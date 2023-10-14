Bars & Lounges
UnderTow - Arcadia
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
UnderTow is a nautical-inspired craft cocktail bar serving worldly and tropical cocktails from the team of Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment
3626 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
