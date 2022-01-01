Bars & Lounges
American
Linger Longer Lounge
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
204 Reviews
$$
6522 N 16th St #6
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
6522 N 16th St #6, Phoenix AZ 85016
