that serve chicken salad
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad
$13.00
fresh greens, minced white meat chicken, lemon grass, peanuts, cilantro, red onions - yum!
More about LGO Grocery
Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Tacos
Waffles
Chicken Fried Steaks
Cake
Pancakes
Burritos
More near Camelback East to explore
Central City
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston