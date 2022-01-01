Camelback East bars & lounges you'll love

Camelback East restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Camelback East

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.00
Avo Toast$9.05
Garage Breakfast Sammie$9.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Postino Arcadia image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Postino Arcadia
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Morning Bibimbap Bowl$10.75
Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions
Benny's Burrito$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
Phoenix Chopped$15.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chupacabra$14.50
California Dilla$16.25
All Thai'd Up$13.00
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
More about Goldwater's
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

2502 E Camelback Rd Suite A&BUS, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burratella$19.95
mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil
Toto Sapore$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Kale Romana$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
More about Pomo Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Camelback East

Burritos

French Toast

Chilaquiles

Pancakes

Tacos

Cake

Kale Salad

Chai Lattes

