Camelback East pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Camelback East

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Al Pastor WHAT$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Al Pastor, Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Puree.
18" Traditional NY Style$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
12" Traditional NY Style$10.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Romana$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
Pomo$16.95
sausage, onion, red bell pepper, cremini mushroom, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Don Alfonso$16.95
sausage, hot soppressata, red bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ image

 

Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ - 6031 N 16th St

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ - 6031 N 16th St

