The Bread and Honey House

527 Reviews

$

4700 East Van Buren Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Popular Items

BREAKFAST BURRITO
Ice Coffee

STREET TACOS

TACO QUESO BIRRIA

TACO QUESO BIRRIA

$3.75

Braised beef , cheese cilantro and onion

TACO BIRRIA (braised beef)

TACO BIRRIA (braised beef)

$3.25

Overnight Braised beef, cilantro, onion

TACO CARNE ASADA (steak)

TACO CARNE ASADA (steak)

$2.25

Carne Asada cilantro onion

TACO ADOBADA (pork)

TACO ADOBADA (pork)

$2.25

Adobada (pork) cilantro onion

TACO CARNITAS (braised pork)

TACO CARNITAS (braised pork)

$2.25

Carnitas (pork) onion cilantro

TACO POLLO ASADO (chicken)

$2.25

Pollo asado (chicken) cilantro onion

TACO CHORIZO (pork)

TACO CHORIZO (pork)

$2.25

Chorizo (pork) cilantro onions

Keto Style

$1.20

Tripas

$2.99Out of stock

BREAKFAST PLATES

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99

(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on) Potatoes, scramble eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat.

HAM & EGGS

HAM & EGGS

$10.99Out of stock
STEAK & ONIONS OMELETTE

STEAK & ONIONS OMELETTE

$10.99

CHILAQUILES PACOS

$10.99

Red chilaquiles, with cotija, crema fresca and red onions. Served with scramble eggs, and refried beans. Add protein for an extra charge.

Fiesta Beakfast Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Chorizo Huevos Breakfast

$10.99

ICE TEA & COFFEE

Coffee

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.25

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Horchata

$4.25

Mezcal Shot

$10.00

Limonada

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

Pineapple Soda

Pineapple Soda

$3.50

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$3.50
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Squirt

$3.00Out of stock

JUICE

Orange Juice Large

$4.25Out of stock

Small Milk

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

MEAT TYPE

QUESADILLA CARNE ASADA

QUESADILLA CARNE ASADA

$10.99
QUESADILLA ADOBADA

QUESADILLA ADOBADA

$10.99
QUESADILLA CARNITAS

QUESADILLA CARNITAS

$10.99
QUESADILLA POLLO ASADO

QUESADILLA POLLO ASADO

$10.99
QUESADILLA CHORIZO

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$10.99
QUESADILLA BIRRIA

QUESADILLA BIRRIA

$11.74

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$6.99

Cheese only

BURRITOS

AZTECA BURRITO

$10.99

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.50
BURRITO MIO

BURRITO MIO

$10.50

Choice of Protein, refried beans, rice, onion and onions. Add Mexican cheese blend & Birria- $1.75

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.50Out of stock

4oz Pico

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$9.99

Carne Asada, french fries, Mexican blend cheese, guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo.

Asada Salad

$10.99

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Side Rice

$3.50

Consome

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Side Guacamole 4oz

$3.00

Small Side Guacamole 2oz

$1.50

Pico 4oz

$2.00

Special Torta

$11.99

Serranos And Onion Grill

$1.00

Pico 2 Oz

$1.00

Avocado

$1.50

Chips

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markToilets
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated Taco restaurant serving some delicious birria and cold drinks.

Website

Location

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Directions

