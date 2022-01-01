Camelback East pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|12" Al Pastor WHAT
|$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Mozzarella, Al Pastor, Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Cotija, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Puree.
|18" Traditional NY Style
|$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
|12" Traditional NY Style
|$10.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Kale Romana
|$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
|Pomo
|$16.95
sausage, onion, red bell pepper, cremini mushroom, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Don Alfonso
|$16.95
sausage, hot soppressata, red bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ - 6031 N 16th St
6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix